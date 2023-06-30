Biryani Nation - Ballantyne

Popular Items

Guttivankaya Biryani

Extra Dum Rice

$3.99

Chk 65 Biryani

Biryanis

Biryanis - Chicken - Non Veg

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Chicken Dum

Out of stock

Avakaya Chkn Dum

Ulavacharu Chkn Dum

Gongura Chkn Dum

Chk 65 Biryani

Vijayawada Boneless

Chkn Tikka Biryani

Chkn Fry Piece Biryani

Temper Chkn Dum

$15.99

Biryanis - Egg

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Egg Biryani

Avakaya Egg

Ulavacharu Egg

Gongura Egg

Temper Egg

$14.99

Biryanis - Goat - Non Veg

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Goat Fry Biryani

Biryanis - Paneer

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Paneer Biryani

Avakaya Paneer

Ulavacharu Paneer

Gongura Paneer

Paneer 65 Biryani

Paneer Kheema Biryani

Temper Paneer

$14.99

Biryanis - Sea Food - Non Veg

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Fish Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

Biryanis - Veg

Bucket is Served with FREE 16oz Chef Special Appetizer & Dessert 8oz

Vijayawada Veg Biryani

Veg Kheema Biryani

Veg 65 Biryani

Kofta Biryani

Guttivankaya Biryani

Soups

Manchow Soup Veg

$5.99

Toamto Soup

$4.99

Manchow Soup Chicken

$6.99

Kids Menu

Dosa Nutella

$5.99

Mini Fried Rice

Only available in mild sauce

Cone Dosa

$5.99

Tiffins

Idly: Steamed rice cake made from rice & lentils Vada: Deep fried donuts made with lentil flour

Idly (4pcs)

$7.99

Medu Vada (2pcs)

$7.99

Dosa

$6.99

Idli Vada Combo (2pcs idly, 2 pcs vada)

$7.99

Veg Appetizers

65(CS)

Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce

Chili

Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer coated with b atter and cooked in Indo Chinese style

KalaMirch (CS)

Deep fried veggies sauteed with freshly crushed Karampodi onions and green chilies

Konaseema (CS)

Veggies tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves

Manchurian Dry

Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys

Manchurian Wet

Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys

Samosas (2pcs)

$5.99

Tempered potatoes and cashews in a crispy pastry. Vegan. Served with mint / tamarind sauce

NonVeg Appetizers

Non-Veg Appetizers

65 (CS)

Deep fried Chicken/Shrimp/Fish marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce

Chilli

Deep fried choice of meat sauteed with onion and green chilies in szechaun sauce

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$14.99

Deep fried chicken tossed in soya sauce based gravy

Chicken Manchurian Wet

$14.99

Deep fried chckien tossed in soya sauce based gravy

Chicken Lollipops (5 pcs)

Chicken lollipops marinated in spices coated zesty batter and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce

Konaseema (CS)

Chicken tossed with chef special spices powder cooked in green chilies and curry leaves

Kalimirch (CS)

Chicken sauteed with freshly crushed Karmpodi onions and green chilies

Chicken Pepper Roast

$14.99

Chicken meat seasoned with pepper

Chicken Sukka (CS)

$14.99

Bone in Chicken cooked with special spices and pepper (min 20 minutes)

Goat Pepper Roast

$18.99

Goat meat seasoned with pepper

Goat Sukka (CS)

$18.99

Bone in goat cooked with special spices and pepper (min 20 minutes)

Apollo Fish

$14.99

Fish boneless fillets marinated and tossed in flavorful saucy thick gravy

Curry Leaf Chicken

$14.99

Veg Entrees

(All entrees are served with rice)

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Traditional Curry made of potatoes and cauliflower florets with a combination of home made spices

Chettinad Paneer

$14.99

Paneer sauteed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Chettinad Veg

$14.99

Vegetables sateed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Flavored lentil cooked with a touch of herbs & mild spices

Gutti Vankaya Curry

$12.99

Stuffed Eggplant/Brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Small crispy balls of cottage cheese deep fried lightly simmered in rich and creamy mildly sweet onion tomato gravy

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer cooked in butter cream and tomato gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Paneer in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach

Vinaloo Paneer

$14.99

NonVeg Entrees

Non-Veg Entress

(All entrees are served with rice)

Andhra Curry

Cooked in a tangy gravy with special home made spices garnished with fried curry leaves and green chilies

Butter Masala

Meat cooked with creamy tomato sauce and spices

Tikka Masala

Meat cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce

Vindaloo (CS)

Cooked with various spices in a yogurt based sauce

Mughalai (CS)

The Peppers Special Cashew creamy with choice of meat with Indian Spices

Chettinad

Choice of meat sauteed, cooked with mild sauce and spices in chettinad style

Murg Methi Malai

$14.99

Reshmi chicken in a fresh fenugreek cream sauce

Rahra Mutton (CS)

$19.99

Bone in goat meat in boneless kheema (grounded goat) curry with melange of classic Indian spices

Nellore Fish Pulusu

$16.99

Fish smothered with freshly ground spices, shallow fried and tossed in tomato onion gravy with homemade masala mix

Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Prawns cooked and roasted in spicy onion tomato gravy

Breads

Breads + Sides

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$3.49

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

Bullet Naan

$4.49

Garlic Naan

$4.49

Bread Basket

$13.99

1 Plain Naan, 1 Butter Naan, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Tandoori Roti

Tandoori

All tandoori Items served with mint sauce. (Min 20 -25 Mins)

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Paneer (Cottage Cheese) chunks marinated with our own special spices and slow grilled in clay oven

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Chicken boneless cubes marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in tandoori oven

Reshmi Chicken Kebab

$15.99

Marinated chicken chunks mixed with Cashews, Almonds and Malai cooked slowly in Clay oven

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Marinated chicken Drumsticks with special spices slow grilled in clay oven

Tawa Fish Fry

$17.99

Fish is marinated with spices, coated with flour & is shallow fried on tava

Lamb Chops

$19.99

Lamb rack marinated with special Indian herbs, yogurt, house made masala paste and slow grilled in clay oven

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (3pcs)

$4.99

Rasmalai (3pcs)

$5.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Thums Up

$3.49

Limca

$3.49

Chikoo Milkshake

$5.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Rose Milk

$5.99

Extras

Extra Side Item

Extra 2oz Mint Chutney

$0.99

Extra 2oz Spring Roll Sauce

$0.99

Extra 2oz Szechuan Sauce

$0.99

Extra 2oz Tamarind Sauce

$0.99

Extra 8oz Mirchi Ka Salan

$1.99

Extra 8oz Onion And Lemon

$1.99

Extra 8oz Raita

$1.99

Extra Rice

$1.99

Extra Dum Rice

$3.99