Biryani Nation - Ballantyne
Biryanis
Biryanis - Chicken - Non Veg
Biryanis - Egg
Biryanis - Goat - Non Veg
Biryanis - Paneer
Biryanis - Sea Food - Non Veg
Biryanis - Veg
Tiffins
Veg Appetizers
65(CS)
Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce
Chili
Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer coated with b atter and cooked in Indo Chinese style
KalaMirch (CS)
Deep fried veggies sauteed with freshly crushed Karampodi onions and green chilies
Konaseema (CS)
Veggies tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves
Manchurian Dry
Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys
Manchurian Wet
Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys
Samosas (2pcs)
Tempered potatoes and cashews in a crispy pastry. Vegan. Served with mint / tamarind sauce
NonVeg Appetizers
Non-Veg Appetizers
65 (CS)
Deep fried Chicken/Shrimp/Fish marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce
Chilli
Deep fried choice of meat sauteed with onion and green chilies in szechaun sauce
Chicken Manchurian Dry
Deep fried chicken tossed in soya sauce based gravy
Chicken Manchurian Wet
Deep fried chckien tossed in soya sauce based gravy
Chicken Lollipops (5 pcs)
Chicken lollipops marinated in spices coated zesty batter and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce
Konaseema (CS)
Chicken tossed with chef special spices powder cooked in green chilies and curry leaves
Kalimirch (CS)
Chicken sauteed with freshly crushed Karmpodi onions and green chilies
Chicken Pepper Roast
Chicken meat seasoned with pepper
Chicken Sukka (CS)
Bone in Chicken cooked with special spices and pepper (min 20 minutes)
Goat Pepper Roast
Goat meat seasoned with pepper
Goat Sukka (CS)
Bone in goat cooked with special spices and pepper (min 20 minutes)
Apollo Fish
Fish boneless fillets marinated and tossed in flavorful saucy thick gravy
Curry Leaf Chicken
Veg Entrees
Aloo Gobi
Traditional Curry made of potatoes and cauliflower florets with a combination of home made spices
Chettinad Paneer
Paneer sauteed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style
Chettinad Veg
Vegetables sateed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style
Dal Tadka
Flavored lentil cooked with a touch of herbs & mild spices
Gutti Vankaya Curry
Stuffed Eggplant/Brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style
Malai Kofta
Small crispy balls of cottage cheese deep fried lightly simmered in rich and creamy mildly sweet onion tomato gravy
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked in butter cream and tomato gravy
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices
Saag Paneer
Paneer in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach
Vinaloo Paneer
NonVeg Entrees
Non-Veg Entress
Andhra Curry
Cooked in a tangy gravy with special home made spices garnished with fried curry leaves and green chilies
Butter Masala
Meat cooked with creamy tomato sauce and spices
Tikka Masala
Meat cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce
Vindaloo (CS)
Cooked with various spices in a yogurt based sauce
Mughalai (CS)
The Peppers Special Cashew creamy with choice of meat with Indian Spices
Chettinad
Choice of meat sauteed, cooked with mild sauce and spices in chettinad style
Murg Methi Malai
Reshmi chicken in a fresh fenugreek cream sauce
Rahra Mutton (CS)
Bone in goat meat in boneless kheema (grounded goat) curry with melange of classic Indian spices
Nellore Fish Pulusu
Fish smothered with freshly ground spices, shallow fried and tossed in tomato onion gravy with homemade masala mix
Shrimp Curry
Prawns cooked and roasted in spicy onion tomato gravy
Tandoori
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Paneer (Cottage Cheese) chunks marinated with our own special spices and slow grilled in clay oven
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken boneless cubes marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in tandoori oven
Reshmi Chicken Kebab
Marinated chicken chunks mixed with Cashews, Almonds and Malai cooked slowly in Clay oven
Tandoori Chicken
Marinated chicken Drumsticks with special spices slow grilled in clay oven
Tawa Fish Fry
Fish is marinated with spices, coated with flour & is shallow fried on tava
Lamb Chops
Lamb rack marinated with special Indian herbs, yogurt, house made masala paste and slow grilled in clay oven