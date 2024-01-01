Bisbee Breakfast Club
Hot From the Griddle
- Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Topped with spicy sausage gravy with 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Filet & Eggs$18.99
Two 3-oz tenderloin filets, seasoned and seared, with 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Corned Beef Hash$14.29
Tasty Housemade corned beef hash with 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Eggs Zorba$13.29
2 scrambled eggs with spinach, olives, onions, tomato & feta cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Eggs Popeye$13.29
2 scrambled eggs with diced bacon, spinach, cheddar-jack and cream cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Big Fortune$12.99
2 eggs any style with choice of ham, sausage or bacon. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Uncle Ronnie$17.49
"Big Fortune" with double eggs & meat. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- D's Potato Cakes$13.49
House recipe potato cakes, with sour cream and applesauce, bacon or sausage, 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit.
3 Egg Omelets
- Shrimp Omelet$15.29
3 egg omelet of tasty shrimp with spring onions, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- California Omelet$14.29
3 egg omelet of diced bacon, house guac, mild chilies, jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Harvest Omelet$13.49
3 egg omelet of mushrooms, spinach, onion, squash & swiss cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Bert Omelet$14.29
3 egg omelet of bacon, ham, sausage, onion, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- Triple Cheese Omelet$12.99
3 egg omelet filled with jack, cheddar and feta cheese. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
- BYO Omelet$11.99
Build your own 3 egg omelet to suit your own unique taste! Any cheese or veggie add 1.29, any meat add 1.99. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries and toast or biscuit.
South of the Border
- Huevos Rancheros$13.29
Crisp corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar-jack cheese, 2 eggs, fresh avocado and a flour tortilla, choice of red or green sauce.
- Chorizo Rancheros$14.29
Crisp corn tortillas, refried beans, 2 scrambled eggs with local chorizo, spring onions, tomatoes, with cheddar-jack cheese, green sauce, fresh avocado & flour tortilla.
- Crazy Burro$13.29
Big flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, onions, potatoes, and black beans, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, green sauce, and fresh avocado. Served with hashbrowns or homefries.
- Durango Burro$14.49
Large local flour tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs, mild chilies, ham, and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in green chili sauce. Served with hasbrowns or home fries.
A Bite of Bisbee
- Wingdinger$12.49
Large side of hashbrowns with melted cheddar-jack cheese, 2 eggs and spicy sausage gravy, served with toast or biscuit
- Copper Queen Skillet$14.49
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, ham, sausage, onions and melty cheese over homefries, topped with spicy sausage gravy, with toast or biscuit
- Pancake Sammy$13.49
2 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon, served atop two buttermilk pancakes.
- Blue Granola Cakes$12.89
Two blueberry buttermilk pancakes with housemade granola and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Blue Wally Cakes$12.89
Two blueberry buttermilk pancakes with chopped walnuts and dusted with powdered sugar.
- French Toast$12.29
3 slices of French bread dipped in our own cinnamon batter, served with butter, syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Buttermilk Hot Cakes$10.99
Two large fluffy cakes served wtih butter and syrup.
- Baked Oatmeal$10.49
A hearty helping with apples, raisins, cinnamon and walnuts, dusted with powdered sugar.
- Big Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
Two large house biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.
- Belgian Waffle$10.99
Golden house Belgian waffle
- Waffle Sammy$13.49
House Belgian waffle with 2 eggs, choice of sausage or bacon
- French Sammy$15.49
- 1/2 Big Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Large single house made biscuit smother in sausage gravy.
House Specialties
- Erie Street Club$16.49
Our signature sandwich! Triple-decker with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled roast beef, mild-chilies, mayo and jack-cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough. Served with your choice of side.
- Sonoran Shrimp Wrap$15.49
Spicy Sonoran shrimp, field greens with tomatoes, black beans & diced avocado, drizzled with chipotle dressing in a chipotle tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Our fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and carmelized walnuts on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side.
- Rhino Wrap$14.29
Chopped chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes, field greens and jack-cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing in a chipotle tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
- Reuben$15.29
Corned beef, simmered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye. Served with your choice of side.
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato$12.49
Gooey Swiss, jack, and cheddar cheeses with tomato, bacon, and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
- Roast Beef & Pepper-Jack$13.69
Roast beef, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and red onion on toasted sourdough. Served with your choice of side.
- Veggie Sandwich$12.99
A brickwork of spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, pesto mayo and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Tenders$12.49
Four crispy white meat tenders, served with ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side.
- BLT$11.69
- Plain Grill Cheese$9.49
Salads & Such
- Coffee-Chargrilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with our secret house coffee spice blend, on field greens with tomatoes, boiled egg, black olives, feta cheese, red onions, and fried artichoke fritters.
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Classic blend of chopped bacon, crispy breaded chicken, tomato, avocado, and blue cheese on mixed greens with a sliced boiled egg.
- Stuffed Tomato Salad$14.99
Half tomato stuffed with our house chicken salad and candied walnuts, on field greens with fresh fruit and a scoop of cottage cheese.
- Stuffed Avocado Salad$14.99
Half avocado stuffed with our house chicken salad and candied walnuts, on field greens with fresh fruit and a scoop of cottage cheese
Gourmet Burgers
- Gooey Louie$14.99
7 ounce, hand-pressed chuck patty cooked to order and topped with sauteed onions and mushroon, bacon, melted swiss chees and our Jim Beam BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.
- Sonoran Burger$14.99
7 ounce, hand-pressed, sonoran seasoned chuck patty topped with house guac, mild chilies and melted pepperjack cheese. Served with your choice of side.
- Bacon Cheesburger$14.99
The classic: a 7 ounce, hand-pressed chuck patty cooked to order with bacon and american cheese. Served with your choice of side.
- Patty Melt$13.99
Juicy 7 ounce, hand-pressed beef patty cooked to order on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side.
- Miner Burger$16.99
The classic Bacon Cheeseburger, topped off with onion rings and our Jim Beam BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.
- Triple B$13.99
House made black bean burger patty topped with melty swiss cheese, plus seasoned and sauteed onions & mushrooms.
- BYO Burger$12.49
Build your own burger to suit your own unique taste. Any cheese or veggie 1.29 each, any meat (diced bacon, bert sausage, diced ham) 1.99 each. Served with your choice of side.
Sides
- Ham (1)$5.49
- Bacon (4)$5.49
- Sausage Links (4)$5.49
- Sausage Patties (2)$5.49
- Burger Patty (1)$5.99
- Hashbrowns$4.49
- Homefries$4.49
- Fresh Fruit$4.49
- French Fries$5.29
- Onion Rings$5.29
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.29
- Cole Slaw$4.49
- Cottage Cheese$4.49
- Side Eggs$2.49+
- Side of Shrimp$5.99
- 1/2 Links (1)$2.75
- 1/2 Patty (1)$2.75
- 1/2 Bacon (2)$2.75
- 1/2 Turkey Sausage (1)$2.75
- Side of Chorizo$5.99
- Side of Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Single Cake$5.99
- Toast$2.99
Drinks
Espresso
Kids Meals
- Lil Pancakes Sammy$7.99
One plain pancake with one egg and one bacon. Add chocolate chips, strawberries or blueberries for $1
- Lil Fortune$7.99
One egg, bacon or sausage, hashbrown or home fries, and toast
- French Toast Sticks$7.99
$1 from each order donated to Cystic Fibrosis
- Kids Cakes$7.99
Two plain pancakes. Add Chocolate chips, Strawberriee, or Blueberries for $2.00
- Grilled Cheese On Wheat$7.99
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.99
Mixed cheese and refried beans
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Chicken Tenders