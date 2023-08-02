Biscayne Bay Brewing and Taproom 100 Northeast 1st Avenue
FOOD
SHARING PLATES
Charcuterie Board
Made with premium cheeses and cured meats, including aged cheddar, parmigiano reggiano, Ubriaco with prosciutto and thuringer salami, dry fruits.
Tequeños
Delicious Venezuelan cheese sticks wrapped in crispy pastry with a homemade aioli
Wagyu Picanha Crostini
Crostini bread with avocado and lightly flamed picanha bites served with our house made chimichurri sauce
Blue Fin Tuna Tataki
AAA tuna marinated in our special sauce, crusted with black sesame seeds and lightly grilled….served cold in a bed of arugula salad and 2 sauces. ( sesame mayo & wassabi mayo .
Eggplant Parmigiana (V)
Grandma’s Italian recipe…. 2 layers of grilled eggplant, Fresh tomato sauce , mozzarella and parmesan cheese
BUNS & SANDWICHES
Bao Bun
Colorado Wagyu Burger
Delicious Meat N’ Bone Colorado Wagyu BMS7+ Patty served on a brioche bun with sauteed onions, american cheese and bacon.
Portobello Mushroom with Mozzarella Sandwich (V)
Ribeye Sandwich
Delicious G1 certified Ribeye inside of a baguette, served open face. Feel free to add Gorgonzola or Sauteed Onions
Chicken BLT
Chicken Breast sand wish with bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Melted Mozzarella. Garnished with Chips or French Fries
Steak Hot Dog
Classic Hot Dog with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Ketchup . Garnished with Potatoes Chips
SALADS
BEER
Draft Beer
Miami Pale Ale
Brewed in the tradition of an American Pale Ale, the malt foundation lays the groundwork for a unique flavor and character. A heavy, dry hopping lends aroma but keeps the bitterness factor low
Marlins Lager
The Marlins Lager is a traditional German-style lager. It has low bitterness, noble hop aromas and a crisp clean finish.
Tropical Bay IPA
Our Miami-inspired Tropical IPA is brewed using centennial, mosaic, strata meridian, and Simcoe hops that give the beer a refreshing hop crunch with every sip and a bouquet of fresh fruit on the nose.
Regatta DBL IPA
Regatta Double IPA is a Southeast American Double IPA that exhibits a great malt character and sweetness while having an exciting amount of bitterness from Chinook hops and a gourmet aroma from a blended dry hop of Simcoe and Centennial hops
La Colada Porter
Cold brewed Cuban coffee is the star here with intense aromatics and a lasting coffee finish. A mix of chocolate and roasted malts along with lactose sugars give our Porter a unique flavor profile
Alhambra
Mahou
Nitro Rubaeus
Beer Tasting
Beer Flight (4)
Sunset Vibes
El Roble
Buenas Noches
Lemon Squeeze
Summertime Haze
WINE
BTG
Red
White
COCKTAILS
Signature Cocktails
Princess Peach
1.5 oz. Haku Vodka 1 oz. Tomato Water 0.5 oz. Monin Raspberry Syrup 0.5 oz. Giffard Peach 0.5 oz. MEP Lime Juice
Alligator Alley
1.25 oz. Mount Gay Black Barrel 0.5 oz. Clement Coconut 0.25 oz. Fernet Branca Menta 1.5 oz. MEP Pineapple juice 0.25 oz. MEP Lemon Juice 20% Milk by weight
Miami's Vice
0.75 oz. Jim Beam Black Barrel 1 oz. Remy Martin 1738 0.75 oz. Strawberry Vermouth 0.75 oz. Giffard Banana 2 Drops Saline Solution 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Hands Off My Melons
1.5 oz. Botanist Gin 1 oz. A.A.J. 0.5 oz. Midori 0.25 oz. Mastiha 0.25 oz. Monin Kiwi 0.25 oz. Lemon Juice 1 oz. Egg White
The Margaloma
1 oz. Cazadores Reposado Tequila 0.5 oz. 400 Conejos Mezcal 0.5 oz. Cointreau 0.5 oz. Guava Syrup 0.5 oz. Lime Juice Top with Grapefruit Soda
Biscayne Bay leaf
1.75 oz. Suntory Toki Infused with Cardamom & Bayleaf 2.5 oz. MEP Espresso Blend 1.5 oz. La Colada Porter