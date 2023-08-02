FOOD

SHARING PLATES

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Made with premium cheeses and cured meats, including aged cheddar, parmigiano reggiano, Ubriaco with prosciutto and thuringer salami, dry fruits.

Tequeños

Tequeños

$10.00

Delicious Venezuelan cheese sticks wrapped in crispy pastry with a homemade aioli

Wagyu Picanha Crostini

$24.00

Crostini bread with avocado and lightly flamed picanha bites served with our house made chimichurri sauce

Blue Fin Tuna Tataki

$18.00

AAA tuna marinated in our special sauce, crusted with black sesame seeds and lightly grilled….served cold in a bed of arugula salad and 2 sauces. ( sesame mayo & wassabi mayo .

Eggplant Parmigiana (V)

Eggplant Parmigiana (V)

$14.00

Grandma’s Italian recipe…. 2 layers of grilled eggplant, Fresh tomato sauce , mozzarella and parmesan cheese

BUNS & SANDWICHES

Bao Bun

$16.00

Colorado Wagyu Burger

$24.00

Delicious Meat N’ Bone Colorado Wagyu BMS7+ Patty served on a brioche bun with sauteed onions, american cheese and bacon.

Portobello Mushroom with Mozzarella Sandwich (V)

$18.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$20.00

Delicious G1 certified Ribeye inside of a baguette, served open face. Feel free to add Gorgonzola or Sauteed Onions

Chicken BLT

$16.00

Chicken Breast sand wish with bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Melted Mozzarella. Garnished with Chips or French Fries

Steak Hot Dog

$9.00

Classic Hot Dog with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Ketchup . Garnished with Potatoes Chips

SALADS

Arugula Caesar

$14.00

Delicious and fresh imported burrata on a bed of wild organic arugula and tomato salad. Homemade pesto sauce and garnished with Balsamic Glaze.

Mix Spring Salad

$14.00

Classic salad featuring a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese or caesar dressing.

FLATBREAD

Four Cheese

$14.00

Provoleta

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

SIDES

French Fries

$8.00

Potato Chip

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

DESSERTS

Truffle Gelato

$10.00

Creme Brule

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Miami Pale Ale

$8.00

Brewed in the tradition of an American Pale Ale, the malt foundation lays the groundwork for a unique flavor and character. A heavy, dry hopping lends aroma but keeps the bitterness factor low

Marlins Lager

$8.00

The Marlins Lager is a traditional German-style lager. It has low bitterness, noble hop aromas and a crisp clean finish.

Tropical Bay IPA

$8.00

Our Miami-inspired Tropical IPA is brewed using centennial, mosaic, strata meridian, and Simcoe hops that give the beer a refreshing hop crunch with every sip and a bouquet of fresh fruit on the nose.

Regatta DBL IPA

$8.00

Regatta Double IPA is a Southeast American Double IPA that exhibits a great malt character and sweetness while having an exciting amount of bitterness from Chinook hops and a gourmet aroma from a blended dry hop of Simcoe and Centennial hops

La Colada Porter

$8.00

Cold brewed Cuban coffee is the star here with intense aromatics and a lasting coffee finish. A mix of chocolate and roasted malts along with lactose sugars give our Porter a unique flavor profile

Alhambra

$7.00

Mahou

$7.00

Nitro Rubaeus

$8.00

Beer Tasting

Beer Flight (4)

$20.00

Sunset Vibes

$8.00

El Roble

$15.00

Buenas Noches

$16.00

Lemon Squeeze

$8.00

Summertime Haze

$9.00

WINE

BTG

BTG Raventos

$17.00

BTG Austrian Rose

$15.00

BTG Minuty Rose

$16.00Out of stock

BTG Sauv Blanc

$13.00

BTG Chenin Blanc

$12.00

BTG Chianti

$15.00

BTG Albarino

$14.00

BTG Chardonnay

$17.00

BTG Riesling

$12.00

BTG Pinot Noir

$16.00

BTG Malbec

$17.00

BTG Crianza

$16.00

BTG Hess Cab Sau

$15.00

Bubbles

B Voirin Jumel Grand Cru

$103.00

B Raventos i Blanc

$60.00

Red

B San Felice Chianti

$64.00

B Robert Talbott Pinot Noir

$68.00

B Susana Balbo Malbec

$72.00

B The Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

B Pago del Cielo Crianza

$68.00

White

B Pazo das Bruxas Albarino

$60.00

B Raymond Chardonnay

$70.00

B Gunderloch Riesling

$50.00

B Patient Cottat Sauv Blanc

$56.00

B Man Chenin Blanc

$50.00

Rose

B Weingut Ingrid Rose

$58.00Out of stock

B Chateau Minuty Rose

$68.00

COCKTAILS

Signature Cocktails

Princess Peach​

Princess Peach​

$16.00

1.5 oz. Haku Vodka​ 1 oz. Tomato Water ​ 0.5 oz. Monin Raspberry Syrup​ 0.5 oz. Giffard Peach​ 0.5 oz. MEP Lime Juice

Alligator Alley​

Alligator Alley​

$16.00

1.25 oz. Mount Gay Black Barrel​ 0.5 oz. Clement Coconut​ 0.25 oz. Fernet Branca Menta​ 1.5 oz. MEP Pineapple juice​ 0.25 oz. MEP Lemon Juice​ 20% Milk by weight

Miami's Vice

Miami's Vice

$17.00

0.75 oz. Jim Beam Black Barrel​ 1 oz. Remy Martin 1738 ​ 0.75 oz. Strawberry Vermouth​ 0.75 oz. Giffard Banana​ 2 Drops Saline Solution​ 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Hands Off My Melons ​

Hands Off My Melons ​

$16.00

1.5 oz. Botanist Gin​ 1 oz. A.A.J.​ 0.5 oz. Midori​ 0.25 oz. Mastiha​ 0.25 oz. Monin Kiwi​ 0.25 oz. Lemon Juice ​ 1 oz. Egg White​

The Margaloma

The Margaloma

$16.00Out of stock

1 oz. Cazadores Reposado Tequila​ 0.5 oz. 400 Conejos Mezcal​ 0.5 oz. Cointreau​ 0.5 oz. Guava Syrup​ 0.5 oz. Lime Juice​ Top with Grapefruit Soda

Biscayne Bay leaf

Biscayne Bay leaf

$16.00

1.75 oz. Suntory Toki Infused with Cardamom & Bayleaf​ 2.5 oz. MEP Espresso Blend​ 1.5 oz. La Colada Porter​

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Water

SOLAN DE CABRAS

$8.00

SOLAN DE CABRAS SPARKLING

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

MERCH

TEES

Tropical Bay

$25.00

Pass Time

$25.00

Biscayne Bay

$25.00

Colada

$25.00

Miami Pale Ale

$25.00

CAPS

Pass Time

$40.00

Colada

$40.00

Tropical Bay

$40.00

Biscayne Bay

$40.00

Glass BBBC

$20.00

PINS

Tropical Bay

$3.00

Pass Time

$3.00

Biscayne Bay

$3.00

STICKERS

Tropical Bay

$3.00

Pass Time

$3.00

Biscayne Bay

$3.00

Colada

$3.00

Miami Pale Ale

$3.00

SIX PACKS

Six Pack To Go

$14.00

Belgian Glass

$15.00

Pub Glass

$12.00

Cider Glass

$12.00