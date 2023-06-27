Biscuit Bros
Breakfast
Biscuits Made From Scratch Daily
Lil Bro
Sausage, egg and cheese
Big Bro
Sausage, egg, hash brown and cheese
Low Tide
Bacon, egg and cheese
High Tide
Bacon, egg, hash brown and cheese
Virginian
Shaved Virginia ham and melted cheese
Canadian Bacon Hash Brown Egg and Cheese
Hillbilly Philly
Grilled steak, melted cheese, potato and fried egg
Country Ham Egg and Cheese
Cowboy
Country ham, egg, hash brown and cheese
Hash Brown and Melted Cheese
Kara's Fav
Pepperoni and melted cheese
Egg and Melted Cheese
Sausage and Mustard
Bacon Melted Cheese
Mr. T
Sausage, bacon, egg and cheese
El Zorro
Chorizo egg and melted cheese
Low Country
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, pickle
Plain Jane
Buttered biscuit with local honey
Country Comfort
Country fried steak, gravy and egg biscuit
Fried Apple Biscuit
Fried apple Biscuit
South of the Biscuit Breakfast Burritos
Sausage Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce
Bacon Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce
Ham Peppers Onions Home Fries Cheese
Steak Onions Peppers Home Fries and Melted Cheese
Chorizo Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce
Egg Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce
Sausage Bacon Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce
Breakfast Platters
Early Riser Classic
Two eggs to order, choice of bacon or sausage with a biscuit
Hungryneck
Two eggs to order, choice of sausage or bacon, home fries, side of sausage, gravy and a biscuit
Breakfast Bowl
Home fries smothered with sausage gravy, two scrambled eggs, bacon and a biscuit
Protein Trio
3 eggs to order, bacon and sausage
1 Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
2 Pancake Platter
Two eggs to order sausage or bacon
Three Pancakes and Syrup
Side Items Add On
Gooey Cinnamon Roll
Lunch
Lunch Items After 11 AM
1/4 Lb Smash Burger
With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mustard on a biscuit
Steak and Cheese
Served on eight inch sub roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun
Hot Ham Bacon and Cheese
With lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap
With blue cheese, lettuce, tomato