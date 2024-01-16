Biscuits and Jams Downtown Memphis 24 North B.B. King Boulevard
Food
Shareable
Bowls
Entrée
- B&J Breakfast$12.99
2 Eggs, 1 Biscuit, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes, and 1 Side of Bacon or Sausage (see sides; comes w/ one Jam)
- Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Five shrimp with our amazing roux, sautéd tomatoes, peppers, and topped w/bacon (pork or turkey)
- Shrimp And Crawfish Creole Benedict$16.99
Poached eggs on a grit cheddar cakes topped with sautéed spinach, shrimp, crawfish, and a creole sauce. (No egg style substitution)
- Yardbird Waffle$14.99
Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh
Sammies
- BLT Panini$11.29
Our Brown Sugar Smoked Paprika Bacon (Pork or Turkey), Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Dijon Mustard on Ciabatta
- Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Whisky Jam$14.29
Hand-pattied Beef Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Whisky Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.99
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pesto on an Italian Seasoned Ciabatta
- Turkey Brunch Burger$14.89
Hand-pattied Turkey Burger, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, and Onion Jam on a Brioche Bun
- PoBoy$14.79
Grilled Shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, spicy dill pickles, and our house remoulade sauce. Comes with Voodoo Fries.
- Be The Light Chicken Sandwich$12.89
From The Iron
Kiddos Menu
We Got Biscuits
Sides
- Grits$3.79
- Pork Bacon(3)$4.00
3 pieces of bacon
- Turkey Sausage (3 links)$4.00
2 links
- Egg (2)$4.00
2 eggs
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.79
bowl of breakfast potatoes
- Pork Sausage(2)$4.00
2 pork sausage patties
- Biscuits(1)$2.29
- Turkey Bacon(3)$4.00
3 pieces of bacon
- Sausage Gravy$4.49
bowl of sausage and gravy
- Pasta Salad$4.00
- Plant-based Breakfast Patties (2)$4.29
- Jam Side$0.65
- Sauces$0.75
- Fruit Bowl$4.79
Indigo Voucher
Bar Snacks
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Whisky Jam$14.29
Hand-pattied Beef Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Whisky Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun
- Turkey Brunch Burger$14.89
Hand-pattied Turkey Burger, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, and Onion Jam on a Brioche Bun
Salads
