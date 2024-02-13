Bistro 143
FOOD
SMALL PLATES TO SHARE
- BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS$14.00
Crispy fried, blue cheese dip
- CAPRESE SALAD$12.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze (v)
- CLAM CASINO$14.00
baked with bacon, peppers, onion and butter
- EGGPLANT ROLLATINI FLORENTINE$12.00
Battered eggplant, ricotta, spinach marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese (v)
- MEATBALLS HERBED RICOTTA$11.00
ricotta, garlic bread
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$14.00
Cooked prawns, cocktail sauce, lemon
- CRISPY BRUSSELS$12.00
Fried sprouts, bacon. onions, blue cheese, spicy honey
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$12.95
Hand cut breaded mozzarella wedges, marinara dipping sauce, crispy parsley (v)
- SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE$11.00
sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sweet Italian sausage, poached cannellini beans, shaved pecorino cheese, grilled bread
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$13.00
creamy artichoke, organic spinach & arugula dip, mozzarella, grilled pita bread (v)
- CALAMARI FRITE$13.00
prosecco tempura, sweet red pepper romesco, crispy parsley, house lemon oil
HOUSE STARTERS SPECIALTIES
- BRUSCHETTA$10.00
Garlic & oil, chopped tomatoes, onions, peppers, basil, crostini
- HOT BISTO APPETIZER COMBO$45.00
Broccoli rabe & sausage, fried calamari, clams casino & mozzarella en carozza
- SAUSAGE, POTATOES & HOT PEPPERS$12.00
Grilled Italian Sausage, bistro sliced potatoes, long “hot” peppersGrilled Italian sausage, bistro sliced potatoes, long “hot” peppers
- CHICKEN, POTATOES & HOT PEPPERS$12.00
Grilled chicken breast,, bistro sliced potatoes, long “hot” peppersGrilled Italian sausage, bistro sliced potatoes, long “hot” peppers
- SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE$12.00
Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sweet Italian sausage, poached cannellini beans, shaved pecorino cheese, grilled bread
- CHICKEN & BROCCOLI RABE$12.00
Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, grilled chicken breast, poached cannellini beans, shaved pecorino cheese, grilled bread
SALADS
- ANTIPASTI SALAD$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, ham, provolone cheese, salami
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
artisan lettuce, house croutons, shaved pecorino, creamy Caesar
- GARDEN GREENS$12.00
organic harvest greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion
- AVOCADO COBB SALAD$14.00
garden greens, grape tomatoes, onion, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, crushed bacon, crispy chicken tenderloins
- CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
cucumber, tomato, red onion, crispy chick peas, avocado, chopped, Romaine, feta, sweet cranberries
- GRILLED BEETS & OCTOPUS$16.00
Fresh grilled beets, arugula, walnuts, mandarins, raspberry vinaigrette, grilled octopus
HAND HELDS
- BISTRO 143 BURGER$15.00
8oz black angus blended short rib & chuck, onion caponata, house sauce, lettuce, tomatoes
- CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP$15.00
hand breaded crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- FILET MIGNON STEAK GRINDER$19.00
sautéed mushrooms, onions, gravy sauce, baby arugula
- BRAISED SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Gruyere & cheddar cheeses, onion caponata, pulled short ribs, grilled sourdough, demi-glace
- CHICKEN MILANESE SANDWICH$15.00
Hand breaded chicken, pesto, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, focaccia
- CHICKEN PARM GRINDER$14.00
- MEATBALL GRINDER$13.00
SEASONAL ENTREES
CLASSIC ITALIAN PLATES
- BISTRO 143 CHICKEN$25.00
Egg battered chicken breast, baby shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, sherry cream sauce, over linguini
- CHICKEN GODFATHER$25.00
Mushrooms, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, marsala demi-glace, garlic mashed potatoes
- CHICKEN MILANESE$22.00
Pan seared breaded chicken, rosemary, artichokes, tomatoes, lemon white wine butter, over pasta
- CHICKEN PICCATA$22.00
Lemon butter white wine, capers, over pasta
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$22.00
White shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon, wine
- CHICKEN MARSALA$22.00
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, marsala sauce, over pasta
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$22.00
Crispy breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese, over penne
- EGGPLANT PARMESAN$18.00
Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, marinara, over penne
- CHICKEN FRANCESE$22.00
PASTA AUTHENTIC PLATES
- FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$16.00
Fettuccini in a house Alfredo Sauce
- MAC & CHEESE DINNER$18.00
Shell Pasta in a house sauce
- PENNE & BROCCOLI$15.00
evoo, garlic, Asiago cheese
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAVATELLI MARGHERITA$22.00
Sautéed chicken, fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions garlic oil, diced fresh mozzarella
- PASTA MARINARA$12.00
Pasta with house marinara sauce
- PASTA ALA VODKA$15.00
Pasta in a house vodka
- PASTA FRA DIAVOLO$15.00
Pasta ina house fra’ diavolo
- POTATO GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA$20.00
Potato gnocchi, vodka, heavy cream, tomato paste (v)
HOUSE SPECIALTY ENTREES
- BISTRO RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$22.00
Hearty, slow stewed tomatoes, chunky beef and pork sauce with a touch of cream
- FILET MIGNON$37.00
8oz. medallion, hand cut @ Bistro 143, herbed butter, balsamic caramelized onions, two sides
- NEW YORK STRIPLOIN$35.00
14oz “Stockyards” upper choice, peppercorn parmesan butter, sautéed mushrooms, two sides
- SCALLOPS PICCATA$29.00
Pan seared scallops, lemon butter white wine, capers, over spinach
- TWIN LOBSTER TAIL$40.00
Seafood stuffed twin lobster tail, vegetables
- BURRATA CHICKEN$22.00
Grilled chicken, melted burrata cheese, plum tomato bruschetta, basil pesto
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$30.00
Jumbo Maine lobster stuffed ravioli, brandy cognac sauce
- PENNE VENEZIANA$20.00
Sautéed broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, sweet & hot vinegar peppers, parmesan, olive oil & garlic
- SHREDDED SHORT RIB GORGONZOLA$27.00
Braised shredded beef short rib, spinach, red wine demi-glace, mushrooms, gorgonzola, risotto
- TWIN PORK CHOPS$30.00
Two 8oz. & center-cut pork chops, grilled to order, sweet and hot peppers, sliced potatoes
SEAFOOD MENU
- BISTRO 143 FISH & CHIPS$22.00
Hand breaded local haddock, twisted potatoes, house tarter, coleslaw
- GRILLED SALMON$24.00
Honey garlic, blister tomatoes, mixed vegetables
- SCROD PICATA$22.00
Lemon butter white wine, capers, linguini
- STUFFED FILET OF SOLE$23.00
crabmeat spinach stuffing, lemon butter, vegetables
- BISTRO 143 SHRIMP$24.00
Egg batter dipped shrimp, prosciutto and mozzarella, lemon butter sauce, bed of spinach
- LINGUINI & CLAMS ALLE VONGOLE$24.00
Fresh clams, garlic, E.V.O.O., linguini
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$22.00
White shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon, wine, linguini
- ZUPPA DI PESCE FRA DIAVLO$30.00
Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, linguini
WINGS
KIDS MENU
SIDES
TUESDAY MEDITERRANEAN
Tuesday Mediterranean Night
PIZZA
Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
- SM All Veggies$17.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- SM BBQ Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- SM Brewer's Pizza$16.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- SM Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- SM Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$19.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- SM Goat Cheese Pie$17.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- SM Hawaiian$16.00
Pineapple & Ham
- SM Heaven Pizza$17.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- SM Margherita$16.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- SM Meat Lovers$17.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- SM P.O.B Pie$17.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- SM Philly Steak$17.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- SM Proscuitto di Parma$16.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- SM Rockafeller$17.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- SM The Pub Pie$17.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- SM Thrive Pie$17.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- SM White Clam & Garlic$17.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Large Gourmet Pizza
- LG Margherita$21.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- LG Proscuitto di Parma$22.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- LG P.O.B Pie$21.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- LG Meat Lovers$22.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- LG Philly Steak$23.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- LG BBQ Chicken$22.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- LG Thrive Pie$22.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- LG Heaven Pizza$21.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- LG White Clam & Garlic$22.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
- LG Rockafeller$22.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- LG All Veggies$22.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- LG Goat Cheese Pie$22.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- LG Brewer's Pizza$22.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- LG The Pub Pie$22.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- LG Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$24.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- LG Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- LG Hawaiian$21.00
Pineapple & Ham
Sicilian Gourmet Pizza
- Sic. All Veggies$23.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- Sic. BBQ Chicken$23.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. Brewer's Pizza$23.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- Sic. Buffalo Chicken$23.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$25.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- Sic. Goat Cheese Pie$23.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- Sic. Hawaiian$22.00
Pineapple & Ham
- Sic. Heaven Pizza$22.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. Margherita$22.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- Sic. Meat Lovers$23.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- Sic. P.O.B Pie$22.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- Sic. Philly Steak$24.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- Sic. Proscuitto di Parma$23.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- Sic. Rockafeller$23.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- Sic. The Pub Pie$23.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- Sic. Thrive Pie$23.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- Sic. White Clam & Garlic$23.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Small 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
- SM 1/2 All Veggies$16.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- SM 1/2 BBQ Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- SM 1/2 Brewer's Pizza$15.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- SM 1/2 Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- SM 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$18.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- SM 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie$16.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- SM 1/2 Hawaiian$15.00
Pineapple & Ham
- SM 1/2 Heaven Pizza$16.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- SM 1/2 Margherita$15.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- SM 1/2 Meat Lovers$16.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- SM 1/2 P.O.B Pie$16.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- SM 1/2 Philly Steak$16.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- SM 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma$15.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- SM 1/2 Rockafeller$16.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- SM 1/2 The Pub Pie$16.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- SM 1/2 Thrive Pie$16.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- SM 1/2 White Clam & Garlic$16.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Large 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
- LG 1/2 All Veggies$20.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- LG 1/2 BBQ Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- LG 1/2 Brewer's Pizza$20.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- LG 1/2 Buffalo Chicken$20.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- LG 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$22.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- LG 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie$20.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- LG 1/2 Heaven Pizza$19.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- LG 1/2 Margherita$19.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- LG 1/2 Meat Lovers$20.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- LG 1/2 P.O.B Pie$19.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- LG 1/2 Philly Steak$21.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- LG 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma$20.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- LG 1/2 Rockafeller$20.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- LG 1/2 The Pub Pie$20.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- LG 1/2 Thrive Pie$20.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- LG 1/2 White Clam & Garlic$20.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
- LG 1/2 Hawaiian$19.00
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
- Sic. 1/2 All Veggies$21.00
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
- Sic. 1/2 BBQ Chicken$21.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. 1/2 Brewer's Pizza$21.00
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
- Sic. 1/2 Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie$23.00
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
- Sic. 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie$21.00
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
- Sic. 1/2 Heaven Pizza$20.00
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
- Sic. 1/2 Margherita$20.00
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
- Sic. 1/2 Meat Lovers$21.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
- Sic. 1/2 P.O.B Pie$20.00
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
- Sic. 1/2 Philly Steak$22.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
- Sic. 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma$21.00
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- Sic. 1/2 Rockafeller$21.00
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
- Sic. 1/2 The Pub Pie$21.00
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
- Sic. 1/2 Thrive Pie$21.00
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
- Sic. 1/2 White Clam & Garlic$21.00
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
- Sic 1/2 Hawaiian$20.00
BEVERAGE
20oz
- Aquafina 20oz$2.50
- Crush Grape 20oz$2.50
- Crush Orange 20oz$2.50
- Diet Dr Pepper 20oz$2.50
- Diet Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Dole Lemonade 20oz$2.50
- Dr Pepper 20oz$2.50
- Ginger Ale 20oz$2.50
- Hawaiian Punch 20oz$2.50
- Mt Dew 20oz$2.50
- Mug Root Beer 20oz$2.50
- Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Pepsi Zero 20oz$2.50
- Schweppes Black Cherry 20oz$2.50Out of stock
- Schweppes Lemon Line 20oz$2.50
- Schweppes Original 20oz$2.50
- Schweppes Original 20oz$2.50Out of stock
- Schweppes Raspberry Line 20oz$2.50
- Starry 20oz$2.50