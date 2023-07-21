Bistro Byronz Mid-City
LUNCH
Starters
Blue Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, bleu cheese & crumbles
Three Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Hummus Crudite
Carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, feta, grilled pita
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach & artichoke dip, home-fried chips
Half and Half Chips
Home-fried chips, bleu cheese and three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Debris Blue Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, pork debris, bleu cheese & crumbles
Debris Three Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Three Cheese Fries
Frites, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Debris Three Cheese Fries
Frites, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Soups
Salads
Bistro Salad 2.0
Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette
Mix Green Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing
Creole Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, creole shrimp, mandarin orange, avocado, bacon, feta, Orange Rosemary Vinaigrette
Steak Frite Salad
Romaine, steak bites, tomato, bleu cheese, frites, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Salad
Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pita
Shrimp Remi Pasta Salad
Shrimp, mozzarella, cavatappi, tomato, bell pepper, green onion, Remoulaude Dressing
Seared Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, seared tuna, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, crispy strips, Sesame Vinaigrette
Chicken Sesame Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, crispy strips, Sesame Vinaigrette
Petite Bistro Salad
Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette
Petite Mix Green Salad
Petite Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing
Sandwiches
Byronz Sandwich
Ham, salami, Canadian Bacon, mixed cheese, black olive, lettuce, tomato, combo sauce
Byronz Lite
Ham, turkey, mixed cheese, black olive, lettuce, tomato, combo sauce
Bistro Bomber
Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce
Chicken Avocado BLT
Chicken, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Louie sauce
Cali Wrap Chicken
Fried chicken, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, bacon, mixed greens, Remoulade
Cali Wrap Shrimp
Fried shrimp, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, bacon, mixed greens, Remoulade
Avocado Supreme Wrap
Avocado, mixed cheese, romaine, tomato, cucumber, balsamic drizzle
Chicken Salad Wrap
Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, tomato, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Comfort Combo
Cheddar, Mozzarella, caramelized onion, on grilled poboy bread w/ tomato basil dipping sauce
Fried French Dip
Fried roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onion on grilled poboy bread w/ au jus
Club Melt
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, honey mustard on grilled poboy bread
Chicken Paillard Sandwich
Burgers and Poboys
Classic Single
4 oz. beef burger patty, c
Classic Double
Two beef burger patties stacked, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Louie sauce, on brioche bun
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger, mozzarella, spinach, red bell pepper, combo sauce on brioche bun
Red Beans and Rice Veggie Burger
Camellia red beans and rice patty, spinach, tomato, Louie Sauce on brioche bun
Beaucoup Burger
Two beef burger patties stacked , bleu chee
Bonjour BBQ Burger
Two beef burger patties stacked, cheddar, jalapeños, slaw, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings on brioche bun
Nola BBQ Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy shrimp, tomato, slaw, Pickapeppa BBQ sauce
Cochon de Lait Po Boy
House made pulled pork, bacon onion jam, slaw, Remoulade Dressing
Debris Po Boy
Fork tender pot roast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
Entrees
Pot Roast Creole
Fork tender pot roast, fresh green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, creole gravy
Hamburger Steak
Onion strings, fresh green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, creole gravy
Chicken Paillard
Flattened chicken breast, roasted potatoes, saute vegetables
Back of the Stove Chicken
Stewed chicken, homestyle gravy, rice, saute vegetables
Chicken and Biscuit Dumplings
Chicken, savory biscuit dumplings, creamy white wine velouté sauce
Shrimp and Grits
Creole shrimp, cheese grits, BBQ shrimp sauce
Les Pork Chops
Smothered pork chops, rice, carrot souffle
Camellia Bean Cochon Cassoulet
Camellia red beans, pulled pork, smoked sausage cassoulet, rice
Seared Tuna Entree
Seared tuna steak, asparagus, bell pepper, rice, Asian glaze
Les Legumes
Create your own plate with any three sides
Dessert
Kids
Sides
DINNER
Poisson Acadiana
Fried gulf fish topped w/crawfish etouffee over rice
Eggplant Seafood Napoleon
Fried eggplant, shrimp stuffing, sauteed spinach topped w/ sauce piquant
Salmon Grille
Salmon filet, herb butter, roasted potatoes, saute vegetables
Pepper Jelly Chop
French cut chop, pepperjelly glaze, cheese grits, asparagus
Poisson Maison
Blackened seasonal fish, creole shrimp stuffing, cream sauce, fresh green beans
Tomato Basil Mac and Fromage
Fried mac & cheese topped w/ chicken, tomato basil sauce
Steak Frite Entree
Grilled steak, demi cream sauce, frites, fresh green beans