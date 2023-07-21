Popular Items

LUNCH

DINNER

Starters

Blue Cheese Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, bleu cheese & crumbles

Three Cheese Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Hummus Crudite

$9.95

Carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, feta, grilled pita

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Creamy spinach & artichoke dip, home-fried chips

Half and Half Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, bleu cheese and three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Debris Blue Cheese Chips

$14.45

Home-fried chips, pork debris, bleu cheese & crumbles

Debris Three Cheese Chips

$14.45

Home-fried chips, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Three Cheese Fries

$10.95

Frites, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Debris Three Cheese Fries

$14.45

Frites, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Grit Frite App

$9.95

Tuna Bites

$12.95

Beef & Bleu App

$14.95

Soups

Cup Gumbo

$5.95

chicken and sausage gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$8.45

chicken and sausage gumbo

Cup Bisque

$5.95

corn and seafood

Bowl Bisque

$8.45

corn and seafood

Cup French Onion

$5.95

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.95

Cup Etouffee

$5.95

Bowl Etouffee

$8.45

Salads

Bistro Salad 2.0

$10.45

Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

Mix Green Salad

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing

Creole Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, creole shrimp, mandarin orange, avocado, bacon, feta, Orange Rosemary Vinaigrette

Steak Frite Salad

$16.95

Romaine, steak bites, tomato, bleu cheese, frites, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.95

Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pita

Shrimp Remi Pasta Salad

$13.95

Shrimp, mozzarella, cavatappi, tomato, bell pepper, green onion, Remoulaude Dressing

Seared Tuna Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, seared tuna, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, crispy strips, Sesame Vinaigrette

Chicken Sesame Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, chicken, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, crispy strips, Sesame Vinaigrette

Petite Bistro Salad

$3.95

Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

Petite Mix Green Salad

$3.95

Petite Caesar Salad

$3.95

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing

Sandwiches

Byronz Sandwich

$12.45

Ham, salami, Canadian Bacon, mixed cheese, black olive, lettuce, tomato, combo sauce

Byronz Lite

$12.45

Ham, turkey, mixed cheese, black olive, lettuce, tomato, combo sauce

Bistro Bomber

$12.95

Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce

Chicken Avocado BLT

$14.45

Chicken, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Louie sauce

Cali Wrap Chicken

$12.95

Fried chicken, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, bacon, mixed greens, Remoulade

Cali Wrap Shrimp

$14.95

Fried shrimp, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, bacon, mixed greens, Remoulade

Avocado Supreme Wrap

$10.95

Avocado, mixed cheese, romaine, tomato, cucumber, balsamic drizzle

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chicken, romaine, tomato, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Comfort Combo

$11.45

Cheddar, Mozzarella, caramelized onion, on grilled poboy bread w/ tomato basil dipping sauce

Fried French Dip

$13.45

Fried roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onion on grilled poboy bread w/ au jus

Club Melt

$13.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, honey mustard on grilled poboy bread

Chicken Paillard Sandwich

$12.95

Burgers and Poboys

Classic Single

$10.95

4 oz. beef burger patty, c

Classic Double

$13.95

Two beef burger patties stacked, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Louie sauce, on brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Turkey burger, mozzarella, spinach, red bell pepper, combo sauce on brioche bun

Red Beans and Rice Veggie Burger

$12.95

Camellia red beans and rice patty, spinach, tomato, Louie Sauce on brioche bun

Beaucoup Burger

$15.45

Two beef burger patties stacked , bleu chee

Bonjour BBQ Burger

$15.45

Two beef burger patties stacked, cheddar, jalapeños, slaw, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings on brioche bun

Nola BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

Crispy shrimp, tomato, slaw, Pickapeppa BBQ sauce

Cochon de Lait Po Boy

$12.95

House made pulled pork, bacon onion jam, slaw, Remoulade Dressing

Debris Po Boy

$16.95

Fork tender pot roast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Entrees

Pot Roast Creole

$16.95

Fork tender pot roast, fresh green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, creole gravy

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Onion strings, fresh green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, creole gravy

Chicken Paillard

$14.95

Flattened chicken breast, roasted potatoes, saute vegetables

Back of the Stove Chicken

$14.95

Stewed chicken, homestyle gravy, rice, saute vegetables

Chicken and Biscuit Dumplings

$14.95

Chicken, savory biscuit dumplings, creamy white wine velouté sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$14.95

Creole shrimp, cheese grits, BBQ shrimp sauce

Camellia Bean Cochon Cassoulet

$11.95

Camellia red beans, pulled pork, smoked sausage cassoulet, rice

Seared Tuna Entree

$18.95

Seared tuna steak, asparagus, bell pepper, rice, Asian glaze

Les Legumes

$10.95

Create your own plate with any three sides

Poisson Acadiana

$21.95

Fried gulf fish topped w/crawfish etouffee over rice

Eggplant Seafood Napoleon

$16.95

Fried eggplant, shrimp stuffing, sauteed spinach topped w/ sauce piquant

Salmon Grille

$25.95Out of stock

Salmon filet, herb butter, roasted potatoes, saute vegetables

Pepper Jelly Chop

$22.95Out of stock

French cut chop, pepperjelly glaze, cheese grits, asparagus

Poisson Maison

$21.95Out of stock

Blackened seasonal fish, creole shrimp stuffing, cream sauce, fresh green beans

Tomato Basil Mac and Fromage

$16.95

Fried mac & cheese topped w/ chicken, tomato basil sauce

Steak Frite Entree

$24.95

Grilled steak, demi cream sauce, frites, fresh green beans

Dessert

Mixed Berry Bread Pudding

$5.95

Heavenly Chocolate

$6.95

chocolate pecan brownie, homemade marshmallow fluff, chocolate ganache, ice cream

Creole Cream Cheese-cake

$7.95

with seasonal toppings

Angelique Chocolate Pecan Derby Pie

$7.95

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Fried Chicken

$6.00

Kid Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid Ice Cream

$2.95

Sides

Asparagus

$3.95

Carrot Souffle

$3.95

Cream Spinach

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Mac and Cheese Bake

$3.95

Rice and Gravy

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Roasted Vegetables

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes no Gravy

$3.95

Home Fried Potato Chips

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95