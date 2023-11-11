Bistro Eighty-Ates Webster 172 Gore Road
FOOD
FOOD SPECIALS
- OAXACA DIP$17.88
Ground chorizo blended with bell pepper, onion, and shredded Oaxaca cheese served hot, topped with fresh pico and scallion with tortilla chips.
- BBQ HOT WINGS$18.88
Tender Crispy Fried Pork Shanks tossed with Root Beer BBQ sauce with grilled Corn Bread.
- THANKSGIVING ROLLS$15.88
Shredded Turkey Herbed Stuffing and Dried Cranberries in Crispy Egg Roll Wraps, served with Fall Gravy.
- SECUAN SALAD$20.88
Chilled Ginger Chili Noodles, Seaweed Salad, Baby Corn, Chestnuts, Scallions, Chili Marinated Salmon, and crushed Peanuts.
- CORDON BLEU MELT$19.88
Sliced Smoked Ham, Shredded Chicken, Swiss, and Stone Ground Mustard on Grilled French Baguette. Served with French Fries.
- CHICKEN PUEBLO$21.88
Grilled chicken topped with fresh pico and melted Oaxaca cheese served over rice with onions, bell peppers and fresh Jalapenos.
- MAC ATTACK$29.88
Scallops, lobster, and bacon tossed with rainbow rotini in a rich cheddar fontina sauce, topped with herbed panko.
- PHOENIX RIB EYE$28.88
Dry rub chili ribeye pan seared and served over sweet corn cheddar risotto with fresh pico de Gallo.
- PUMPKIN LAVA CAKE$9.88
A fall spin on a restaurant classic! Served Ala mode with Carmel sauce.
- FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.88
Flourless Chocolate Cake Gluten-Free, rich and silky chocolates ganache glazed torte.
APPETIZERS
- BACON BRUSSELS SPROUTS *GF$15.99
Bacon Fat Roasted Brussels Sprouts served hot and dressed with Roasted Garlic Lemon Aioli
- BISTRO NACHOS$13.99
House Fried, Tortilla Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, olives, corn, black beans, fresh Pico, Chiffonade Lettuce, Lime Creme Fraiche, and Guacamole
- BONE-IN CHX WINGS$15.99
- BONELESS CHX TENDERS$15.99
Breaded Boneless Tenderloins or Bone-In deep fried and tossed in choice of sauce: Balsamic Honey & Roasted Garlic; Classic Buffalo; Mai-Tai Glaze, or Maple Bacon Bourbon
- FRIED GOAT CHEESE$16.99
Fresh Goat Cheese blended with Garlic and Herbs, Panko breaded and deep fried served with Crostini and Honey Drizzle
- JACK DANIELS STRIPS$16.99
Crispy Panko Fried marinated Chicken tossed with our Jack Daniels Glaze and topped with Toasted Sesame
- JUMBO BUFFALO CHICKEN & BLEU CHEESE RANGOONS$14.99
Deep Fried Wonton Wrappers filled with marinated Char-Grilled Chicken & Bleu Cheese Filling, with Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
- LAMB LOLLIPOPS TOSCANA *GF$17.99
Lemon Rosemary marinated Lamb, Rosemary Truffle Aioli, Quinoa Salad
- MAI TAI SKEWERSERS$17.99
Tender Beef and Chicken grilled and finished with a Dark Rum Pineapple & Cherry Glaze served with Grilled Pineapple
- MAPLE BACON SCALLOPS$17.99
Colossal Diver Scallops Pan Seared and served on Toast Points with Maple Bacon Aioli and Pulverized Bacon
- MUSSELS TOSCANA$18.99
PEL Mussels tossed with Garlic, White Wine, Fresh Basil, and Grape Tomatoes, served with grilled Garlic Toast
- RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI$16.99
Crispy fried Rings and Tentacles, tossed with Roasted Grape Tomato, Banana Peppers and Garlic
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$15.99
Creamy Artichoke Dip, Baby Spinach, Mozzarella, Truffle & Parmesan served hot and accompanied with house fried chips
SMALL BITES
- BREADED MOZZARELLA$8.99
House Cut, Deep Fried and served with Spicy Marinara Sauce
- BRISKET BITES$8.99
Chopped Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese and caramelized Onions in a crispy Egg Roll Wrap
- CUCUMBER CAPRESE BITES *GF$8.99
Fresh English Cucumber topped with seasoned Cream Cheese, Fresh Basil, and Balsamic Reduction
- PRETZEL STICKS$8.99
Bavarian Style Pretzel Sticks served hot with Guinness Cheese Fondue
- SOUTHWEST LETTUCE WRAPS *GF$8.99
Crispy Romaine Leaf packed with Grilled Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Cilantro, and Chipotle Ranch
- TERIYAKI GLAZED SHRIMP$8.99
Sauteed with fresh Pineapple and our Sticky Teriyaki Glaze
- ZEPPOLI$8.99
Deep Fried Tender Pockets of Fluffy, House Pizza Dough, tossed with Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese and served with Marinara Sauce
SOUP
- BISTRO CHILI$8.99
Ground Chuck, Stewed with Southwest Herbs and Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, and Black Beans with the perfect balance of heat, served with Cheddar and Scallions.
- LOBSTER BISQUE$9.99
Slow-cooked Lobster Stock blended with just the right amount of Lobster Meat and Cream Sherry
- NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$7.99
Our Famous homemade creamy New England Clam Chowder loaded with Clams and Potatoes
- ONION SOUP GRATINEE$8.99
Caramelized Onions in a Red Wine Beef Broth topped with French Bread Crouton & Swiss
SALADS
- BERKSHIRE SALAD$19.99
Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Crumbled Goat Cheese, toasted pecans, Apple Cider cider-bined chicken Breast, Warm Fuji Apple Compote, Roasted Squash, and Autumn Spiced Croutons.
- CALIFORNIA COBB *GF$18.99
Fresh chopped Romaine with diced Chicken, Tomatoes, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with your choice of Dressing.
- CLASSIC CAESAR$7.99+
A delicious blend of crisp Romaine, shaved Parmesan & Multi-Grain Croutons tossed in our house caesar dressing, with or without Anchovies
- GARDEN SALAD *GF$6.99
Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Bermuda Onions, Olives, Shredded Carrots, and croutons atop Iceberg, Romaine, and mixed Field Greens, served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- ROMAINE WEDGE$16.99
Crisp Applewood-smoked Bacon, diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Crispy Fried Rice Noodles atop a Heart of Romaine Wedge, served with a side of your choice of dressing
- SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD$17.99
Blackened Chicken atop a Mixed Greens Salad with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Fire-Roasted Corn, Roasted REd Peppers, Black Beans, Jalepeño Peppers & Crispy Fried Tortilla Chips, with Chipotle Ranch
BISTRO PIZZA
- BOLOGNESE PIZZA$17.99
Slow Cooked Bolognese atop our Hand Stretched Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Fresh Basil.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cheddar and Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Caramelized Onions Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce
- CAPRESE CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Marinara, Diced Chicken, Fresh Basil, tomato, Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.99
Fresh All Natural Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Tomatoes
SANDWICHES
- BISTRO BURGER$15.99
8 o.z. Char-Grilled Black Angus Burger topped with Lettuce, Tomat0 & Red Onions on a toasted Artisan Roll
- CALIFORNIA TURKEY CLUB$18.99
Fresh sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Avocado piled high on Texas Toast with Pesto Mayo, served with Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.
- CAPRICE CHICKEN PANINI$16.99
Char-Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto Mayo, Sliced Roma Tomatoes & Buffalo Mozzarella Pressed in Sourdough
- CHICKEN AND WAFFLE PANINI$18.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Maple Aioli, Crispy Bacon and American Cheese on Fresh Sweet Cream Waffles, Served with Maple Bacon Seasoned Fries
- CHICKEN PARMERONI PANINI$17.99
Golden Chicken Parmesan topped with Crisp Pepperoni and Mozzarella sandwiched between Buttery Grilled Sourdough, served with Parmesan Fries.
- FOUR CHEESE BURGER MELT$17.99
8 o.z. Chargrilled Black Angus Burger topped with American, Cheddar, Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses pressed between Grilled Thick-Sliced Sourdough
- JACK DANIELS BURGER$18.99
House Grilled Black Angus Patty topped with our Homemade Jack Daniels Glazed Caramelized Onion and Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese and Frizzled Onions
- PARISIAN BURGER$18.99
Cast Iron seared, finished with Garlic Butter and Truffle Oil, topped with Fried Goat Cheese, Balsamic and Honey
- SALMON BLT$20.99
Char Grilled Salmon Fillet served on butter-toasted Baguette with Seasoned Mayonnaise, and
- VEAL PARMESAN PANINI$18.99
Tender Veal Cutlet, Lightly Breaded, sandwiched between thick Sourdough with Mozzarella and Marinara, served with Parmesan Fries.
PASTA
- ASIAN VEGETABLE STIR FRY$15.99
Fresh Seasonal Mixed Vegetables & Sesame Seeds, Sauteed with Garlic, Scallions, and House Sauce with Fresh Lo Mein Noodles
- BLACKENED CHICKEN & CHIPOTLE ALFREDO$20.99
Chicken Breast Blackened, tossed with Broccoli and Chipotle Alfredo & topped with Parmesan
- BURNT END MAC & CHEESE$20.99
Tender Twice Smoked Brisket tossed with Caramelized Onions and our House Alfredo with a Luscious Blend of Cheddar and American Cheeses
- CHICKEN PICCATA$20.99
Lightly Floured and Egg Battered Chicken, Pan Seared in a Lemon Caper White Wine Butter Sauce, Finished with Fresh Basil
- PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$22.99
Slow Simmered Beef, Pork, and Veal in a Rich Ragu with Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, and Garlic, served on a bed of Fresh Pappardelle Pasta with Shaved Parmesan and Fresh Basil.
- PARMIGIANA (CHICKEN)$19.99
Tender Pounded Chicken or Veal Cutlet topped with Mozzarella & Marinara.
- PARMIGIANA (VEAL)$24.99
Tender Pounded Chicken or Veal Cutlet topped with Mozzarella & Marinara.
- POWERHOUSE BOWL *GF$19.99
Protein-packed Quinoa and Wild Rice tossed with Diced Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, and Baby Kale topped with Avocado Ranch and Scallions.
- SCAMPI YOUR WAY$20.99+
Your choice of Pasta sauteed with Garlic, Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, and White Wine Butter Sauce.
- VEAL SALTIMBOCCA$26.99
Tender Pan Fried Veal Cutlet with Thin Sliced Prosciutto, finished with Artichoke, and Wild Mushrooms served over Asparagus Tip Risotto.
GRILLED/ROASTED/PAN SEARED
- BEFF STROGANOF$23.99
- BEEF WELLINGTON$29.99
A Classic Fillet Mignon wrapped in a Buttery Puff Pastry, with Mushroom Duxelle, cooked to a Medium-Rare. Served with a Rich Red Wine Demi-Glace, Sauteed Asparagus, and Whipped Mashed Potatoes
- BISTRO SMOKED RIBS *SMOKED IN HOUSE$21.99
Fall-Off the Bone Apple Wood Smoked Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs, Basted with our Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sered with French Fries
- BLACK & BLEU FILLET *GF$29.99
8 O.Z. Center Cut Stuffed with Bleu Cheese, Blackened and rubbed with Cajun Spices. Served on Caramelized Onion Risotto with Sauteed Asparagus
- BOURBON STREET FLAT IRON$24.99
Char Grilled and Basted with Bourbon Whiskey Glaze Smothered with Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers served over Caramelized Onion Risotto and served with Asparagus
- CAJUN CRUSTED RIB EYE$28.99
12 O.Z. Cast Iron Seared served over Cheddar Mashed, Fried Scallions, and Roasted Corn Salsa
- CHICKEN CORDON BLEU$19.99
Tender Stuffed Chicken Breast, with Thinly Shaved Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese served over Sweet Pea Risotto with Blush Vodka Sauce
- COWBOY RIBEYE$29.99
14 OZ Choice Ribeye, Chargrilled atop a bed of Sweet Corn Cheddar Mashed Potatoes with Onion Strings.
- EXPRESSO RIBEYE$29.99
14 OZ choice Coffee Crusted Char-Grilled Center Cut topped with Expresso Demi-Glaze and Crispy Onions, served over Caramelized Onion Risotto and Roasted Asparagus.
- GRILLED CHICKEN & MUSHROOM FONTINA *GF$19.99
Char-grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Wild Mushrooms and melted Fontina served with a Creamy Roasted Garlic Risotto and seasoned Vegetable
- JACK DANIELS TENDERLOIN TIPS$23.99
Pan Seared Tenderloin Tips tossed with Wild Mushrooms and Caramel Onions with our House house-sweet whiskey Glaze & served over Mashed Potato
- KATSU CHICKEN$20.99
Tender Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Glazed with House Sweet Soy Ginger Sauce served on a bed of Ginger Soba Noodles with Mixed Vegetables.
- LOADED CHICKEN STACKER *GF$20.99
Char-grilled chicken Breast layered with Pan-Fried Shredded Potatoes, Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon & Blended Cheddar & Monterey Jack, finished with Chopped Scallions
- LOADED STEAK STACKER *GF$21.99
Char-grilled 10-oz Flat-Iron Steak Thin Atop Pan-Fried Shredded Potatoes with Crispy Bacon and smoked Gouda on a Hot Iron Platter, Finished with Chopped Scallions
- PULLED PORK SHEPHERD’S PIE *SMOKED IN HOUSE$19.99
House Smoked Shredded Pork in Tangy BBQ Sauce, Baked En Casserole with Roasted Corn and Caramelized Onion Mashed. Topped with Melted Cheddar and Served with Grilled Corn Bread
- ROAST RACK OF LAMB$29.99
Bone-In Lamb Rack Pan Seared, Brushed with Dijon Mustard, Crusted with Select Herbs and Roasted to Perfection.
- SMOKEHOUSE MEATLOAF$20.99
Cheddar and Caramelized Onion Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, Smoked In-House and served with Smokehouse Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and Seasoned Vegetables
- TRADITIONAL TENDERLOIN TIPS *GF$21.99
Sauteed Tenderloin Tips with Onions and peppers over a bed of White Rice.
- TURKEY DINNER$18.99
Turkey Breast served with Garlic Herb Stuffing, Maple Glazed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry.
SEAFOOD
- BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK$19.99
Haddock Fillet Sauteed and Rolled with our House Crab Meat Stuffing, served with Asparagus and Hollandaise Sauce
- BEER-BATTERED FISH ‘N’ CHIPS$18.99
Atlantic Haddock Fillet coated in our Homemade Beer Batter, Served with Fries
- CALIFORNIA HADDOCK$21.99
Panko Breaded Haddock Fillet topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Diced Avocado, Peeled Cucumber, and Tobiko Aioli, Served with a choice of Potato and Seasoned Vegetables
- CARIBBEAN HADDOCK$21.99
Pan-seared haddock Fillet with Coconut Milk and Roasted Red Peppers, topped with Frizzled Sweet Onions and Grilled Pineapple served with choice of Potato and Seasoned Vegetable.
- CEDAR PLANK SALMON *GF$23.99
Center Cut Salmon Fillet, Seasoned and Cooked on a Cedar Plank. Served with Sauteed Asparagus and Whipped Mashed Potato
- MAHI MAHI BANG BANG *GF$23.99
Pan Seared served over Jasmine Rice with Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, and Bell Peppers with Sweet and Spicy Chili Sauce.
- PECAN CRUSTED SALMON$24.99
Pan Seared with Panko, Maple Whiskey Glaze and served over Caramelized Onion Risotto and Grilled Asparagus
- SCALLOP AND LOBSTER MASHED *GF$29.99
Rich Buttery Mashed Potato Blended with Chopped Lobster Meat, and topped with Jumbo Pan Seared Sea Scallops and Lobster Meat
- SCALLOP LOBSTER CARBONARA$29.99
Jumbo Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Paired with Crispy Bacon and Green Peas in a Rich Parmesan Sauce topped with Lobster Meat
- SEAFOOD RISOTTO *GF$29.99
Luscious Lobster Risotto topped with Jumbo Pan Seared Scallops and Colossal Pesto Grilled Shrimp
KIDS
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.88
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.88
- HOMEMADE CHEESE PIZZA$8.88
- HOT DOG$7.88
- KIDS STEAK$9.88
- KRAFT MAC & CHEESE$7.88
served with a breadstick
- PASTA WITH BUTTER OR SAUCE$6.88
served with a breadstick
- TWIN SLIDERS$8.88
- KIDS SIDE ONLY$2.00
- KIDS SUNDAE$2.88
Kids Chocol"ate" Sundae with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry
DESSERT
SIDES ALONE
DRINKS
BEER
- Allagash$7.50+
- Angry Orchard$7.00+
- Bud Light$4.50+
- Goose Island IPA$7.00+
- Jacks Abby$7.50+
- Main Lunch IPA$7.50+
- Pulp Daddy/Greater Good$8.00+
- Sam Seasonal$7.50+
- Shock Top$6.00+
- Stella Artois$7.00+
- Wachusett Blood Orange$7.00+
- Wachusett Blueberry$7.00+
- WT Be Hoppy$7.00+
- WT BLZD 78$7.50+
- Bud BTL$4.50
- Bud Light BTL$4.50
- Bud Select BTL$4.50
- Bud Zero (N/A) BTL$5.50
- Coors Light BTL$4.50
- Corona BTL$5.00
- Corona Light BTL$4.50
- Guinness BTL$5.50
- Heineken BTL$5.00
- High Noon$6.50
- Michelob$4.50
- Michelob Ultra BTL$4.50
- Mikes Hard Lemonade BTL$5.00
- Miller Light BTL$4.50
- NUTRL Cranberry$8.00
- Odouls Amber (N/A) BTL$5.00
- Sam Adams Hazy (N/A)$6.00
- Sam Adams Lager BTL$4.50
- Shipyard BTL$5.00
- Sundial Cocktails$8.00
- Sundial Island Rum Punch$8.00
- Sundial Spiced Rum Ginger$8.00
- Truly Wildberry$6.00
- Twisted Tea BTL$5.00
BEVERAGES
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Chocolate Shake$4.00
- Club Soda$2.99
- Coffee$2.50
- Coffee-Decaf$2.50
- Coke$3.49
- Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Ginger Ale$3.49
- Grape Fruit Juice$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Ice Water
- Kids Drink$2.00
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk (large)$2.99
- Orange Juice-Large$2.99
- Orange Juice-Regular$1.95
- Orange Juice-Small$1.35
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.49
- Red Bull$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.49
- Rootbeer Float$5.00
- Saratoga Spring$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.49
- Soda Water$1.35
- Sprite$3.49
- Tonic Water$3.49
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.49
- Virgin Bloody Mary$3.50
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
- Virgin Strawbe Daqu$5.00
- Water (Bottle)$2.00
COCKTAILS (A-H)
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Autum Mai Tai$12.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Bailey Coffee$7.00
- Bay Breeze$9.50
- Bee Sting$12.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Brandy Alexander$10.00
- Brandy Sour$8.00
- Cape Codder$10.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Coffee Amaretto$9.00
- Coffee Irish$9.00
- Coffee Kahlua$9.00
- Coffee Sambuca$10.00
- Coffee Spanish$9.00
- Daiquiri$8.25
- Frozen Margarita$9.50
- Frozen Mudslide$10.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$10.00
- Frozen Strawberry D$9.50
- Frozen Toasted Almond$10.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.50
- Gibson$8.00
- Gimlet$8.25
- Gin Gimlet$9.00
- Godfather$9.00
- Godmother$9.00
- Gr8pe 8pe$8.88
- Grape Crush$8.25
- Grape Crush Shot$5.00
- Grasshopper$7.50
- Grateful Dead$12.00
- Greyhound$8.25
- High ball$9.00
COCKTAILS (K-Z)
- Kahlua Sombrero$10.00
- Lemonade Your Way$8.88
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Melon Ball$10.00
- Midori Sour$10.00
- Mimosas$8.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Mudslide/Rocks$9.00
- Nutty Irish$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Pearl Harbor$9.00
- Planters Punch$9.00
- Raspberry Margarita$7.50
- Rob Roy$8.00
- Rum Runner$9.50
- Rusty Nail$7.50
- Sangria-Red$10.00
- Sangria-White$10.00
- Screwdriver$9.75
- Sea Breeze$9.75
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Stinger$9.00
- 88's Sunset's$8.88
- Tequila Sunrise$9.50
- Toasted Almond$9.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Vodka Collins$9.00
- Vodka Gimlet$9.00
- Whipped Rootbeer$8.88
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.75
LIQUOR
- Absolute$13.00
- Absolute CItron$13.00
- Absolute Grapefruit$13.00
- Absolute Lime$13.00
- Absolute Mandarin$13.00
- Absolute Mango$13.00
- Absolute Pear$13.00
- Absolute Pepper$13.00
- Absolute Vanilla$13.00
- Deep eddy Sweet Tea$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Kettle One$14.00
- Pearl Cucumber$12.00
- Skol (well)$10.00
- Smirnoff$12.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry$12.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$12.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$12.00
- Smirnoff Melon$12.00
- Smirnoff Orange$12.00
- Smirnoff Peach$12.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$12.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$12.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$12.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon$12.00
- Smirnoff Whip Cream$12.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Stoli Ras$12.00
- Three Olive Espresso$14.00
- Three Olive Grape$14.00
- Tito’s$13.00
- Well Vodka Skol$10.00
- Barton (well)$10.00
- Beefeater$13.00
- Beefeater Pink$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Empress$14.00
- Hendrick’s$15.00
- Hendrick’s Flora$15.00
- Monkey 47$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Well Gin-Barton$10.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Barton (Light well)$10.00
- Captain Morgan$13.00
- Goslins (dark)$13.00
- Myer’s$13.00
- Parrot Bay Coconut$12.00
- Parrot Bay Mango$12.00
- Ron Carina (Dark Well)$10.00
- Well Dark Rum-Ron Carina$10.00
- Well Light Rum-Barton$10.00
- 1800 Coconut$14.00
- Casamigo Blanco$14.00
- Casamigo Reposado$14.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$11.00
- Milagro Silver$14.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Toro (well)$10.00
- Well Tequila-Toro$10.00
- Barton (well)$10.00
- Basil Hayden Whiskey/Bourbon$15.00
- Birdog Maple$13.00
- Buchanan’s Scotch$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Bushmills$11.00
- Canadian Club$13.00
- Chivas Regal Scotch$14.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple$14.00
- Dewars (white) Scotch$13.00
- Drambuie Scotch$12.00
- Glenfiddich Scotch$15.00
- Glenlivet Scotch$15.00
- Hudson Bourbon$12.00
- Irish Mist$12.00
- J + B Scotch$14.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$14.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$14.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black Scotch
- Johnny Walker Black Scotch$15.00
- Johnny Walker Red Scotch$14.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Macallan Scotch$15.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$13.00
- Old Champ Peach$12.00
- Old GrandDad Bourbon$12.00
- Red Breast$12.00
- Red Breast$12.00
- Screwball (PB)$13.00
- Seagrams 7$11.00
- Seagrams VO$11.00
- Southern Comfort$13.00
- Stranahans$13.00
- Tullamore Dew$13.00
- Well Scotch$10.00
- Well Whiskey$10.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon$12.00
- Amaretto$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- B+B$10.00
- Bradys Irish$11.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Sambuca Black$13.00
- Sambuca White$13.00
- Emmetts$11.00
MARTINIS
- Apple Pomegranate Martini$8.88
- Appletini$10.00
- Blueberry Martini$9.00
- Caramel Appletini$8.88
- Cheesecake Martini$9.00
- Chocolatini$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Cranberry Bourbontini$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Ghosted Tini$14.00
- Gin Martini$10.00
- Ginger Pear Martini$10.00
- Jack The Ripper Martini$10.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$10.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Lemon Drop Your Way$8.88
- Mango Mai Tai Martini$10.00
- Nutella Espresso Martini$10.00
- Passion Fruit Martini$10.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Martini$10.00
- Pistachio Martini$10.00
- Pomegranate Martini$8.88
- Pomtini$10.00
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
- Push-Pop Martini$8.88
- Razztini$9.00
- Salted Caramel Martini$10.00
- Sapphire Appletini$10.00
- The Seedless Martini$8.88
- Sour Apple Martini$10.00
- Swedish Fish Martini$11.00
- Vodka Martini$10.00
- Watermelon Martini$9.00
SP 8.88 DRINKS
SP FALL COCKTAILS
SP FALL MARTINIS
WINES
- Sella Antica, Cab/Merlot$9.00
- Crane Lake, Cab$7.00
- William Hill, Cab$10.00
- Josh, Cab$9.00
- Santa Carolina, Carmenere$8.00
- Ruta 22, Malbec$8.00
- Barone Fini, Merlot$10.00
- Josh, Merlot$9.00
- Crane Lake, Merlot$8.00
- Layer Cake, Pinot Noir$10.00
- Crane Lake, Pinot Noir$8.00
- Angeline, Pinot Noir$8.00
- Delas Frees Cotes du Rhone$11.00
- Carvinor, Zin$11.00
- BTL Sella Antica, Cab/Merlot$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Cab$31.00
- BTL William Hill, Cab
- BTL Josh, Cab$29.00
- BTL Santa Carolina, Carmenere$27.00
- BTL Ruta 22, Malbec$27.00
- BTL Barone Fini, Merlot$29.00
- BTL Josh, Merlot$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Merlot
- BTL Layer Cake, Pinot Noir$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Pinot Noir
- BTL Angeline, Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL Delas Frees Cotes du Rhone$29.00
- BTL Carvinor, Zin$31.00
- Lamarca, Prosecco$10.00
- Lamarca, Prosecco Rose$10.00
- Frisk, Riesling$8.00
- Brancott, Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Closdu Bois, Sauv Blanc$8.00
- Crane Lake, Pinot$8.00
- Fitvine, Pinot$9.00
- Villa Pozzi, Pinot$10.00
- Kris, Pinot
- Crane Lake, White Zin$8.00
- Crane Lake, Chard$8.00
- Josh, Chard$9.00
- Kendell Jackson, Chard$9.00
- Federalist, Chard
- Jacobs Creek, Moscatto$7.00
- BTL Lamarca, Prosecco
- BTL Lamarca, Prosecco Rose
- BTL Frisk, Riesling$29.00
- BTL Brancott, Sauv Blanc$30.00
- BTL Closdu Bois, Sauv Blanc$28.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Pinot
- BTL Fitvine, Pinot$29.00
- BTL Villa Pozzi, Pinot$30.00
- BTL Kris, Pinot$31.00
- BTL Crane Lake, White Zin
- BTL Crane Lake, Chard
- BTL Josh, Chard$29.00
- BTL Kendell Jackson, Chard$29.00
- BTL Federalist, Chard$35.00
- BTL Jacobs Creek, Moscatto$27.00
- BTL Sella Antica, Cab/Merlot$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Cab$31.00
- BTL William Hill, Cab
- BTL Josh, Cab$29.00
- BTL Santa Carolina, Carmenere$27.00
- BTL Ruta 22, Malbec$27.00
- BTL Barone Fini, Merlot$29.00
- BTL Josh, Merlot$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Merlot
- BTL Layer Cake, Pinot Noir$29.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Pinot Noir
- BTL Angeline, Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL Delas Frees Cotes du Rhone$29.00
- BTL Carvinor, Zin$31.00
- BTL Lamarca, Prosecco
- BTL Lamarca, Prosecco Rose
- BTL Frisk, Riesling$29.00
- BTL Brancott, Sauv Blanc$30.00
- BTL Closdu Bois, Sauv Blanc$28.00
- BTL Crane Lake, Pinot
- BTL Fitvine, Pinot$29.00
- BTL Villa Pozzi, Pinot$30.00
- BTL Kris, Pinot$31.00
- BTL Crane Lake, White Zin
- BTL Crane Lake, Chard
- BTL Josh, Chard$29.00
- BTL Kendell Jackson, Chard$29.00
- BTL Federalist, Chard$35.00
- BTL Jacobs Creek, Moscatto$27.00
SPECIALS
