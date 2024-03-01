Bite Me Kupcakez 4 Mound Ct
Sweets & Treats
Regular Goodies
- Single Cupcake$5.29
- Single Donut$3.49
- Single Muffin$5.99
- Single Whoopie Pie$5.69
- Single Cookie$2.39
- Single Brownie$6.69
- Coffee Cake$7.99
- Cinnamon Bun$7.99
- 6 - Cupcakes$25.00
- 6 - Donuts$16.00
- 6 - Muffins$24.00
- 6 - Whoopie Pies$40.00
- 6 - Cookies$8.99
- 6 - Brownies$22.99
- Flavor Coffee Cake$8.29
- Decorated Sugar Cookie$4.69
- Dozen Cupcakes$50.00
- Dozen Donuts$35.00
- Cornbread Slice$3.99
- Single Scone$5.99
- Dozen Cookies$18.99
- Pretzel Sticks$2.29
- Parfait Cup$8.49
- Cake Slice$6.99
- Dozen Decorated Sugar Cookies$50.00
- Cannoli$6.99
- DF Cannoli$7.99
- Cheese Cake Mini$9.99
- Mini heart cake$10.00
- Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$4.99
- Pie Slice$5.49
- Dozen Mini Cupcakes$30.00
- Biscuit$4.29
- Tiramisu Slice$8.99
- Single Cake Pop$5.99
Vegan Goodies
- V - Single Cupcake$5.99
- V - Single Whoopie pie$6.49
- V - Single Brownie$6.69
- V - Single Muffin$6.59
- V - Single Donut$3.49
- V - Coffee Cake$8.29
- V - Single Cookie$2.99
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip - Oatmeal Cranberry - Snickerdoodle
- V - 6 Cupcakes$30.00
- V - 6 Cookies$12.49
- V - 6 Donuts$18.00
- V - 10pk Animal Crackers$3.99
- V - 40pk Animal Crackers
Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast
- Breakfast sandwhich$9.99
Your Choice of bread and protein with egg and cheese! Bread: Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel, English Muffin, Toast (seasonal bagels) Protein: Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Sausage, Chicken Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone (Dairy free Cheese available)
- Bagel$3.99
Plain, Everything or Seasonal (if available)
- Bagel with Cream Cheese or DF Cream cheese$4.99
Plain, Everything or Seasonal (if available)
- Half Waffle$4.99
- Waffle$10.99
Full sized Belgium Waffle!
Lunch
- Cali Rueben$15.99
Grilled Panini with; Turkey, Cole Slaw, Special Sauce, and your choice of cheese! (dairy free cheese available)
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$15.99
Turkey bacon avocado grilled panini: Turkey breast, bacon, avocado spread with your choice of cheese. (dairy free cheese available)
- Ham and Cheese$13.99
Grilled Panini with honey ham and your choice of cheese! (dairy free cheese available)
- Chicken Bacon Melt$14.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and your choice of cheese! (dairy free cheese and ranch available)
- Turkey Bacon BBQ$14.99
Turkey breast, bacon, BBQ sauce and your choice of cheese. (dairy free cheese available)
- 3 Cheese grilled cheese$13.99
- #1 Kids meal$12.59
Full Grilled Cheese (your choice of cheese) with 12oz soup.
- 8oz soup$6.59
8oz Chefs Choice soup!
- 12oz soup$7.59
12oz Chefs Choice soup!
- 16oz soup$8.59
16oz Chefs Choice soup!
- House Salad$11.99
- Chicken Ceasar$12.99