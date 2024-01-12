bites cafe 1050 E 9th Street
beverages
coffee, tea & hot chocolate
- pour over$4.50
- iced coffee$4.50
- espresso$3.25
- americano$4.00
- cortado$4.00
- cappuccino$5.00
- cafe au lait$5.00
- latte$5.00+
- caramel macchiato$5.50
- mocha$5.50+
- white mocha$5.50+
- baby boss$7.00
- tea - black$4.50
- tea - green$4.50
- tea - herbal$4.50
- tea - white$4.50
- chai latte$4.50
- london fog$5.00
- matcha latte$5.00
- hot chocolate$4.00+
seasonal beverages
additional beverages
bagels & bagel sandwiches
bagels
with choice of butter or plain, savory, or sweet cream cheese
- plain bagel$5.00
- everything bagel$5.00Out of stock
- asiago bagel$5.00
- rosemary bagel$5.00
- sesame bagel$5.00Out of stock
- cinnamon raisin bagel$5.00
- cinnamon apple bagel$5.00
- blueberry cinnamon bagel$5.00
- cinnamon cranberry bagel$5.00
- poppy seed$5.00
- rye bagel$5.00
- garlic bagel$5.00
- pumpernickel bagel$5.00
- wheat$5.00
- banana bread$3.50
bagel sandwiches
- smoked salmon bagel$12.00Out of stock
smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers on a bagel
- cuban bagel$12.00Out of stock
pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard, pickles on a bagel
- avocado bagel$8.00Out of stock
avocado, crispy shallot, lemon oil, sea salt, cracked black pepper on a bagel
- peanut butter bagel$7.00Out of stock
bagel with peanut butter and choice of jam or honey.
- build-a-bagel$9.00
bites Location and Hours
(216) 926-7469
Open now • Closes at 3PM