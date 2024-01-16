Bittersweet Pastry Shop - Pilsen 2019 South Laflin Street
Coffee & Tea
- Latte$4.75
- Cold Brew 16oz$5.00
- Brewed Coffee$3.00+
- Espresso$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$6.00
- Nitro Coldbrew$5.25
- Americano$3.00+
- Espresso Con Panna$3.75
- Cortado$3.75
- Matcha Latte$6.00
- Litchi Iced Tea$4.00
- Signature Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Café Au Lait$3.75
- Kids Steamer - 12oz$3.50
- Rare Tea Cellar$5.00
- Glass Of Ice
- Chai Latte$5.50
Breakfast Pastries
- Croissant$4.50
- Almond Croissant
Available Saturday & Sundays Only$6.00
- Blueberry Scone$4.50
- Blueberry Coffeecake$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKUnderberg CroissantOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Cheese And Chive Biscuit$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKManteconcha
Available Saturday & Sundays OnlyOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKSour Cherry ClafoutisOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- Pecan Roll$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKGuava DanishOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Spinach and Gruyere Croissant$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Chocolate Chip TeabreadOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Bread PuddingOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Carnitas Quiche$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKQuiche Slice - Spinach RicottaOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKUbe CroissantOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Manteconcha$4.00
Signature Desserts
Beverages
Same Day Cakes
- 6" Lemon Blueberry Cake of the Month$65.00
- 6" Confetti Cake
Bittersweet's most popular cake for 30 years, the Almond Strawberry Brulée is sophisticated and distinctive. Featuring layers of from-scratch almond cake layered, vanilla bean crème brûlée custard and strawberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.$45.00
- OUT OF STOCK6" Vanilla Creme Brulée Cake
The perfect vanilla cake. Light, fluffy vanilla cake layered with rich vanilla creme brûlée custard and finished with vanilla bean buttercream.OUT OF STOCK$45.00
- OUT OF STOCK6" Almond Strawberry Brulée CakeOUT OF STOCK$45.00
- 6" Red Velvet Cake
A classic, decadent Red Velvet Cake. The perfect birthday cake flavor made with cocoa powder and layered with rich cream cheese.$45.00
- 6" Fudge Milk Chocolate Cake$50.00
- 6" Lemon Raspberry Cake$45.00
- 6" Fudge Milk Chocolate Cake with Raspberry$45.00
Cookies & Treats
- OUT OF STOCKCherry Oat White Chocolate CookieOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKSugar CookieOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKFudge BrownieOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKCheesecake BrownieOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBrown Butter Rice Krispy TreatOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - PistachioOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - LemonOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - RaspberryOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - VanillaOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - ChocolateOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Macaron - Salted CaramelOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKPeppered PecansOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Cupcake - Vanilla$3.50
- Cupcake - Pinkberry$3.50
- Cake Pop - Vanilla$3.00
- Cake Cup$5.00
- Cake Slices$7.00
Bittersweet Pastry Shop - Pilsen Location and Hours
(773) 999-0303
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM