Black Acres Roastery - Open Works Greenmount
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- AeroPress$4.50
Current Offerings: - Burundi Kibingo light | natural | notes of chocolate, tart cherry, wildflower honey - GUJI Hembala light-medium | natural | notes of cocoa, strawberry, blackberry, lime - PINK BOURBON light | washed | notes of cranberry, pomegranate, red wine
- Americano$3.00
espresso and water
- Basic N Boujee Hot Latte$5.50
housemade pumpkin spice syrup, espresso, milk Craving something cold? Check out our Basic N Boujee Draft Cold Brew Latte!
- Bonita Applebum$6.00
Mouth Party caramel sauce, apple puree, vanilla, cinnamon, espresso, oat milk *no milk substitution*
- Cappuccino$3.50
(8oz) espresso with milk steamed to a thick foam
- Chai Latte$4.75
Cuples Tea Bmore Chai, agave, milk
- Cortado$3.25
(4oz) espresso and steamed milk
- Drip Coffee$2.50
LEXINGTON BLEND | notes of cherry cordials, praline, chocolate *not available iced*
- Espresso$3.00
(2oz) GOLDEN ACRES BLEND | notes of dark chocolate, caramel, apricot Decaf Offering: DESVELADO DECAF | notes of cherry, milk chocolate, tropical fruit
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Latte$4.00
espresso and steamed milk
- London Fog$4.50
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
- Matcha Oat Latte$5.00
Spirit Then & Now matcha, agave, oat milk
- Salt Bae$5.50
Mouth Party chocolate sea salt caramel sauce, espresso, milk
- Sweetie Pie$5.50
CAnE Collective sweet potato syrup, espresso, milk, topped with housemade maple whipped cream *whipped cream not available as vegan*
- Tea$3.50
varies seasonally - see current selection
Cold Drinks
- Basic N Boujee Draft Cold Brew Latte$5.50
housemade pumpkin spice syrup, cold brew, oat milk
- Cold Brew - Kenya Kiambu$4.50
Kiambu Ibonia Estate | notes of red grapefruit, blackberry, plum
- Nitro Cold Brew - Timor FTO$5.00
Timor Fair Trade Origin cold brew coffee | notes of bakers chocolate, molasses, brown sugar By default served without ice
- Cup of Milk$2.00
Bottled Beverages
Food
Baked Goods
- Apple Danish$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: apple, high gluten flour, water, butter, organic brown sugar, whole eggs, snow sugar, sugar, pastry cream powder, dry milk, malt syrup, sea salt, dry yeast allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: high gluten flour, water, butter, whole eggs, sugar, milk powder, malt syrup, dry yeast, sea salt, organic brown sugar, spices ground cinnamon, confectioner sugar allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy
- Crogel (Croissant Bagel)$5.50Out of stock
ingredients: gluten flour, water, butter, whole eggs, sugar, dry milk, malt syrup, dry yeast, sea salt: high, everything bagel mix allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy, sesame
- Croissant
varies daily - see today's selection
- Flourless Brownie$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: sugar, eggs, canola oil, oat flour, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, confectioners’ sugar, water, vanilla extract, coffee extract, sea salt allergens – milk, egg, soy
- Muffin$4.25
varies daily - see today's selection
- Salted Caramel Brioche Bun$4.50Out of stock
salted caramel brioche bun topped with a crunchy craquelin, filled with homemade whipped salted caramel, and finished with a thin layer of snow sugar *available for a limited time only* allergens – milk, wheat, soybeans, egg
- Sweet Bread$3.75
varies daily - see today's selection
Prepared Foods
Retail Coffee
Bagged Coffee
- Golden Acres Espresso Blend$15.50+
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Apricot Brew Method: Espresso, AeroPress, Immersion, Cold Brew Espresso Dose: Recommended espresso recipe is 1:1.7 in 30 seconds. In our cafe, we use 20g of ground espresso to an output of 34g of brewed espresso. Origin: Colombia Lomo De Buey + Organic Timor FTO
- Lexington Market Blend$13.00+
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Cherry Cordials, Praline, Rich Chocolate Origin: Mexico Mico de Noche, Organic Colombia Sierra Nevada
- Midnight Train Blend$17.00+
Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP)
- SEYA Blend$15.50+
Roast: Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Chocolate Bar, Sweet Berries Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Ethiopia Dur Feres Guji
- Winter Acres Blend$20.00
- Desvelado Decaf$17.50+
Roast: Medium Process: Washed, EA Process Decaf Tasting Notes: Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Tropical Fruit Brew Method: Filter, Espresso, Cold Brew Origin: Colombia Region: Huila Altitude: 1450 - 1750 MASL Varieties: Colombia, Castillo, Caturra, Tabi
- Fazenda Big Vale$16.00+
Roast: Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Envy Apple, Wildflower Honey Brew Method: Filter Origin: Brazil Region: Cerrado Mineiro Producer: Múcio Teixeira Farm: Fazenda Big Vale Variety: Red Catuai Elevation: 990 meters Harvest: May–August
- Guchienda Estate$24.00+
- Guji Hambala$23.00+
- Huellas Lot 07/24$21.50+
- Kibingo Yeast Inoculated$22.50+
- Pink Bourbon$23.00+
Roast: Light Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Cranberry, Pomegranate, Red Wine Brew Method: Filter, Cold Brew Origin: Colombia Region: Nariño Farmer: Kello Gomez Varietal: Yellow Bourbon
Canned Coffee
Single Serve Coffee Packets
- 5-Pack Box - Midnight Train Steeped Bags$12.50
Each box contains (5) single-serve steeped coffee packs Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP) Sustainable packaging - fully compostable packs & recyclable box
- Single - Colombia Decaf Steeped Bag$2.50
- Single - Midnight Train Steeped Bag$2.50
Merch & Gear
Drinkware
- BAR Can Glass$9.00
- BAR Ceramic Mug$20.00
16oz ceramic mug
- Fellow Carter Move Mug - Icon (12oz)$35.00
- Fellow Carter Move Mug - Mudcloth (16oz)$40.00
Cup holder-friendly and equipped with a snap-in splash guard to save your brew from bumps and sudden stops, you’re officially in the clear to caffeinate on your commute. DETAILS Capacity: 16 oz Dimensions: 77 mm diameter body, 62 mm mouth 190 mm tall with lid, 167 mm tall without lid Materials: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free plastic lid, inner ceramic coating RECOMMENDED CARE & USE Brewer Compatibility: Fits most standard drippers, not compatible with the AeroPress® Coffee Maker or Prismo AeroPress® Attachment Cup Holder Compatibility: Fits in most car cup holders Cleaning: Hand wash only
Gear & Coffee Accessories
- AeroPress Coffee Brewer Kit$39.99
Whats included: - AeroPress Original Chamber & Plunger: For brewing the most delicious coffee ever! - Micro-Filters: Includes replacement AeroPress micro-filters. Micro-filters remove grit from your coffee, unlike other press-type coffee makers. - Stirrer: Designed to be the perfect length for the AeroPress Original. - Scoop and Filter Cap: Scoop measures just the right amount of coffee for delicious, easy AeroPress Original recipes.
- AeroPress Paper Filters | 350ctOut of stock
- Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister | 1.2L$40.00
- Fellow Eddy Steaming Pitcher | 12oz$35.00
- Fellow Eddy Steaming Pitcher | 18oz$40.00
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle$165.00
- Kalita Glass Server | 500ml$25.00
- Kalita Wave 185 Dripper$35.00
- Kalita Wave 185 Paper Filters | 100ct$12.00