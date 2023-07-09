Black Diamond Restaurant - Silver Spring
Food
Appetizer
Crab Cake Egg Rolls
Premium seasoned crab meat stuffed in a crispy fried egg roll
Pineapple Jerk Wings
Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce
Mango Habanero Wings
Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce
Lemon Pepper Wings
Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce
Old Bay Wings
Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce
Hot Honey Wings
Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce
Diamond Crispy Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp battered and fried to perfection served with spicy aioli sauce
Suya Tacos
Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, boss sauce
Oxtails Tacos
Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, boss sauce
Jerk Salmon Tacos
Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, cettuce tomatoes,boss sauce
Fish Fingers
Battered and fried crispy served with spicy aioli sauce and french fries
Words Best Suya
Beef suya served with hot pepper
Caribbean Patty
Stuffed with island flavored beef & baked with a flaky dough
Brunch
Bacon (3)
3 strips of bacon
Chicken And Waffles
Plain or chocolate chip waffle with crispy fried chicken
Fish And Grits
Creamy grits, cajun jerk sauce, jumbo shrimp
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese loaded with lobster
Cajun Jerk Shrimp & Grits
Creamy cheese grits, jumbo shrimp, cajun jerk sauce
Scrambled Eggs
3 eggs scrambled with cheese
Organic Wings
Baked tossed in any sauce
Creamy Grits
Creamy cheese grits, grape tomatoes, cajun jerk sauce
Veggie Omelet
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes
Butter Toast Brioche
Buttered & toasted
Lobster Omelet
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes & lobster meat
Seafood Omelet
Shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes
Smoked Salmon Omelet
Smoked salmon omelet served with brunch potatoes
Brunch Potatoes
Twice grilled potatoes with vegetable seasonings
Fruit Trays
Fresh assorted fruits
Steamed Cabbage Medley
Steamed shredded cabbages and assorted veggies
Western Omelet
Desserts
Dinner Entree
Pepper Crusted Bone In NY Strip Steak
House salad & jollof
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Jerk chicken, snapper, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains
Caribbean Braised Oxtails
Braised oxtails, snapper, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains
Cajun Jerk Chicken Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Cajun Jerk Lamb Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Cajun Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Cajun Jerk Lamb & Salmon Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Vegan Pasta Mild Or Spicy
Lemon butter wine sauce, pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Grilled Lamb Chops
Lamb chops, jollof, mixed vegetable
Crab Fried Rice
Kids Menu
Lunch
Seafood Dinner Entree
Atlantic Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon, jollof rice & sauteed vegetables
Jumbo Jerk Shrimp
Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, grape, tomatoes, rice & peas, steamed cabbage
Cajun Jerk Salmon Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Cajun Jerk Shrimp Pasta
Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes
Char Grilled Croaker
Grilled croaker, topped with roasted onions rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains
Char Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia topped with roasted onions, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains
Char Grilled Mackerel
Roasted mackerel, topped with grilled onions, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains
Sides
Cajun Fries
French fries tossed in cajun seasoning
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese loaded with shrimp and crab meat
Artisan Baked CoCo Bread
Buttered & baked
Sweet Fried Plantains
Fied in vegetable oil v
Jollof Rice
Traditionally made jollof rice
Rice & Peas
Jamaican style rice & peas
Mac & Cheese
5 cheese mack twice baked
Sauteed Mix Vegetable Platter
Seasoned & sauteed
Sauteed Broccoli & Onions
Seasoned & sauteed
Hush Puppies
Baked golden brown