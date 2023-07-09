Black Diamond Restaurant - Silver Spring

Food

Appetizer

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$19.60

Premium seasoned crab meat stuffed in a crispy fried egg roll

Pineapple Jerk Wings

$16.00

Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce

Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00

Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce

Old Bay Wings

$16.00

Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce

Hot Honey Wings

$16.00

Organic crispy baked wings tossed in sauce

Diamond Crispy Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp battered and fried to perfection served with spicy aioli sauce

Suya Tacos

$19.00

Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, boss sauce

Oxtails Tacos

$19.00

Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, boss sauce

Jerk Salmon Tacos

$18.99

Grilled tortilla, sauteed cabbage, corn, cheese, cettuce tomatoes,boss sauce

Fish Fingers

$15.00

Battered and fried crispy served with spicy aioli sauce and french fries

Words Best Suya

$17.00

Beef suya served with hot pepper

Caribbean Patty

$7.00

Stuffed with island flavored beef & baked with a flaky dough

Brunch

Bacon (3)

$5.00

3 strips of bacon

Chicken And Waffles

$20.00

Plain or chocolate chip waffle with crispy fried chicken

Fish And Grits

$20.00

Creamy grits, cajun jerk sauce, jumbo shrimp

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Mac & cheese loaded with lobster

Cajun Jerk Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Creamy cheese grits, jumbo shrimp, cajun jerk sauce

Scrambled Eggs

$8.00

3 eggs scrambled with cheese

Organic Wings

$16.00

Baked tossed in any sauce

Creamy Grits

$8.00

Creamy cheese grits, grape tomatoes, cajun jerk sauce

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes

Butter Toast Brioche

$4.00

Buttered & toasted

Lobster Omelet

$25.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes & lobster meat

Seafood Omelet

$18.00

Shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, breakfast potatoes

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$18.00

Smoked salmon omelet served with brunch potatoes

Brunch Potatoes

$8.00

Twice grilled potatoes with vegetable seasonings

Fruit Trays

$12.00

Fresh assorted fruits

Steamed Cabbage Medley

$6.00

Steamed shredded cabbages and assorted veggies

Western Omelet

$16.00

Desserts

Caramel Frosted Beignets

$12.00

Deep-fried french fritters, coated with caramel frost

Puff Puff

$7.99

Fried traditionally tossed in cinnamon & sugar

Dinner Entree

Pepper Crusted Bone In NY Strip Steak

$30.00

House salad & jollof

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Jerk chicken, snapper, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains

Caribbean Braised Oxtails

$30.00

Braised oxtails, snapper, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains

Cajun Jerk Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Cajun Jerk Lamb Pasta

$32.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Cajun Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$38.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Cajun Jerk Lamb & Salmon Pasta

$49.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Vegan Pasta Mild Or Spicy

$20.00

Lemon butter wine sauce, pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Grilled Lamb Chops

$32.00

Lamb chops, jollof, mixed vegetable

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Kids Menu

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Jumbo fried shrimp and french fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders with french fries

Kids Shrimp Platter

$13.00

Fried shrimp and french fries

Kids Pasta

$10.99

Pasta plain with cream sauce

Lunch

Salmon BLT

$20.00

Blackened salmon, bacon lettuce tomatoes

Big Diamond Burger

$18.00

Grilled angus beef, toasted brioche bun lettuce, tomato, cheese

Seafood Dinner Entree

Atlantic Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Blackened salmon, jollof rice & sauteed vegetables

Jumbo Jerk Shrimp

$27.00

Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, grape, tomatoes, rice & peas, steamed cabbage

Cajun Jerk Salmon Pasta

$29.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Cajun Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

Pasta, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes

Char Grilled Croaker

$30.00

Grilled croaker, topped with roasted onions rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains

Char Grilled Tilapia

$29.80

Grilled tilapia topped with roasted onions, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains

Char Grilled Mackerel

$30.00

Roasted mackerel, topped with grilled onions, rice & peas, steamed cabbage medley, sweet fried plantains

Sides

Cajun Fries

$6.00

French fries tossed in cajun seasoning

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Mac & cheese loaded with shrimp and crab meat

Artisan Baked CoCo Bread

$7.00

Buttered & baked

Sweet Fried Plantains

$7.00

Fied in vegetable oil v

Jollof Rice

$6.00

Traditionally made jollof rice

Rice & Peas

$6.00

Jamaican style rice & peas

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

5 cheese mack twice baked

Sauteed Mix Vegetable Platter

$10.00

Seasoned & sauteed

Sauteed Broccoli & Onions

$6.00

Seasoned & sauteed

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Baked golden brown

Soups & Salads

Diamond House Salad

$10.99

Arcadian mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, mixed cheese, cilantro citrus vinaigrette

Hearts Of Romaine Cesar Salad

$9.99

Herb toasted croutons, parmesan cheese, cesar dressing

NA Beverages

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Spirit

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

Happy Hour Wings

$14.00

Suya Tacos

$16.00

Oxtails Tacos

$16.00

Jerk Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Fish Fingers

$12.00

Words Best Suya

$15.00

Caribbean Patty

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$13.00

House Fries Potato Stack

$5.00