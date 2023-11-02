Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Black Line Tavern
FOOD
Appetizers
- Potstickers$14.00
6 Pan Fried dumplings w garlic soy sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Homemade Spinach dip served w fresh chiups
- Baked Meatballs$10.00
2 Large meatballs served w zesty marinara sauce
- Jumbo Pretzel$9.00
Fresh basked served with cheese
- Jalapeno Poppers$14.00
8 Poppers served with Salsa
- Chicken Fingers$15.00
5 Chicken Fingers with fries. Tossed in your choice of wing sauce for only $1.00 more.
- Chicken Wings$15.00
8 Wings w your choice of sauce
- Nachos$16.00
Topped w Cheese, tomatoes, onions, Jalapenos, and black olives
- Beef Chili$8.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Poutine$13.00
French fries topped with gravy and cheese curd
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Spring Rolls$13.00
Served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
- New England Clam Chowder$8.00
- Soup Of The Day$8.00
- Hot Dog$6.00
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Iceberg/ Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumbers, red Onions, shredded carrots and croutons with your choice of dressing
- BLT Wedge Salad$15.00
Wedges of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Gorgonzola, bermuda onions, chopped bacon, tomatoes, with blue cheese dressing
- Chef Salad$17.00
House Salad topped with Ham, Turkey, hard boiled egg, pepperoncini, and American cheese with your choice of dressing
- Ceasar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan with creamy caeser dressing
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- VT Wagyu Burger$22.00
Local VT wagyu Beef patty, topped w, lettuce, tomato, onion served with fries.
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo with your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of cheese and mayo served French fries.
- Chicken Ceasar wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Ceasar dressing served with fries
- Vermonter$17.00
Ham and Turkey on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese, and Maple mayo
- Reuben$18.00
Corned beef topped with Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye bread.
- Rachel$18.00
Turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye bread.
- Mac & Cheese$16.00
Home made style mac and cheese with creamy Vermont Cheddar based sauce
- Bratwurst$16.00
Bratwurst served on a hoagie roll. served with fries. Onions and peppers available.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken with lettuce, tomato and onions served with French fries.
- Cheeseburger$16.00
Burger with lettuce, tomato and with your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
- Pulled pork sandwich$16.00
BBQ Pulled pork sandwich sandwich served with fries and coleslaw on the side.
Entrees
- Penne & Meatballs$18.00
Penne Pasta with our Basil marnara, meatballs, and garlic bread.
- Chicken Pesto Tortellini$24.00
Tortellini tossed with basil pesto and sun-dried tomatoes and served with garlic bread.
- Mushroom Ravioli$19.00
Mushroom stuffed ravs served with our basil marinara sauce and garlic bread
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Served with your choice of baked potato or french fries and chefs vegetable
- 10 oz. New York Strip Steak$24.00
Served with your choice of baked potato, roasted red bliss or French fries and chefs vegetable
- Pesto Tortellini$18.00
- Meat Lasagna$16.00
- Vegetable Lasagna$16.00
- Chicken Parm Special$15.00