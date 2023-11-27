Black Oak on Fifth 200 5th Avenue
Food Menu
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Toamatoes Basil and Sea Salt
- Prosciutto Arugula Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes and parmigiano reggiano
- Sausage Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella and sweet italian sausage
- Speck Pizza$24.00
Mozzarella, Scamorza, Speck, King Oyster Mushrooms, Shimeji Mushrooms and Truffle Oil
- Burrata Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomatoes, Basil, Cherry tomatoes, Burrata and fresh cracked pepper
- Rapini Pizza$21.00
(vegan) San Marzano tomatoes, Garlic, Broccoli Rabe and Calabrian Chili
- Diavola Pizza$25.00
Spicy Sausage, Anduja, Spicy Sopressata, Provolone cheese, Mozzarella and honey
- Funghi E Bufala$22.00
King Oyster Mushrooms, Shimeji Mushrooms, Arugula and Mozzarella Di Bufala
- Patata Pizza$22.00
Pesto, Rosemary, Mozzarella, Red Onion and Potatoes
- Spicy Sopressata$23.00
Starters
- Ricotta e Miele$14.00
Sourdough toast, basil, honey and Sea Salt
- Meatballs$16.00
Beef and Pork Meatballs in Pomodoro Sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano. Served with Foccacia
- Prosciutto Burrata$18.00
Whole Burrata served with Sliced Prosciutto and Focaccia
- Frito Misto$19.00
Fried Calamari, shrimp, and Green Squash served with calabrian chili aioli
- Grilled Octopus$20.00
Served with Seasonal Puree, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano and Balsamic Glaze
- Buffalo Wings$15.00
Served with home made bleu cheese, celery and carrot sticks.
- Arugula Salad$16.00
Arugula, pear, sliced almonds, and parmigiano reggiano in tomato vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day$10.00
ask server
Pasta
- Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Spaghetti, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano, Butter and Fresh Ground Pepper
- Oricchiette Con Salsiccia$22.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, chicken stock, butter and chili flakes
- Short Rib Tlagliatelle$24.00
Short Rib Ragu, tlagliatelle pasta topped with parmigiano reggiano
- Paccheri Seafood$28.00
Mussels, calamari, shrimp, pomodoro, chili flakes, garlic and paccheri pasta
- Ravioli Di Zucca$22.00
Butternut Squash and Ricotta filled Ravioli in a brown sugar and sage butter. Cannot be made Gluten Free. We can Make a slight similar version but it will not be a filled ravioli.
- Parpadelle Bolognese$23.00
Home made ragu, parmigiano reggiano, parsley and parpadelle pasta
- Risotto of the Day$21.00
ask server
- Linguine Alle Vongole$28.00
Clams, mussels, garlic, calabrian chili, parsley and white wine
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
Pomodoro, Basil, Spaghetti and Garlic.
Entrée Dinner
- Galli Sandwich$17.00
Buffalo breaded chicken, arugula, ricotta soread, cheddar cheese and watermelon radish on brioche bun served with french fries
- Black Oak's Burger$19.00
8oz patty, arugula, crispy prosciutto, balsamic glaze, caramelized onions, and crumbled bleu cheese
- Frutti Di Mare$28.00
Pan Seared Salmon, Piccata, Sauteed Spinach and Butter Beans
- Pollo$29.00
Cornish Hen, Confit Potatoes and thyme reduction
- Carne Di Manzo$42.00
18oz Sirlon Steak, broccoli rabe and Tricolor potatoes
Sides
Desserts
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Tito's$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Grey Goose Citron$11.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Stoli Oranj$10.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Well Vodka$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$11.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Porters$11.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Barr Hill Honey$12.00
- Fundy$12.00
- Diega Strawberry$11.00
- Well Gin$9.00
- Casamigos$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Espolon$12.00
- Mijenta Blanco$13.00
- Mijenta Reposado$16.00
- Luchador$10.00
- De Nada Blanco$10.00
- De Nada Reposado$13.00
- Well Tequila$9.00
- Banhez$11.00
- Banhez Pechuga$13.00
- Banhez Tepeztate$16.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Widow Jane$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
Cocktails
Draft Beer
Wine
- Montepulciano gls$12.00
- Primitivo gls$12.00
- Amarone gls$16.00
- Lost Chapters Cabernet gls$18.00
- Pinot Noir gls$14.00
- Descobre Duoro$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc gls$12.00
- Tombacco Pecorino gls$14.00
- Pinot Grigio gls$14.00
- Marchesa Gavi$16.00
- Balea Txakoli White$16.00
- Vinho Verde$12.00
- Chardonnay$15.00
- Balea Txakoli Rose$16.00
- Parajes Rose$12.00
- Dioro Brut Rose$14.00
- Treviso Extra Dry Prosecco$15.00