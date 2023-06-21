Black Rock Pizza Maui 1770 S. Kihei Rd
FOOD
BUILD A PIZZA
BLACK ROCK SPECIALTIES
PUPUS
SANDWICHES / CALZONE
SALADS
LUAU POLU
Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Apple, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts & Blue Cheese with a Champagne Vinaigrette
SUNSET SALAD
MIXED GREENS, ORANGES, GRAPES, APPLES, WALNUTS, MOZZ CHEESE, HONEY CURRY DRESSING
CAESAR SALAD
ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATO, CROUTONS, CEASER DRESSING
GREEK SALAD
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta with Garlic Herb Vinaigrette
HOUSE GREENS SALAD
MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SHREDDED BEETS AND CARROTS, CROUTONS
SWEET BEET SALAD
Spinach, Sliced Beets, Cajun Walnuts, Goat Cheese and our Sunset Honey Curry Dressing
DIPPING SAUCES
SALAD DRESSINGS
DRIZZLES
DESSERTS
BY THE SLICE
CHEESE SLICE
House made dough and BRP signature red sauce with mozzarella and garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION
PEPPERONI SLICE
House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and mounds of pepperoni and our garlic butter basted crust! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION
CLASSIC COMBO SLICE
House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, mushroom and olive, with our garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION
VEGGIE SLICE
House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and rotating veggies! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION
SLICE OF THE MOMENT
Rotating specials! Always a good choice! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION