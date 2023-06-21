Black Rock Pizza Maui 1770 S. Kihei Rd

FOOD

BUILD A PIZZA

8" BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.00

12" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$16.00

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

$20.00

16" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$20.00

BLACK ROCK SPECIALTIES

8" Combos

12" Combos

12" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

16" Combos

16" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

PUPUS

4 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$5.00

6 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$7.00

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$12.00

PESTO ROLLS

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (5 PIECES)

$15.00

BIG ISLAND BALLS

$10.00

WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$18.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$16.00

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER WINGS (8)

$18.00

SANDWICHES / CALZONE

CALZONE (UP TO 4 TOPPINGS)

$16.00

UP TO 4 ITEMS ONLY

LOCALS LUNCH ( PERSONAL 1 TOP, SAL, SODA )

$16.00

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.00

MEATBALLS ,ZESTY RED SAUSE , PARM CHEESE

SPICY ITALIAN GRINDER

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$16.00

SALADS

LUAU POLU

$16.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Apple, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts & Blue Cheese with a Champagne Vinaigrette

SUNSET SALAD

$16.00

MIXED GREENS, ORANGES, GRAPES, APPLES, WALNUTS, MOZZ CHEESE, HONEY CURRY DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATO, CROUTONS, CEASER DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta with Garlic Herb Vinaigrette

HOUSE GREENS SALAD

$9.00+

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SHREDDED BEETS AND CARROTS, CROUTONS

SWEET BEET SALAD

$16.00

Spinach, Sliced Beets, Cajun Walnuts, Goat Cheese and our Sunset Honey Curry Dressing

DIPPING SAUCES

RANCH 4oz

$2.50

KIAWE BBQ 4oz

$2.50

HOISIN BBQ 4oz

$2.50

RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

SPICY RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

PESTO 4oz

$2.50

PESTO RANCH 4oz

$2.50

SPICY SOURCREAM 4oz

$2.50

ROCK SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

WHITE SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

GARLIC BUTTER 4oz

$2.50

SALAD DRESSINGS

RANCH 4oz

$2.50

RANCH 2oz

$1.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE 4oz

$2.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE 2oz

$1.50

CAESAR 4oz

$2.50

CAESAR 2oz

$1.50

HONEY CURRY 4oz

$2.50

HONEY CURRY 2oz

$1.50

CHAMPAGNE VINGAIGRETTE 4oz

$2.50

CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE 2oz

$1.50

DRIZZLES

BALSAMIC

$1.00

PESTO DRIZZLE

$1.00

BBQ DRIZZLE

$1.00

ROCK SAUCE DRIZZLE

$1.00

SPICY SOUR CREAM DRIZZLE

$1.00

RANCH DRIZZLE

$1.00

PESTO RANCH

$1.00

HOISIN DRIZZLE

$1.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$14.00

BLACK ROCK MALASADAS

$14.00

CANNOLI UBE HAUPIA

$8.00

CANNOLI CHOCOLATE

$8.00

CANNOLI TURTLE

$8.00

CANNOLI CARAMEL

$8.00

CANNOLI RASPBERRY

$8.00

XTRA TOPPING

$0.50

BY THE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$6.00

House made dough and BRP signature red sauce with mozzarella and garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

PEPPERONI SLICE

$6.50

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and mounds of pepperoni and our garlic butter basted crust! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

CLASSIC COMBO SLICE

$8.00

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, mushroom and olive, with our garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

VEGGIE SLICE

$7.00

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and rotating veggies! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

SLICE OF THE MOMENT

$8.00

Rotating specials! Always a good choice! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

KEIKI

MAC N CHZ / SODA

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS (2 PIECES) SODA

$8.00

MISC

LARGE DOUGH

$7.00

MED DOUGH

$5.00

VEGAN CHEESE 4 OZ

$3.00

MERCHANDISE

SHIRTS

WOMANS SHIRT

$25.00

MENS SHIRT

$25.00

EMPLOY WOMAN

$15.00

EMPLOY MENS

$15.00

APRONS

$10.00

HATS

BRP HAT

$30.00