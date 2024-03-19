Blackbelly Denver 4324 W 41st Ave.
Lunch
- Little Piggy$17.00
Capicola, soppressata, ham, herb aioli, romaine, pickled peppers, red wine vinagrette, ciabatta
- The Bacon$17.00
Shaved bacon, apple butter, tomato, arugula, jalapeno aioli, sourdough
- Cubano$17.00
Ham, roast pork, swiss, pickles, mustard aioli, telera roll
- French Dip$16.00
Shaved beef, swiss, caramelized onions, hoagie roll, au jus
- Smoked Turkey Club$16.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, herb aioli, ciabatta
- Banh Mi$16.00
Roast pork, smoked pork, pickles, cucumber, jalapeno, sambal mayo, herbs, hoagie roll
- Vegetarian Banh Mi$16.00
Millet falafel, pickles, cucumber, jalapeno, sambal mayo, herbs, hoagie roll
- Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, rye bread
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Cheddar Jack, sourdough
- Blackbelly Bowl$15.00
Short grain brown rice & quinoa, slaw, house pickles, mojo sauce, lime Choice of: smoked pork, fried chicken, or millet and cheese fritter
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, bleu cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ranch
- Half Cobb Salad$8.00
Romaine, bleu cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ranch
- Market Salad$12.00
Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, slaw, maple vinaigrette
- Half Market Salad$6.00
Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, slaw, maple vinaigrette
- Sea Salt Chips$2.00
Boulder Canyon Chips
- BBQ Chips$2.00
Boulder Canyon Chips
- Vinegar Chips$2.00
Boulder Canyon Chips
- Old Bay Tots$6.00
- House Coleslaw$4.00
- Side House Pickles$3.00
Beverages
Charcuterie Boards
- Tennyson Board$28.00
Butcher's choice of 2 types of cured meats and 2 cheeses, mustard, apple butter, pickles, cornichons, grapes, crostini
- Three Little Pigs Board$42.00
Butcher's choice of 3 types of cured meats and 3 cheeses, mustard, apple butter, pickles, cornichons, grapes, crostini
- Big Bad Wolf Board$112.00
Butcher's choice of 4 types of cured meats and 4 cheeses, mustard, apple butter, pickles, cornichons, grapes, crostini