Blackened Brew
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Chicken Liver$12.00
- Corn Rib Elotes$13.00
Sweet corn + crème fraîche + cotija cheese + jalapeno + Tajin + cilantro
- SOB Fries$11.00
Homemade nacho cheese + bacon + green onions
- Cheese Curds$11.00
- Fried Pickle Spears$11.00
- Stinger Rolls$12.00
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips + smoked pulled pork + BBQ + broccoli slaw + black beans + red/green onions + jalapeños + cherry tomatoes + sour cream
- Fried Cauliflower$13.00
- Thirsty Pretzel$14.00
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Jalapeno + pork belly + sweet garlic teriyaki + sesame seed
Burgers
- Blackened Brew$16.50
Blue cheese crumbles + bacon + caramelized onions + Brew Sauce
- Bees Knees$15.50
Grilled mushrooms + grilled onions + bacon + swiss + honey BBQ
- Peppered Heifer$15.50
Spicy tasso ham + pepper jack cheese + spicy remoulade
- Casual Cow$13.50
Smoked cheddar + lettuce + tomato + pickles + raw onions
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot$16.00
Pimento cheese + Jack Daniels glaze + caramelized red onion + grilled mushrooms + bacon
- Juci-Heifer$15.00
Gnarly Barley Jucifer beer cheese + bacon
- Korean BBQ$15.00
Korean BBQ + kimchi slaw + chili garlic mayo
- Youre Bacon Me Jelly$15.00
Peanut butter + blackberry jam + bacon + cheddar
- Truffle Mac$15.00
Bacon + truffle mac + caramelized onions
- Coffee Rub$14.00
Luma Coffee rub + gouda + BBQ + tomato
- #OMG$17.00
Fig preserves + caramelized onion + provolone
- Mojo$17.00
Avocado + grilled onion + swiss + tequila lime aioli
- Sliders$15.00
Sandwich
- Spicy Roasted Shrimp$14.00
Grilled shrimp + spicy garlic aioli + avocado +
- The People's Pig$13.00
Pulled pork + BBQ + broccoli slaw
- All in My Phillys$14.00
Philly meat + red /yellow bells + pepper jack
- Shimp Poboy$15.00
Gulf shrimp + brown butter Leidenheimer loaf + dressed
- Cajun Club$14.00
Cajun turkey + tasso + lettuce + pickle + bacon + tomato + pepperjack + spicy mayo
Tenders
Salad
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.00
Chicken + romaine + parmesan + croutons + caesar
- Salmon Salad$15.00
Salmon + candied pecans + seasonal berries + brie cheese + sugarcane vinaigrette
- Tuna Salad$15.00
Tuna + mixed greens + red onions + Tomatoes + avocado
- Southwest BBQ Ranch$15.00
Spring mix + chicken + roasted sweet corn + red onions + Avocado
Sides
Side Sauces
Brunch
- Sweet Potato Breakfast Fries$12.00
- Thirsty Pretzel$14.00
- Cheese Curds$11.00
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Jalapeno + pork belly + sweet garlic teriyaki + sesame seed
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips + smoked pulled pork + BBQ + broccoli slaw + black beans + red/green onions + jalapeños + cherry tomatoes + sour cream
- 10 Wings$14.00
- Praline Chicken and Waffles$14.00
- Shrimp and Grits$15.00
- Southwest Breakfast Lasagna$14.00
- Avocado Toast$10.00
- Breakfast Platter$15.00
- Swine and Dine$16.00
- Blackened Brew$16.50
Blue cheese crumbles + bacon + caramelized onions + Brew Sauce
- Bees Knees$15.50
Grilled mushrooms + grilled onions + bacon + swiss + honey BBQ
- Truffle Mac$15.00
Bacon + truffle mac + caramelized onions
- Casual Cow$13.50
Smoked cheddar + lettuce + tomato + pickles + raw onions
- Swine and Dine$16.00
- #OMG$17.00
Fig preserves + caramelized onion + provolone
- Mojo$17.00
Avocado + grilled onion + swiss + tequila lime aioli
- Tuna Salad$15.00
Tuna + mixed greens + red onions + Tomatoes + avocado
- Salmon Salad$15.00
Salmon + candied pecans + seasonal berries + brie cheese + sugarcane vinaigrette
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.00
Chicken + romaine + parmesan + croutons + caesar