Blackhawk Creek General Store and Grill
LUNCH
Blackhawk Creek Burger
1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo on a brioche bun with
Grilled chicken sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo on a brioche bun
Wood Fire bologna sandwich
thick cut bologna, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun
Steak Sandwich
Sliced steak, spicy bacon queso, sauteed onions and peppers
Chicken Fried Steak
served with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy
Burger Bowl
1/2 lb beef patty on lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, cheese, dressing
House Salad
aquaponic lettuce, red onion, hemp seed, cherry tomatoes, dressing
Spinach Salad
Soup
Mac & Cheese
BRUNCH
The Creeker
2 eggs, meat, toast, hashbrowns
Breakfast Burrito
Meat of choice, eggs, cheese, potatoes, green onions, salsa
Breakfast Pizza
Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, gravy
Breakfast Bowl
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
served with 2 eggs, potatoes, gravy
Savory French Toast
Brioche toast, maple bacon, bourbon syrup
French Toast
Brioche toast with gravy and pork ribeye
Creek Cakes
2 buttermilk pancakes, bourbon syrup, meat side