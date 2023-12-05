Black Honey Coffee Co 1519 S McColl Rd ste 1
Specialty
- Hot Mexican Vanilla Latte$5.00+
2 Shots of Espresso, house made vanilla, Milk. Iced or Hot.
- Hot Lavender Oat Latte (v)$5.50+
2 Shots of Espresso, House-Made Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk. Iced or hot
- Hot Cajeta Latte$5.50+
- Hot Mexican Matcha$5.50+
Ceremonial Grade Matcha sweetened with our house-made Vanilla, Milk. Iced or Hot.
- Hot Classico Latte$5.00+
- Hot Dirty Taro Latte$6.00+
- Hot Worlds Best Chocolate Milk$4.25+
- Hot Dirty Chai Latte$6.00+
- Iced Mexican Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Iced Lavender Oat Latte (v)$5.50+
- Iced Classico Latte$5.00+
- Iced Dirty Taro Latte$6.00+
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$6.00+
- Iced Mexican Vanilla Cold Brew Cold Foam$5.75+
12-24 hour Process Cold Brew, house-made vanilla syrup, Vanilla Cold Foam. Iced. This drink does not contain milk. Cold Foam is a dairy product.
- Iced Cajeta Latte$5.50+
- Iced Mexican Matcha$5.50+
- Iced Worlds Best Chocolate Milk$4.25+
- Iced Sergio Palmer$5.75+
Traditional Menu
Fall Menu
Pastries
Tea & Refreshers
- Moonlight Refresher$5.50+
- Jamaica Refresher$5.50+
- Tropical Matcha$5.50+
- Sunstone Milk Tea$5.50+
- Rosella 12 oz$4.50
- Rosella 16 oz$5.00
- Crescent Green 12 oz$4.50
- Crescent Green 16 oz$5.00
- Sunstone Black 12 oz$4.50
- Sunstone Black 16 oz$5.00
- Chamomile 12 oz$4.50
- Chamomile 16 oz$5.00
- Malabar 12 oz$4.50
- Malabar 16 oz$5.00
- Butterfly Pea Flower 12 oz$4.50
- Butterfly Pea Flower 16 oz$5.00
(956) 369-3595
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 8AM