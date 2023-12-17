Blackland Barbecue - Food Truck
Smoked Meats - By Weight
- Prime Beef Brisket - Sliced$14.50+
Slow smoked & thinly sliced. You choose the extras.
- Prime Beef Brisket - Chopped$15.00+
Slow smoked, chopped and lightly tossed in our bourbon barbecue sauce.
- Pork Spare Ribs$9.50+
This is our grand-hustle. Every single bite.
- Pulled Pork$9.00+
Seasoned with a bold pepper dry rub and slow smoked.
- Smoked Chicken Wings$8.00+
Seasoned & super smoked with a heavy pour of your choice of sauce, or not.
- Smoked Beef Tenderloin$14.00+
Available on Sundays Only - Preorder Required
Whole Smoked Meats
Sandwiches
- King of the South Sandwich$16.00
Thin sliced brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken all piled high on a brioche bun. Topped with low country slaw, pickles, fresh jalapeños and a drizzle of our bourbon barbecue sauce.
- Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
A brioche bun with just under a half pound of sliced prime brisket, topped with pickled red onions, pickles and a drizzle of our bourbon barbecue sauce.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Just under a half pound of pulled pork on a toasted Hawaiian bun glazed with our southern honey barbecue sauce. Stacked with pickled red onions & crunchy pickles.
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Half pound of smoked pulled chicken, dripping with our southern honey barbecue sauce. Topped with low country slaw & crunchy pickles on a toasted Hawaiian bun.
Sides
- Southern Collard Greens$4.50+
We call this the song of the south.
- Macaroni & Cheese$4.00+
Made to please and be enjoyed by all age groups.
- Black Eyed Peas$4.00+
There's nothing like this southern delicacy. Some say it will bring good luck & fortune.
- Low Country Slaw$4.00+
Light, bright & dressed with a tangy vinegar marinade - Da' low country way.
- Fried Okra$5.25+
Cooked to order - Only good when it's fresh. You've got time to wait.
- Fries$4.50+
Simple & straight to the point.
Sweet Finishes
- Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls$6.00
Housemade with fresh peaches in a spiced cobbler filling. Deep fried & topped with powdered sugar.
- Classic Southern Pecan Pie$5.25
Freshly made daily by our local bakery partners.
- Smashed Apple Pie$5.75
It’s flavor blending at its best. Available on Sundays Only - Preorder Required.