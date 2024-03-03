Blackstone Steakhouse - Rye 275 South Ridge Street
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- B.B.Q. Ribs$20.00
- Baked Clams Casino$16.00
bacon, herb butter, garlic, white wine
- Big Eye Tuna Tartare$25.00
Cucumber, avocado, passion fruit, mango relish, crispy handmade potato chips and soy sauce
- Blackstone Lobster Bisque$14.00
- Charcuterie Board$20.00
3 imported cheeses and meats
- Crab Cake$25.00
Corn, red pepper, red onion succotash, yogurt tartar sauce, avocado
- Escargots Bourguinon$20.00
aromatic garlic, shallot Pernod butter
- French Onion Soup$11.00
- Fried Calamari$23.00
sweet chili aioli or fra diablo
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp (appetizer)$25.00
white wine, garlic, fresh lemon juice
- Long Stem Artichokes$24.00
sausage, root vegetables, roasted pepper, mascarpone, lemon, white wine sauce
- Mussels & Clams$20.00
white wine garlic and saffron
- Octopus$21.00
tricolored baby potatoes, arugula, fava beans, red beet, green pea purée creamy lemon sauce
- Sizzling Bacon$20.00
- Slab Bacon & Shrimp$20.00
honey garlic barbeque ranch sauce
- Smoked Salmon$19.00
horseradish cream, cornichons, capers, minced red onions, lemon, organic avocado oil
Dinner Salad
- Blackstones Salad$18.00
a delicious blend of chilled green beans, apple wood smoked bacon, diced vine tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fired sweet roasted peppers tossed with aged red wine vinaigrette
- Burrata$22.00
heirloom tomato, prosciutto, balsamic glaze, olive oil
- Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine hearts, parmesan, herb croutons, traditional dressing
- Farm Fresh House Green Salad$15.00
candied pecans, craisins, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette
- Old Fashioned Iceberg Wedge$17.00
crispy bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, onion crisp, blue cheese dressing
- Red & Gold Beet Salad$15.00
pickled onions, fresh orange, crispy goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
- Tomato and Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella$20.00
farm fresh tomato, mozzarella, red onions, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Dinner Entrees
- Blackstone's Burger*$20.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce & tomato, red pepper aioli sauce
- Blackstones Chicken$30.00
lightly egg battered, sautéed with parmesan cheese and lemon beurre blanc
- Branzino$37.00
pan seared with herbs and spices, caper and dill lemon beurre blanc
- Chicken Parmigiano$30.00
lightly breaded with tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella side linguine pomodoro
- Chilian Sea Bass$45.00
mussels, clams, shrimp, a lite tomato basil sauce
- Duck Breast au Poivre$39.00
with black pepper corn sauces, over spinach
- Fresh Maine Lobster$70.00
steamed or broiled, drawn butter
- Gnocchi Bolognese$25.00
creamy tomato, herb & green chickpeas grounded beef
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp Entrée$45.00
- Lobster Ravioli$35.00
sautéed brandy cream sauce & chopped scallions
- Roasted ½ Chicken$35.00
scarpariello, cherry peppers, and potatoes
- Salmon Meuniere$40.00
filet of salmon sautéed in a caper lemon white wine sauce
- Seafood Linguine$55.00
half lobster, shrimp, calamari, and clams sauteed in tomato basil sauce
- Sesame Encrusted Tuna$40.00
ahi tuna seared with a black and white sesame seed crust, over bok choy
Dinner Raw Bar
Dinner Chops
Steaks
Prime Steak & Classics
Sides
Side Menu
- Asparagus$10.00
- Baked Potato$10.00
- Broccoli$10.00
- Brussel Sprouts with Bacon$10.00
- Creamed Spinach$10.00
- French Fries$10.00
- Fried Onion$10.00
- Hash Browns$10.00
- Loaded Potato$12.00
bacon and cheddar cheese
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Roasted Mushrooms$10.00
- Sautéed Onions$10.00
- Spinach$10.00
- Truffle Fries$10.00
- Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00