Blackwater Coffee & Cafe Minnetonka
DRINK MENU
TEA
- Blackwater Bubble Tea$6.00
Smooth and silky black tea brewed from loose leaf house black tea blend, then mix with fresh cream (not powder), tapioca boba & black sugar to add a hint of caramel flavor. Taste the difference!
- Mango Bubble Milk Tea$6.00
Mango black tea topped with mango popping boba or jelly
- Taro Lava Bubble Milk Tea$5.95
Jasmine green tea with taro and tapioca boba
- Thai Bubble Milk Tea$6.00
Make from our own blend of Thai loose leaf tea, topped with coconut jelly
- Honey Matcha Cloud$6.00
Blackwater's best creation! A must try creamy and fluffy matcha latte made from premium quality matcha green tea. Lightly sweetened with honey, topped with honey popping boba.
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$6.00
beatifically layered drink with homemade strawberry syrup on the bottom, fresh cream in the middle, and topped with premium matcha grean tea. Mix them and taste the freshness.
- Hibiscus Strawberry Latte$5.85
Our version of pink drink. You will be wowed by the beautiful color display, layered with homemade strawberry syrup, coconut milk and topped with a hibiscus base fruit tea. Caffeine free.
- Chai Tea Latte$4.85+
- Tea Latte$4.85+
- Tiger Taro Fresh Milk Latte$4.85+
No tea base, simply combining homemade taro syrup with whole milk (or the milk of your choice), and caramel flavored dark sugar syrup to add an extra sweetness
- Strawberry Rose Garden$6.50
Herb tea infused with rose and strawberry, topped with strawberry slush. No caffeine.
- Hibiscus Sunshine$6.50
Our popular drink with a new twist. We are now making lemonade used for this drink from freshly squeezed lemons. Give it a try and taste the difference.
- Kumquat Lemon Green Tea$6.50
Flavorful jasmine green tea with a complexity of citrus taste introduced by Kumquat syrup. A few fresh lemon slices further enhance the flavor.
- Mango Black Tea$6.50
Who does not like mango infused black tea, especially topped with sweet mango popping boba or jelly
COFFEE
BLENDED DRINKS
FOOD MENU
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Toasted bagel with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich$6.00
Toasted english muffin, egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Toasted croissant with egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Gluten Free Sandwich$6.50
Toasted gluten free bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Multigrain Sandwich$6.50
Toasted Multigrain bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Healthy Choice$6.50
Egg, turkey, pesto sauce, tomato & onion on multigrain bread
- Spicy Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg, sausage, pepper jack cheese and sriracha on bagel or English muffin
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Homemade eggs with onion, peppers, salsa, cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon served toasted in a tomato tortilla wrap.
- French Toast$6.35
French toast with meat on the side. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
- Brownie$4.00
SANDWICHES
- Reuben$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on dark pumpernickel bread.
- Cuban$10.00
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce, mayo, special seasoning. Grilled on ciabatta bun.
- Bleu Beef$10.00
Roast beef, red onion, provolone cheese, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing. Grilled on multi-grain bread.
- Buffalo Turkey$10.00
Turkey, swiss cheese, buffalo mayo, bacon, and lettuce. Grilled on sourdough bread.
- Spicy Turkey$9.50
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle barbecue sauce. Grilled on sourdough bread.
- Italian Hoagie$9.50
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, sliced red onion, tomato, Italian dressing, and lettuce. Grilled on French loaf.
- Tuna Melt$10.00
Cheddar cheese melts over homemade tuna salad, grilled on sourdough bread.
- Ham & Cheese$9.00
- American Grilled Cheese$8.50
- French Dip$10.00
Roast beef, provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish mayo. Grilled on French loaf, and paired with a cup of steaming au ju sauce for dipping.
- BLT$9.50
Salted and peppered sliced tomato, bacon, lettuce, and mayo on sourdough bread
- Turkey Vermonter$10.00
On sourdough bread, with maple mayo, sliced apples, bacon, turkey, and provolone cheese, grilled to perfection!
- Brioche Burger$12.00
WRAPS
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lettuce, caesar dressing
- Club Wrap$10.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mesquite ranch.
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, a special southwest sauce
- Thai Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, pea pods, and lettuce, Thai peanut sauce.
- BLT Wrap$10.00
Salted and peppered Bacon, chopped tomatoes, mayo.
- Garden Wrap$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, pea pods, and lettuce, with a mayo, hummus, or pesto spread. Can be served cold or hot with melted mozzarella cheese.
FLATBREAD
- Pesto Chicken Flatbread$11.00
Pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes and onion and mozzarella cheese on flatbread
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, pea pods, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese with Thai peanut sauce
- Margherita Flatbread$11.00
A flatbread crust with pesto, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, julienne fresh basil and drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar
SALAD
- Oriental Chicken Salad$11.00
Crisp greens, sliced chicken, shredded carrots, pea pods, mandarin oranges, thinly sliced red onion, topped with fat-free sesame dressing and chow mein noodles.
- Brisket Salad$12.00
Crisp greens, seasoned sliced chicken, herb toasted croutons, and creamy caesar dressing, topped off with shredded parmesan cheese.
- Ancient Grain Bowl$13.00
Fresh lettuce, crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, homemade croutons and bleu cheese dressing
- Green Goodness Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing, consider adding chicken for extra protein and tastiness.
KIDS MENU
CATERING
- Continental Platter with Coffee (minimum order of 8)$10.00
An assortment of our freshly baked muffins, cinnamon rolls, and bagels spread with cream cheese. Accompanied by coffee service
- Executive Box Lunch (chips, side salad, cookies & bottled water)$18.00
Choice of sandwich or wrap served with chips, side salad, cookies and drink (soda, juice, or bottled water). Up to three different sandwiches or wraps per order. Choose from Sandwiches (Italian Hoagie or BLT), Wraps (Chicken Caesar Wrap, Club Wrap, Southwest Chicken Wrap, Thai Chicken Wrap, BLT Wrap, Veggie Wrap)