Blackwater Coffee & Cafe Minneapolis
DRINK MENU
SIGNATURE
- Blackwater Sesame$6.00
Latte with homemade black sesame syrup, hot
- Black Tie$6.00
Brown sugar iced latte with cheese foam, iced
- The Symphony$6.00
Black tea • Espresso • Milk • Black Sugar, 4 movements in perfect harmony. Iced
- London Smog$6.00
Earl grey tea latte with a shot of espresso, iced
- Honey Matcha Cloud$6.00
Fluffy matcha cold foam drink with honey popping boba, iced
- Muddy Water$5.50
Rich oat milk hot cocoa with pure maple syrup, hot
TEA
- Hong Kong Milk Tea$6.00
Traditional milk tea made from freshly brewed loose leaf black tea, with tapioca boba & brown sugar, iced or hot
- Mango Milk Tea$6.00
Mango green tea topped with mango popping boba, iced or hot
- Thai Bubble Milk Tea$6.00
Make from our own blend of Thai loose leaf tea, topped with coconut jelly
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$6.00
beatifically layered drink with strawberry syrup on the bottom, fresh cream in the middle, and topped with premium matcha grean tea. Mix them and taste the freshness. Iced only.
- Black Cheese Tea$6.00
Black milk tea with a layer of salty and sweet cheese foam, iced or ho
- Chai Tea Latte$4.85+
- Dirty Chai$5.39+
- Tea Latte$4.85+
- London Fog$4.85+
- Matcha Latte$4.85+
- Passionfruit Green Tea$6.50
- Pineapple Green Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Pear Green Tea$6.50
- Hibiscus Sunshine$6.50
Homemade lemon syrup, hibiscus tea and lemon slice
- Plain Iced Tea$3.50+
COFFEE
OTHER DRINKS
FOOD MENU
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Toasted bagel with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich$6.00
Toasted english muffin, egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Toasted croissant with egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Gluten Free Sandwich$6.50
Toasted gluten free bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Multigrain Sandwich$6.50
Toasted Multigrain bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Healthy Choice$6.50
Egg, turkey, pesto sauce, tomato & onion on multigrain bread
- Spicy Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg, sausage, pepper jack cheese and sriracha on bagel or English muffin
SANDWICHES
- Tuna Melt$11.00
Homemade tuna salad & cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.
- Buffalo Turkey$11.00
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, buffalo mayo on sourdough bread
- Reuben$11.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on pumpernickel bread.
- BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.
- Bleu Beef$11.00
Roast beef, onion, tomato, provolone cheese, bleu cheese dressing on multi-grain bread.
- Cuban$11.00
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, lettuce, provolone cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce & mayo on ciabatta bun.
- Make Your Own Sandwich$11.00
FLATBREAD
- Margherita Flatbread$11.00
Sliced tomato, pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with basil, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
- Pesto Chicken Flatbread$11.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, onion, mozzarella
- Pulled Pork Flatbread$12.00
Pulled pork, sriracha, jalapenos, onion, mozzarella, pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro, drizzled with lime juice
- Brisket Smoked Gouda Flatbread$13.00
Beef brisket, smoked gouda, pickled vegetables (jalapenos, onion, cucumber), mozzarella, topped with crispy onions
WRAPS
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, with southwest mesquite sauce
- Thai Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, cucumber, onion, carrot, lettuce, with Thai peanut sauce
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, lettuce, with Caesar dressing
- Veggie Wrap$11.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, roasted broccoli, edamame, lettuce, with avocado mayo or pesto.
- Make Your Own Wrap$11.00