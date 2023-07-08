Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge 612 1St St
FULL MENU
Starters
Boston Five
Five hand-rolled Jumbo Shrimp in a Vermicelli rice lattice wrap and flashed fried, served with Sweet Chilli Sauce.
Fried Okra
Lightly seasoned and breaded deep fried green okra, served with house Ranch.
Gouda Mac N Cheese Bites
Back by popular demand! Deep fried cheesy nuggets of Goda Mac N Cheese with bacon pieces, served with house Ranch.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Seasoned lattice cut fries topped with White Queso cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon pieces and scallions.
Onion Ring App
Our popular hand-battered and deep fried Onion Rings, served with house Ranch.
Pickle Chips
Served with house Ranch
Portabella Mushrooms
Served with house Ranch
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Fluffy deep-fried pretzel sticks, paried with a smooth and creamy blend of cheeses.
Mozzarella Stix
Salads
Salmon Salad
Zesty glazed, 8oz center-cut baked Salmon, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried Chicken breast, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried Chicken breast with Strawberries and Pecan pieces, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steak Salad
8 oz. USDA Choice center-cut and flame-grilled Top Sirloin, on a bed of leafy purple and green heritage salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Comfort Food
Cheese Sacchetti
A blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese filled pasta in a tomato based Marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick and a side salad.
Country Fried Steak
Our tenderized 8 oz. USDA Top sirloin, hand breaded and deep fried, atop Texas Toast smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side and a side salad.
Open Faced Tenderloin
Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Tenderloin atop Texas Toast, smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side and a side salad.
Porterhouse Chop
In house center cut 12 oz. bone-in pork chop, marinated and flame-grilled. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.
Chicken
Swiss Chicken Au Jus
A marinated and grilled 6 oz. Chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and sauteed green bell peppers. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.
Chicken Tenders
Five of our hand cut, grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll. Don't forget to request your favorite dipping sauce!
Chicken Fried Chicken
A 6 oz. tenderized, hand breaded and deep fried Chicken breast smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.
Chicken & Waffles
BBQ Chicken
Regular Chx Breast
Steak
15 oz Prime Rib
Our own in-house cut by order, 15 oz Prime Rib. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus for dipping. Choice of one side to compliment this tender cut of beef, a side salad and a dinner roll.
10 oz. Rib-Eye
10 oz. hand-cut Rib-Eye, seasoned and flamed grillled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.
14 oz. Rib-Eye
14 oz. hand-cut Rib-Eye, seasoned and flamed grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
A tender 8 oz. bacon wrapped Filet Mignon, seasoned and flame-grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.
KC Strip
Burgers
Bison Burger
An in house seasoned half pound and flame-grilled North American Bison patty. On a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
The Original Hamburger
An in house seasoned half pound and flame-grilled Angus beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Sandwiches
Burnt End Hoagie
Catfish Sandwich
Our large hand breaded and deep fried Catfish fillet with Tarter Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
6 oz. grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Italian marinated Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
French Dip Sandwich
Our signature in house sliced Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie bun with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried 8 oz Pork Tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our in house smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with coleslaw and BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Smoke Stack Sandwich
Our house smoked pork loin topped with crispy bacon, onioin ring, pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Our house smoked and sliced Turkey breast, double layered with Blackwater Candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders, topped with our signature buffalo sauce, coleslaw, shredded cheddar, and pickles all wrapped in a soft tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and ranch all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Dakoda Wrap
Our in house cut top sirloin, shredded cheddar cheese and wild rice topped with our special teriyaki sauce and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Memphis Wrap
Our in house smoked BBQ pulled pork, wrapped with coleslaw in a soft flour torilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Portland Wrap
Our in house cut short rib beef with shredded cabbage, tomatoes and homemade spicy mayo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell.
Seafood
Catfish Dinner
Most requested, lightly seasoned hand-battered and deep fried Catfish fillet. Served with house made coleslaw and 3 hush puppies. Add a side salad for $4!
Lemon Pepper Chicken and Shrimp
Our 6 oz. deep fried Chicken breast tossed in Lemon Pepper seasoning paried with a grilled Shrimp skewer. Served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli and a dinner roll.
Salmon
Zesty glazed, 8 oz. center cut Salmon fillet served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli and a dinner roll.
Seafood Platter
Need a little bit of Seafood variety, here it is! Try our new mix of pan-seared seasoned scallops, fried Shrimp, a grilled shrimp skewer and fried Calamari Rings. Served with a lemon slice and garlic butter for dipping, with your choice of side and a dinner roll.
Shrimp Skewers and Lobster
Two grilled Shrimp skewers paired with our 6 oz. seasoned and baked Lobster tail. Served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli, side salad and a dinner roll.
Little Bites
Jr. Buger
6 oz. seasoned and flame-grilled Angus beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Grilled Cheese
Traditional American grilled cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
(3) Chicken Tenders
Three of our hand cut, grilled or hand battered and deep fried Chicken Tenders. Served with a small drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Mac N Cheese
Our creamy White Cheddar cheese blend with large spiral Macaroni, served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
1 Shrimp Skewer
Four large Shrimp grilled on a skewer, served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
BLT
Our traditional crispy bacon, lettuce and Tomato on Texas Toast. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Cheddar cheese grilled in a large flour torillia. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Turkey and Cheese Panini
Our in house smoked and hand sliced Turkey breast, with American cheese, tomato and sliced red onion, press grilled on an open flame. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.
Desserts
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Imagine a rich, moist, and fluffy chocolate cake with an irresistible center of warm, gooey chocolate that's just waiting to spill forth in glorious fashion onto your plate.
New York Cheesecake
Whats wonderful about a New York-style cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust, is that it is ready to be topped with your favorite topping add Strawberry, Caramel or Chocolate drizzle.
Salted Caramel Brownie
These salted caramel pretzel brownies are rich, chocolately and fudgy, drizzled with salted caramel atop a crushed pretzel crust.
Blackberry Cobbler
This warm encrusted Blackberry Cobbler is a perfect treat after a hearty meal.
Apple Crisp
This is my favorite! The BEST apple crisp packed with sliced tart apples and topped with a crisp, sweet, buttery crumble.
Ice-Cream
Southwest Flare
Philly Quesadilla
Shaved sirloin, carmaelized green bell peppers, mushrooms and onion folded into a large crisp cheesy tortilla.
Nachos
Layered tortilla chips topped with our in house smoked pulled pork, White Queso cheese and savory BBQ sauce.
Fiesta Crunch Salad
Fiesta blend of tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, black beans and flame-roasted corn, atop leafy purple and green heritage salad mix with avocado and crunchy torilla strips. Served with choice of dressing.
Fish Tacos
Four small soft flour tortillas packed with cabbage slaw, homemade pico de gallo and hand breaded fried white fish. Served with avacado slices.