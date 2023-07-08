Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge 612 1St St

FULL MENU

Starters

Boston Five

$10.00

Five hand-rolled Jumbo Shrimp in a Vermicelli rice lattice wrap and flashed fried, served with Sweet Chilli Sauce.

Fried Okra

$9.00

Lightly seasoned and breaded deep fried green okra, served with house Ranch.

Gouda Mac N Cheese Bites

$11.00

Back by popular demand! Deep fried cheesy nuggets of Goda Mac N Cheese with bacon pieces, served with house Ranch.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

Seasoned lattice cut fries topped with White Queso cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon pieces and scallions.

Onion Ring App

$10.00

Our popular hand-battered and deep fried Onion Rings, served with house Ranch.

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Served with house Ranch

Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

Served with house Ranch

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$13.00

Fluffy deep-fried pretzel sticks, paried with a smooth and creamy blend of cheeses.

Mozzarella Stix

$10.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Zesty glazed, 8oz center-cut baked Salmon, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00

Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried Chicken breast, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried Chicken breast with Strawberries and Pecan pieces, on a bed of heritage and iceberg salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.00

8 oz. USDA Choice center-cut and flame-grilled Top Sirloin, on a bed of leafy purple and green heritage salad mix with shredded carrots, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Comfort Food

Cheese Sacchetti

$14.00

A blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese filled pasta in a tomato based Marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick and a side salad.

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Our tenderized 8 oz. USDA Top sirloin, hand breaded and deep fried, atop Texas Toast smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side and a side salad.

Open Faced Tenderloin

$16.00

Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Tenderloin atop Texas Toast, smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side and a side salad.

Porterhouse Chop

$16.00

In house center cut 12 oz. bone-in pork chop, marinated and flame-grilled. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.

Chicken

Swiss Chicken Au Jus

$17.00

A marinated and grilled 6 oz. Chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and sauteed green bell peppers. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Five of our hand cut, grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll. Don't forget to request your favorite dipping sauce!

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

A 6 oz. tenderized, hand breaded and deep fried Chicken breast smothered with mashed potatoes and white country style gravy. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and a dinner roll.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Regular Chx Breast

$14.00

Steak

15 oz Prime Rib

$38.00

Our own in-house cut by order, 15 oz Prime Rib. Served with horseradish sauce and Au Jus for dipping. Choice of one side to compliment this tender cut of beef, a side salad and a dinner roll.

10 oz. Rib-Eye

$38.00

10 oz. hand-cut Rib-Eye, seasoned and flamed grillled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.

14 oz. Rib-Eye

$48.00

14 oz. hand-cut Rib-Eye, seasoned and flamed grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

$48.00

A tender 8 oz. bacon wrapped Filet Mignon, seasoned and flame-grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of one side, a side salad and dinner roll.

KC Strip

$39.00

Burgers

Bison Burger

$14.00

An in house seasoned half pound and flame-grilled North American Bison patty. On a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

The Original Hamburger

$12.00

An in house seasoned half pound and flame-grilled Angus beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Sandwiches

Burnt End Hoagie

$15.00

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Our large hand breaded and deep fried Catfish fillet with Tarter Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

6 oz. grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Italian marinated Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Our signature in house sliced Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie bun with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried 8 oz Pork Tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Our in house smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with coleslaw and BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Smoke Stack Sandwich

$14.00

Our house smoked pork loin topped with crispy bacon, onioin ring, pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Our house smoked and sliced Turkey breast, double layered with Blackwater Candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders, topped with our signature buffalo sauce, coleslaw, shredded cheddar, and pickles all wrapped in a soft tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or hand breaded and deep fried Chicken tenders, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and ranch all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Dakoda Wrap

$13.00

Our in house cut top sirloin, shredded cheddar cheese and wild rice topped with our special teriyaki sauce and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Memphis Wrap

$12.00

Our in house smoked BBQ pulled pork, wrapped with coleslaw in a soft flour torilla shell. Served with your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Portland Wrap

$12.00

Our in house cut short rib beef with shredded cabbage, tomatoes and homemade spicy mayo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell.

Seafood

Catfish Dinner

$16.00

Most requested, lightly seasoned hand-battered and deep fried Catfish fillet. Served with house made coleslaw and 3 hush puppies. Add a side salad for $4!

Lemon Pepper Chicken and Shrimp

$20.00

Our 6 oz. deep fried Chicken breast tossed in Lemon Pepper seasoning paried with a grilled Shrimp skewer. Served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli and a dinner roll.

Salmon

$24.00

Zesty glazed, 8 oz. center cut Salmon fillet served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli and a dinner roll.

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Need a little bit of Seafood variety, here it is! Try our new mix of pan-seared seasoned scallops, fried Shrimp, a grilled shrimp skewer and fried Calamari Rings. Served with a lemon slice and garlic butter for dipping, with your choice of side and a dinner roll.

Shrimp Skewers and Lobster

$32.00

Two grilled Shrimp skewers paired with our 6 oz. seasoned and baked Lobster tail. Served with Wild Rice, Steamed Broccoli, side salad and a dinner roll.

Little Bites

Jr. Buger

$6.00

6 oz. seasoned and flame-grilled Angus beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onioin and pickle on the side. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Traditional American grilled cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

(3) Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three of our hand cut, grilled or hand battered and deep fried Chicken Tenders. Served with a small drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Our creamy White Cheddar cheese blend with large spiral Macaroni, served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

1 Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Four large Shrimp grilled on a skewer, served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

BLT

$9.00

Our traditional crispy bacon, lettuce and Tomato on Texas Toast. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Shredded Cheddar cheese grilled in a large flour torillia. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Turkey and Cheese Panini

$9.00

Our in house smoked and hand sliced Turkey breast, with American cheese, tomato and sliced red onion, press grilled on an open flame. Served with a small fountain drink and your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Choose an optional side for a small upcharge.

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Imagine a rich, moist, and fluffy chocolate cake with an irresistible center of warm, gooey chocolate that's just waiting to spill forth in glorious fashion onto your plate.

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Whats wonderful about a New York-style cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust, is that it is ready to be topped with your favorite topping add Strawberry, Caramel or Chocolate drizzle.

Salted Caramel Brownie

$5.00

These salted caramel pretzel brownies are rich, chocolately and fudgy, drizzled with salted caramel atop a crushed pretzel crust.

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.00

This warm encrusted Blackberry Cobbler is a perfect treat after a hearty meal.

Apple Crisp

$5.00

This is my favorite! The BEST apple crisp packed with sliced tart apples and topped with a crisp, sweet, buttery crumble.

Ice-Cream

$3.00

Southwest Flare

Philly Quesadilla

$14.00

Shaved sirloin, carmaelized green bell peppers, mushrooms and onion folded into a large crisp cheesy tortilla.

Nachos

$10.00

Layered tortilla chips topped with our in house smoked pulled pork, White Queso cheese and savory BBQ sauce.

Fiesta Crunch Salad

$15.00

Fiesta blend of tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, black beans and flame-roasted corn, atop leafy purple and green heritage salad mix with avocado and crunchy torilla strips. Served with choice of dressing.

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Four small soft flour tortillas packed with cabbage slaw, homemade pico de gallo and hand breaded fried white fish. Served with avacado slices.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

We smoke our own! Our lightly seasoned half-slab of tender Baby Back ribs. Served with our tangy BBQ sauce, Texas Toast, Baked Beans and Coleslaw.

Wings

BONE-IN WINGS

$16.00

BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

A La Carte

1 Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

3 Scallops

$15.00

ADD Gravy

$3.00

Add Lobster Tail

$22.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Onion Ring Side

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Roasted Zucchini & Squash

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side of Queso

$4.00

Small Soup

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Carrots

$4.00

Sweet Mashed Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

Wild Rice

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee(Decaf)

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Half N Half Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Half n Half

Lemonade

Mountain Dew

Pepsi

Rt. Beer

Starry

Sweet Tea

Un Sweet Tea

Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

LIQUOR

Whiskey

Well Whiskey *

$6.00

Top Shelf

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka *

$6.00

Top Shelf Vodka *

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin *

$6.00

Top Shelf Gin *

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum *

$6.00

Top Shelf Rum *

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila *

$6.00

Top Shelf Tequila *

$9.00

Shot

Shot (Single)

Shot (Double)

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

COCKTAILS/MOCKTAILS

COCKTAILS *

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Blackwater Old Fashion

$10.00

Blackwater Tea

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$3.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rivers Edge

$9.00

Screw Driver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Twisted Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Ginger

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Mexico Sunset

$8.00

Rainbow Delight

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Dirty Shirly

$8.00

MOCKTAILS *

Coco Ginger Mint

$5.00

Island Fusion

$5.00

Shirley Ginger

$5.00

Strawberry Daisy

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Coloda

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

TODAYS SPECIAL

Pulled Pork Flatbread

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.00

Philly Flatbread

Philly Flatbread

$14.00