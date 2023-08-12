Blades Pizza 286 Long St
Main Menu
Starters
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheesy garlic bread served with a side of pizza sauce
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese covered in old-fashioned bread crumb coating with parsley flakes
Curly Fries
Tots
Potato Chips
Seasoned Wedges
Loaded Curly Fries
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
Loaded Tots
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
Loaded Potato Chips
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
Loaded Wedges
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
Potato Skins
5 potato skins loaded with melted Cheddar cheese and bacon with jalapeños and sour cream on the side
Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded chicken served with BBQ sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side of house-made pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side house-made pico de gallo and sour cream
Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese
Delicious pretzel bites served with a side of beer cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Breaded mac & cheese served with a side of sour cream
Breaded Pickle Chips
Breaded pickles deep-fried and served with a side of ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House-made dip served with your choice of tortilla chips, bread, or a mixture of both
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Delicious spinach dip served with your choice of tortilla chips, bread, or a mixture of both
Subs/Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, ham, and provolone cheese baked and topped with banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and Italian dressing
Philly Cheesesteak
A generous portion of steak meat topped with provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Veggie Sub
Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, onion, green and black olives, and Italian dressing
Ham & Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Open-Faced Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, provolone cheese, and pepperonis
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
White bread with Cheddar and American cheese
Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Sandwich
Grilled turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried. Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Reuben Sandwich
Rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, corned beef, and a side of Thousand Island dressing
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban bread, spicy mustard, ham, pulled pork, pickles, and Swiss cheese with a side of chipotle ranch dressing
Wraps
Wings
Salads
Half Size House Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Full Size House Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Half Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Full Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Half Size Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions
Full Size Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions
Half Size Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Full Size Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Half Size Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
Full Size Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
Half Size Fried Chicken Salad
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
Full Size Fried Chicken Salad
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
Desserts
S/O DRESSING
S/O SAUCE
Pizza
12" PIZZA
12" The Picky Eater
Your choice of any one topping pizza
12" #Marriedlife
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
12" Good Ol'Boy
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
12" The Agitator
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
12" The Boss
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
12" Granny Smith's Garden
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
12" Hawaiian
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon
12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
12" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon
14" PIZZA
14" The Picky Eater
Your choice of any one topping pizza
14" #Marriedlife
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
14" Good Ol'Boy
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
14" The Agitator
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
14" The Boss
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
14" Granny Smith's Garden
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
14" Hawaiian
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
14" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon
16" PIZZA
16" The Picky Eater
Your choice of any one topping pizza
16" #Marriedlife
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
16" Good Ol'Boy
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
16" The Agitator
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
16" The Boss
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
16" Granny Smith's Garden
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
16" Hawaiian
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon