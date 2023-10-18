Beverages

Bottled

Big Red
$2.50

Quench your thirst with the timeless refreshment of Big Red Soda! A sparkling blend of sweet and citrusy flavors, each sip is a burst of effervescent joy. Pure soda perfection!

Coke
$2.50

Refreshing, fizzy bliss in every sip – that's what Coke is all about! Experience the classic taste that never gets old. Open happiness with every can!

Diet Coke
$2.50

Sparkling, crisp refreshment meets guilt-free indulgence with Diet Coke! Savor the same great taste, now with zero calories. It's the perfect sip for a lighter, brighter moment.

Ginger Ale
$2.50

Bubbly and soothing, our Ginger Ale is a delightful blend of ginger goodness and fizz. Experience the perfect balance of refreshment and warmth in every sip. Pure delight for your taste buds!

Sprite
$2.50

Sprite, the ultimate thirst quencher! Crisp, clear, and incredibly refreshing, it's a burst of lemon-lime joy in every sip. Pure fizz, pure delight!

Water
$2.00

Pure refreshment in every drop! Our bottled water is crisp, clean, and hydrating – the perfect companion for any occasion. Stay refreshed, stay revitalized!

Hot Chocolate

12 oz
$5.25

Wrap your hands around a cup of pure warmth and indulgence! Our hot chocolate is like a cozy hug on a chilly day – rich, creamy, and utterly satisfying. Take a sip, and let the world melt away in the sweetness of every moment.

16 oz
$5.75

Wrap your hands around a cup of pure warmth and indulgence! Our hot chocolate is like a cozy hug on a chilly day – rich, creamy, and utterly satisfying. Take a sip, and let the world melt away in the sweetness of every moment.

Juice

Bottled Apple Juice
$2.50
Bottled Orange Juice
$2.50

Smoothies

20 oz
$6.75

Ice

20oz Cup of Ice
$1.00

Breakfast

Bacon (3 strips)
$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$7.25
Breakfast Platter
$12.50
Chicken & Waffles
$13.50
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.25
Eggs (2 eggs)
$3.75
French Toast (2 Slices)
$7.50
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Omelete
$11.50
Sausage Patties (2 patties)
$4.25
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$7.25
Turkey Bacon (3 strips)
$5.00
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$8.25
Waffle
$5.00

Chips/Snacks

Chips

Grippos Chips
$1.50
Lays
$1.50

Coffee/Espresso

Coffee Beans

Beans
$20.00

Coffee Drinks

Americano
$4.00+
Blak Boy Joy
$8.00
Cafe Au Lait
$4.25+
Cappuccino
$5.25+
Drip Coffee
$3.75+
Espresso
$3.00+
Frappe
$6.50
French Press Coffee
$5.00
Iced Coffee
$6.00
Latte
$5.75+
Macchiato
$5.75+
Miele
$5.25+
Mocha
$6.25+
Red Eye
$4.25+

Seasonal Espresso Drinks

White Pumpkin Mocha
$8.00+
Hot Chocolate Coffee
$8.00+
Cookie Latte
$8.00+

Tea

Hot Tea
$3.50+
Iced Tea
$3.50
Van's CBD Tea
$40.00
Van's Single Serving CBD Tea
$5.50+
Tea Latte
$4.25+
Loose Leaf (French Press) Tea
$5.00
Pain Killer (CBD Tea Latte)
$6.00+

Pastries

Bagels
$5.25
Cinnamon Rolls
$4.75
Danish
$4.75
Muffins
$5.50

Salads

Chef Salad
$6.75+
Chicken Salad
$6.25+
Garden Salad
$5.75+
Crispy Chicken Salad
$6.25+
Grilled Chicken Salad
$6.25+

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich
$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.00
Club Sandwich
$11.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$11.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.75
Ham Sandwich
$10.00
Turkey Sandwich
$11.50
Veggie Sandwich
$6.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$5.25+
Homemade Potato Soup
$5.25+

Chicken

3PC Wing
$6.00
Fried Chicken Breast
$4.50
Grilled Chicken Breast
$4.50

PICK 2

Pick 2 Options

Cup of Soup of the Day
$5.62
1/2 Chef Salad
$5.62
1/2 Garden Salad
$5.62
1/2 BLT
$5.62
1/2 Club Sandwich
$5.62
Lays Chips
$5.62
Grippos Chips
$5.62
1/2 Fried Bologna Sandwich
$5.62
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$5.62
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.62

Retail

Miscellaneous Retail

8oz Local Honey
$9.50
12 oz Local Honey
$13.50
Blak Koffee T-shirt (SINGLE)
$15.00
Blak Koffee T-shirt (DOUBLE)
$25.00