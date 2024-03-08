Blank Space Test Kitchen Pottsville, PA
DRINKS
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Guers$2.00Out of stock
Enjoy this locally made drink available in a variety of flavors!
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Capri Sun$1.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00Out of stock
- Milk$2.00
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Club Soda$2.50
- Water
Current Feature Menu
Appetizers
- House Fries$4.00
French fries with a secret house seasoning.
- Side Chips$3.00
Hand cut chips deep fried to a golden crisp.
- Bacon Bombs$8.00
Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
- Cooper Sticks$8.00
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
- Crabby Cheese Fries$8.50+
French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.
- WHEEL Fries$7.00+
French fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
Entree
- TENDIES$5.00+
3 = 1 Sauce 5 = 1 Sauce 12 = 2 Sauces 25 = 3 Sauces 50 = 4 Sauces *If you choose more sauces than what is listed above there will be an aditional charge $.75 per sauce.
- Tendie Snack Wrap$5.00
Flour tortilla, (2) hand breaded tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Tendie Sub$8.00+
Tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ shredded Monterey Jack cheese.