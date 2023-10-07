Blanton House Restaurant and Venue 239 S Main Street
Wine
By The Glass
GW:Rose, Bouvet-Ladubay
$11.00
GW:Chardonnay, Proverbs, California (2017)
$7.00
GW:Chardonnay, Firestone Vineyards Santa Ynez Valley
$10.00
GW:Sauvignon Blanc, Jacques Dumont
$11.00
GW:Pinot Grigio, Stivol
$8.00
GW:Riesling, Ich Bin
$8.00
GR:Red Wine Soetmelksvlei
$15.00
GR:Cabernet Sauvignon California, Proverb (2017)
$7.00
GR:Pinot Noir, Brandborg, Bench Lands Umpqua Valley (2019)
$14.00
GR:Zinfandel, Maggio Family Vineyards, Old Vine Lodi (2017)
$8.00
GR:Merlot, DeLoach Vineyards (2017)
$9.00
GW: Hesketh Moscato
$11.00
White By the Bottle
BTL:Chardonnay, Proverbs, California (2017)
$26.00
BTL:Sauvignon Blanc, Jacques Dumont,
$33.00
BTL:Chardonnay Santa Ynez Valley, Firestone Vineyards
$30.00
BTL:Pinot Grigio Veneto, Stivol
$30.00
BTL:Riesling, Ich Bin
$30.00
BTL:Sauvignon Blanc Winemakers Select, Whitehaven Wines
$38.00
BTL:Chenin Blanc, Babylonstoren, South Africa
$32.00
BTL:Chardonnay, Sonoma, Gundloche Bundchu
$42.00
BTL:Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars, Napa
$78.00
BTL:Pinot Grigio, Jermann, Friuli-Venezia
$44.00
BTL: Hesketh Moscato
$33.00
Red By the Bottle
BTL:Cabernet Sauvignon, Proverb, California (2017)
$26.00
BTL: Soetmelksvlei, Red Wine
$45.00
BTL:Pinot Noir, Brandborg, Bench Lands Umpqua Valley (2019)
$40.00
BTL:Zinfandel Old Vine, Maggio Family Vineyards, (2017)
$30.00
BTL:Merlot, DeLoach Vineyards, California (2017)
$32.00
BTL:Pinot Noir, J Vinyards, Multi Appellation
$34.00
BTL: Orin Swift Locations Red Blend, Spain
$38.00
BTL:Malbec, Bodega Familia Schroeder, Saurus Malbec
$32.00
BTL:Cabernet Sauv, Louis Martini Winemaker Selection
$62.00
BTL: Babylonstoren Shiraz, Simonsberg-Paarl
$36.00
BTL: La Nerth Chateauneuf-du-pape
$98.00
BTL: Renato Ratti Langhe Nebbiolo Ochetti
$44.00
BTL: Vinoce Cabernet Sauvignon
$90.00
BTL: Orin Swift Machete, Red Blend
$84.00
Rosè By the Bottle
Champagne by the Bottle
BTL: Poema Pura Organic Cava, Spain
$30.00
BTL: Moletto DOC Prosecco La Gioiosa, Valdobbiadene
$28.00
BTL: Il Miogusto Melon or Limon Secco
$32.00
BTL: Caposado Peach Moscato DOCG
$32.00
BTL: Quercioli Dolce Lambrusco Reggiano DOC
$32.00
BTL: J Vineyard California Cuvee
$42.00
BTL: Tattinger Brut La Francaise
$98.00
Beer
Draft Beer
By the Bottle
Liqueur
1 oz
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Chartreuse - Yellow
$13.00
Chartreuse - Green
$13.00
Absinthe
$10.00
Aperol
$6.00
Campari
$9.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Bailey's
$6.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$6.00
Averna Amaro
$10.00
Aristocrat Peach Schnapps
$3.00
Drambuie
$8.00
B & B
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
St Germain Elderflower
$7.00
2 oz
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Chartreuse - Yellow
$25.00
Chartreuse - Green
$25.00
Absinthe
$19.00
Aperol
$11.00
Campari
$17.00
Cointreau
$17.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Bailey's
$11.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$11.00
Averna Amaro
$19.00
Aristocrat Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Drambuie
$15.00
B & B
$15.00
Chambord
$15.00
Frangelico
$15.00
Lemoncello
$11.00
St Germain Elderflower
$13.00
