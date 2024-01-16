Blazin Grill- 8 Mile 17151 w 8 mile rd
Burgers
- Cheese Burger$6.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo
- BBQ Bacon Burger$9.99
Pretzel Bun, Beef Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Topped With BBQ Sauce
- Double Cheese Burger$9.99
Double Patty, Double Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Blazin' Burger$11.99
Pretzel Bun, Double Patty, Double American Cheese, Beef Bacon, Cheese Sticks, Topped With Our Blazin Sauce
- Smash Burger$8.99
- Course Not Burger$13.99
Appetizers
Wings
Deli Sandwiches & Subs
- Classic Turkey$8.99
Oven Gold Turkey With Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
- OG Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Premium Angus Beef Grilled With Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Topped With Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
- Hot Pastrami$10.99
Grilled Pastrami, Double Provolone Cheese, Mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- Corned Beef$10.99
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles
- Shrimp Po' Boy$10.99
- Catfish Sandwich$9.99
- Steak Loaded Fries$12.99
Grilled angus beef with sautéed onions and green peppers topped on our crispy fires with ranch and our signature blazin sauce
- Chicken Philly$9.99
- Chicken Loaded Fries$12.99
Grilled shredded chicken with sautéed onions and green peppers topped on our crispy fires with ranch and our signature blazin sauce
- NY Chopped Cheese$9.99
Grilled onions and green peppers with ground beef seasoned with our house seasoning, topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and our special blazin sauce
- Tender Sandwich$9.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Loaded Fries$12.99