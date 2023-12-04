Blazing Bagels - Issaquah
Bagels
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.95
Bagel with Cream Cheese
- Bagel and Other Spreads$4.00
- Blueberry Bagel$2.75
- Chocolate Chip Bagel$2.75
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.75
- Cranberry Orange Bagel$2.75
- Egg Bagel$2.75
- Everything Bagel$2.75
- French Toast Bagel$2.75
- Garlic Bagel$2.75
- Gluten Free Bagel$3.55
- Jalapeno Bagel$2.75
- Marble Rye Bagel$2.75
- Multigrain Bagel$2.75
- Multigrain Everything Bagel$2.75
- Onion Bagel$2.75
- Pesto Bagel$2.75
- Plain Bagel$2.75
- Poppy Bagel$2.75
- Pretzel Bagel$2.75
- Pumpernickel Everything Bagel$2.75
- Pumpernickel Rye Bagel$2.75
- Rosemary Bagel$2.75
- Salt Bagel$2.75
- Sesame Bagel$2.75
- Snickerdoodle Bagel$2.75
- Sourdough Bagel$2.75
- Sun Dried Tomato Bagel$2.75
- Asiago Cheese Bagel$3.00
- Cheddar Bagel$3.00
- Cheesy Pretzel Bagel$3.00
- Chevy Bagel$3.00
- Jalapeno Pepper Jack Bagel$3.00
- Pizza Bagel$3.00
- Bacon Cheddar Chive Bagel$3.50
- Pepperoni Pizza Bagel$3.50
- Candy Cane Bagel$3.00
Bagel Dogs
Cream Cheese
- 1.5 oz Berry Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Chive Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese$2.25
- 1.5 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese$2.00
- 1.5 oz Lox Cream Cheese$2.50
- 1.5 oz Plain Cream Cheese$2.00
- 1.5 oz Vegan Cream Cheese$2.50
- 1.5 oz Veggie Cream Cheese$2.25
- 8 oz Berry Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Chive Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese$6.50
- 8 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese$5.50
- 8 oz Lox Cream Cheese$7.50
- 8 oz Plain Cream Cheese$5.50
- 8 oz Vegan Cream Cheese$7.00
- 8 oz Veggie Cream Cheese$6.25
Extras
Pastry
- Gingerbread Muffin$4.00
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$4.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$4.00
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.00
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$4.00
- M&M Cookie$4.00
- Caramel Fudge Brownie$4.25
- Oreo Fudge Brownie$4.25
- Rice Krispy Bar$5.25Out of stock
- Apple Sweet Cake Bar$4.00Out of stock
- Apple Scone$4.00
- Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone$4.00
- Blueberry Scone$4.00
- Passion Fruit Peach Scone$4.00
- Santa's Secret Stash Sprinkle Cookie$6.95
- Snowflake Sugar Cookie$3.75
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.35
Egg and Cheese sandwich pictured on a Plain bagel
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese sandwich pictured on a Bacon Cheddar Chive bagel
- Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Ham, Egg, and Cheese sandwich pictured on a Plain bagel
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese pictured on Plain
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NEW! Plant based vegan breakfast sandwich featuring a fluffy just egg patty, impossible sausage patty and vegan cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or bread
Craft, DIY & Promo Sandwiches
- Happy Hollandaise$8.00
Ham, Egg and Cheese with Hollandaise sauce
- Zoe Zuckerman$13.95
Lox, Plain Schmear, Tomato, Capers & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice *pictured open face*
- Irwin Itzakoff$13.50
Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Gilda Goldman$11.50
Seasoned Chicken, Chipotle Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pepper Jack Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Bernie Boodnick$11.50
Turkey, Garlic Herb Schmear, Dijon, Lettuce, Tomato & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Freida Finkelstein$12.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Emma Einstein$13.95
Corned beef, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread
- Sarah Schitts$11.95
BBQ Beef Brisket & Coleslaw on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Lenny Lipschitz$12.95
Roast Beef, Garlic Herb Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Swiss Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Samuel Slutzky$9.95
Plain Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Betty Ballensky$11.50
Mom's Famous Tuna made with Pickles, Relish, Mayo & Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Christopher Hammond$11.50
Ham, Dijon, Mayo, Lettuce & Cheddar Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
- Fanny Freeburg$13.95
Pastrami on Rye Bread
- DIY Meat Sandwich$10.50
- DIY Veggie Sandwich$8.00
Chips
Merchandise
Coffee, Espresso and Tea
- Americano$3.50
- Latte$4.50
- Espresso Shot$3.25
- Macchiato$4.50
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
- Mocha$5.00
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
- Drip Coffee$2.75
- Extra Shot
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Cold Brew$4.75
- London Fog$3.50
- Matcha Latte$4.75
Beverages
- Fountain Soda$2.25
- Aquafina$1.75
- Organic OJ$4.25
- CoGo Lemonade$6.00
- CoGo Mango$6.00
- CoGo Spicy Ginger Lemonade$6.00
- CoGo Strawberry Banana$6.00
- CoGo Tropical Blue Green$6.00Out of stock
- CoGo Wild Blackberry$6.00
- Tropicana OJ$2.25
- Tree Top Apple Juice$2.25
- Coke 20 oz.$3.00
- Diet Coke 20 oz.$3.00
- Coke Zero 20 oz.$3.00
- Dr. Pepper 20 oz.$3.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.$3.00
- Mountain Dew 20 oz.$3.00
- Diet Mount Dew 20 oz.$3.00
- Pepsi 20 oz.$3.00
- Diet Pepsi 20 oz.$3.00
- Sprite 20 oz.$3.00
- San Pellegrino$2.25
- Rockstar$2.95
- Sugar Free Rockstar$2.95
- Redbull$2.95
- Bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water$2.55
- Bubly Lime Sparkling Water$2.55
- Bubly Strawberry Sparkling Water$2.55
- Sugar Free Redbull$2.95
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.50
- Gatorade Fierce Grape$2.50
- Gatorade Cool Blue$2.50
Sports Drink
- Gatorade Glacier Cherry$2.50
- Gatorade Orange$2.50
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.50
- Large Chocolate Milk Darigold$3.00
- Large Milk Darigold$3.00
- Small Chocolate Milk Darigold$2.25
- Small Milk Darigold$2.25
- Organic Strawberry Lemonade$4.25
- Organic Blackberry Lemonade$4.25