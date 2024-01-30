Blend El Dorado Hills
Blend
Fruit Flavored Protein Shakes (24 oz)
- Banana & Spice$5.00+
Banana protein, cinnamon bun butter. Topped with graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, and cinnamon. 250 Cal./11 Fib./10 Carb./28 Pro
- Piña Colada$5.00+
Coconut cream protein. Topped with whipped cream and shaved coconut. 250 Cal./8 Fib./11 Carb./24 Pro
- Peaches and Cream$5.00+
Peaches and cream protein, cinnamon. Topped with graham cracker crumbs, white chocolate chips and whipped cream. 250 Cal./10 Fib./11 Carb./28 Pro
- Strawberry Parfait$5.00+
Strawberry cream protein. Topped with graham cracker crumbs and white chocolate chips. 250 Cal./11 Fib./11 Carb./26 Pro
Chocolate Protein Shakes
- Chocolate Brownie$5.00+
Brownie batter protein. Topped with brownie crumbs and whipped cream. 280 Cal./10 Fib./11 Carb./ 25 Pro
- White Chocolate Peppermint$5.00+
White peppermint protein. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. 220 Cal./10 Fib./11 Carb./24 Pro
- Chocolate Caramel Bliss$5.00+
German chocolate protein, salted caramel butter. Topped with caramel syrup, whipped cream and mini dark chocolate chips. 240 Cal./11 Fib./11 Carb./24 Pro
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$5.00+
Peanut butter cup protein, chocolate peanut butter. Topped with whipped cream, mini dark chocolate chips and PB2. 240 Cal./8 Fib./9 Carb./24 Pro
- Mint Chocolate Cookie$5.00+
Mint chocolate cookie protein, mint chocolate butter. Topped with chopped chocolate mints, and whipped cream. 240 Cal./9 Fib./11 Carb./24 Pro
Premium Shakes
- Super Berry Brownie Antioxidant 240z$14.00
Brownie batter protein, midnight almond coconut butter, dark chocolate chips, super berry antioxidant mix, strawberry. Topped with dark chocolate drizzle and whipped cream. 220 Cal./7 Fib./20 Carb./22 Pro
- Peachy Colada Post Workout 32oz$14.00
Coconut cream protein, peaches and cream protein, topped with whipped cream and shaved coconut. 230 Cal./ 5 Fib./30 Carb./40 Pro
- Raspberry Lemonade Greens 24oz$14.00
Raspberry lemonade greens, vanilla protein. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. 220 Cal./11 Fib./22 Carb./22 Pro
- Tropical Greens 24oz$14.00
Coconut cream protein, tropical greens. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. 220 Cal./11 Fib./22 Carb./22 Pro
- Peachy Greens 24oz$14.00
Peaches and cream protein, peachy greens. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. 220 Cal./11 Fib./22 Carb./22 Pro
- Acai Protein Shake 24oz$14.00
Acai with Vanilla protein, banana, coconut milk, unfiltered apple juice. Cal. 393/Carb. 50/Fiber 5.6
Everything Baked Protein Shakes
- Birthday Cake$5.00+
Cake batter protein. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. 200 Cal./9 Fib./10 Carb./24 Pro
- Cookies and Cream$5.00+
Cookies and cream protein, 4 Oreo thins. Topped with chocolate cookie crumbs and whipped cream. 200 Cal./12 Fib./12 Carb./26 Pro
- PB Oreo Cookie$5.00+
Cookies and cream protein, PB2, 2 Oreo thins. Topped with chocolate cookie crumbs, whipped cream and PB2. 270 Cal./13 Fib./13 Carb./27 Pro
- Maple Donut$5.00+
Milk, maple donut protein powder, maple donut butter, pure maple syrup, sea salt. Topped with white chocolate chips, whipped cream. 250 Cal./10 Fib./14 Carb./27 Pro
- S'Mores$5.00+
S'mores protein, 5 mini marshmallows. Topped with chocolate sauce, crushed graham crackers, mini chocolate chips, and whipped cream. 220 Cal./10 Fib./14 Carb./26 Pro
- Peanut Butter Cookie$5.00+
Vanilla protein, old-fashioned rolled oats, PB2, sea salt. Topped with whipped cream, and PB2. 250 Cal./13 Fib./15 Carb./26 Pro
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$5.00+
Snickerdoodle protein, rolled oats, cinnamon, nutmeg. Topped with crushed graham crackers, whipped cream, cinnamon and nutmeg. 250 Cal./11 Fib./11 Carb./26 Pro
- Caramel Delight$5.00+
Caramel toffee protein, salted caramel butter, rolled oats. Topped with caramel and whipped cream. 220 Cal./10 Fib./13 Carb./26 Pro
- Pumpkin Pie$5.00+
Pumpkin protein, pumpkin pie spice. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs and pumpkin pie spice. 220 Cal./11 Fib./12 Carb./26 Pro
Kids Shakes (Lovingly Named After Our Grandkids, 10 oz)
- Cayden$4.00
Milk, Kids chocolate protein powder. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. 155 Cal./3 Fib./10 Car./12 Pro
- Connor$4.00
Milk, Kids vanilla protein powder. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips. 155 Cal./3 Fib./10 Car./12 Pro
Acai Bowl
Signature Boosted Teas
- 24 Oz Beach Bum$8.00
Coconut, pineapple, cherry with Hawaiian energy boost and pineapple green tea
- 32 Oz Beach Bum$10.00
Coconut, pineapple, cherry with Hawaiian energy boost and pineapple green tea
- 24 Oz Barbie$8.00
Piña colada, rainbow candy, with strawberry watermelon energy boost and watermelon green tea
- 32 Oz Barbie$10.00
Piña colada, rainbow candy, with strawberry watermelon energy boost and watermelon green tea
- 24 Oz PeachBum$8.00
Peach and raspberry with sour cherry energy boost and peach green tea
- 32 Oz PeachBum$10.00
Peach and raspberry with sour cherry energy boost and peach green tea
- 24 Oz Coco-Blues$8.00
Coconut, blue raspberry, piña colada with coconut lime energy boost and raspberry green tea
- 32 Oz Coco-Blues$10.00
Coconut, blue raspberry, piña colada with coconut lime energy boost and raspberry green tea
- 24 Oz Bomb Pop$8.00
Cherry, lemonade, blue raspberry with cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
- 32 Oz Bomb Pop$10.00
Cherry, lemonade, blue raspberry with cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
- 24 Oz Peachy Keen$8.00
Peach, passion fruit with sweet kiwi energy boost and mango green tea
- 32 Oz Peachy Keen$10.00
Peach, passion fruit with sweet kiwi energy boost and mango green tea
- 24 Oz Sunshine and Blue Sky$8.00
Lemonade, blue raspberry with strawberry watermelon energy boost and strawberry green tea
- 32 Oz Sunshine and Blue Sky$10.00
Lemonade, blue raspberry with strawberry watermelon energy boost and strawberry green tea
- 24 Oz Fruit Snacks$8.00
Strawberry, watermelon with cherry energy boost and watermelon green tea
- 32 Oz Fruit Snacks$10.00
Strawberry, watermelon with cherry energy boost and watermelon green tea
- 24 Oz Spring Fling$8.00
Mango, watermelon with strawberry watermelon energy boost and mango green tea
- 32 Oz Spring Fling$10.00
Mango, watermelon with strawberry watermelon energy boost and mango green tea
- 24 Oz Swamp Juice$8.00
Mango, green apple, blue raspberry with sweet kiwi energy boost and mango green tea
- 32 Oz Swamp Juice$10.00
Mango, green apple, blue raspberry with sweet kiwi energy boost and mango green tea
- 24 Oz Fall Fun$8.00
Pomegranate, sour strawberry with sour cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
- 32 Oz Fall Fun$10.00
Pomegranate, sour strawberry with sour cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
- 24 Oz Sour Patch$8.00
Sour watermelon, green apple, sour strawberry with sour cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
- 32 Oz Sour Patch$10.00
Sour watermelon, green apple, sour strawberry with sour cherry energy boost and pomegranate green tea
Other Drinks
Hot Protein Oats
- Monkey Business$8.00
Rolled oats, monkey business butter, bananas foster protein powder. Topped with sliced fresh bananas and PB2. 320 Cal./15 Fib./36 Carb./27 Pro
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup*$8.00
Rolled oats, PB2, dark chocolate chips, brownie batter protein powder. Topped with dark chocolate chips. 320 Cal./15 Fib./32 Carb./27 Pro
- Maple Brown Sugar$8.00
Rolled oats, maple donut butter, maple syrup. Topped with sliced almonds and brown sugar. 320 Cal./12 Fib./32 Car./27 Pro
- Candy Bar$8.00
Rolled oats, candy bar peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter protein powder. Topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate chips, chopped peanuts, and honey. 350 Cal./13 Fib./32 Carb./28 Pro
- Chocolate Coconut$8.00
Rolled oats, coconut cream protein powder, midnight almond coconut butter, and dark chocolate chips. Topped with shaved coconut. 320 Cal./15 Fib./32 Carb./28 Pro
- Strawberry Vanilla Almond$8.00
Rolled oats, vanilla protein powder, salted caramel butter, and strawberry powder. Topped with fresh-cut strawberries and sliced almonds. 340 Cal./11 Fib./35 Car./27 Pro
- Island Strawberry$8.00
Rolled oats, aloha butter, strawberry cheesecake protein powder. Topped with fresh sliced bananas, fresh sliced strawberries, and shredded coconut. 350 Cal./13 Fib./35 Car./26 Pro
Coffee
- 24 Oz Iced Protein Coffee$12.00
Can also be ordered hot. Pick one coffee flavor and one protein flavor
- 32 Oz Iced Protein Coffee$14.00
Can be ordered hot or on the rocks. Pick one coffee flavor and one protein flavor
- 24 oz Hot Coffee$12.00
- 24oz Blended Protein Coffee$12.00
- 32oz Blended Protein Coffee$12.00
Create Your Own
- 24 Oz Create Your Own Boosted Tea$8.00
8 Cal./1 Fib./2 Car./B3, B6, B12/Caffeine 100mg./Mineral salt 100mg./Probiotic. Pick a tea base and a flavor boost. 0 Cal./20mg Potassium/60mg Caffeine
- 32 Oz Create Your Own Boosted Tea$10.00
8 Cal./1 Fib./2 Car./B3, B6, B12/Caffeine 100mg./Mineral salt 100mg./Probiotic. Pick a tea base and a flavor boost. 0 Cal./20mg Potassium/60mg Caffeine
- 24 Oz, 20 Grams Create Your Own Protein Shake$10.00
For a simpler shake without all the frills
- 32 Oz, 40 Grams Create Your Own Protein Shake$14.00
For a simpler shake without all the frills
Juice
Add Protein
Kava
Kava Drinks
- 4 Oz Kloud Breaker$10.25
Lift off into the klouds with 4x the concentrated Kava. Choose your flavor and fruit back
- 12 Oz Poppy & Friends KavaTinie$11.00
California Poppy and Kava Elixir served with Champagne Kombucha
- 12 Oz Poppin Vacation$12.00
California Poppy and Kava Elixir served with Kava infused Coconut and Pineapple Vacation Jun Kombucha
- 12 Oz Vacation Glow$12.00
Kava based passion fruit Golden Glow elixir with Kava-infused Coconut and Pineapple Vacation Jun Kombucha
- 12 Oz Vacation Jun Kombucha$8.00
Coconut and Pineapple Kombucha infused with Kava
- Glow 2oz Bottle$12.00
Kava based elixir that will make you feel free, floating and euphoric. Add it to kombucha, juice, or drink it straight. Please follow directions to portions on the bottle.
- Add Kava Shot$2.00
MockTinies
- 12 Oz S.A.S.S. - Tinie$11.00
This blend of herbs is designed to uplift your mood and may increase sensuality, endurance, and confidence
- 12 Oz SmartTinie$11.00
Sip yourself smart with a Nootropic Delight. Proprietary blend of Nootropics: GABA, L-Tyrosine, Alpha GPC, L-Tyrosine, Alpha GPC, L-Theanine, Chloline Bitartrate and Huperzine A, blended with Champagne Jun Kombucha
- 12 Oz Island Tea$8.00
A strong steeped tea with a citrus finish. this tea can help melt away your pain and worries.
A strong steeped tea with a citrus finish. this tea can help melt away your pain and worries.