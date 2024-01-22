Bleu Whisky Lounge 3573 Georgia 138
Food
Main Menu
- Loaded Fries$12.00
- Creamy Alfredo Pasta$17.00
- Fried Shrimp (6pc)$10.00
- Philly Cheese Egg Roll$5.00
- Chicken Tenders (4Pcs)$11.00
- Chicken Wings (6) or (10) or (20)$10.00+
- Club Sandwich$12.00
- House Salad$12.00
- Bleu Waffles & Chicken$16.00
- Fish & Grits$18.00
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
- Bleu Whisky Burger$16.00
- Bleu Wisky Fish Sandwich$12.00
- 50 piece wings$85.00
Sides
Drinks
Signature Drinks
Mules and Tins
Talls
Ritas
N/A Beverage
Hookah and Vapes
Vapes
Bottle Service
Whisky
Tequila
Champagne
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueur
Dessert
Red Velvet
Sweet Potatoe
Bleuberry
Bleu Whisky Lounge 3573 Georgia 138 Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 837-8253
Closed