Blindfish Grill - Lapeer 1723 Demille Road
Dinner
Appetizers
- Dynamite Shrimp
Lots of crispy shrimp with green onions and a spicy lobster cream sauce$11.99
- Quesadillas
Chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions served with sour cream and salsa.$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo style, garnished with steak fries.$10.99
- Fish Tacos
Deep fried grouper, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and spicy cream sauce served with flour tortillas$10.99
- Crab Cakes App
Topped with roasted red peppers and lobster cream$11.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce$10.99
- Coconut Shrimp App
Six jumbo shrimp rolled in coconut and served with marmalade sauce$11.99
- Combo Sampler Platter
BBQ baby back ribs, buffalo tenders, or chicken fingers, loaded steak fries, and steak cut onion rings. No Substitutions$16.99
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing and served with lobster cream$11.99
- Calamari
Flash fried with caper lemon butter sauce, topped with feta, roasted red peppers, and onions$11.99
- Chicken, Spinach & Bacon Flatbread
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and provolone$10.99
- Barbecue Chicken Flatbread
Barbecue chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon, peppers, and red onions$10.99
- Onion Ring App$7.99
- Stuffed Shrimp App$11.99
- Chicken Tenders App$10.99
- Margarita Flatbread
Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pesto, basil, balsamic glaze$10.99
Soup & Salad
- Bowl Soup
Topped with melted provolone$4.79
- Lrg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our home-made Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons$10.99
- Lrg Steakhouse Salad
8oz sliced sirloin cooked to order with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic glaze. Served with creamy horseradish.$16.99
- Lrg Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, and imported feta cheese, balsamic glaze and house vinaigrette$16.99
- Lrg Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan crusted chicken over fresh greens with sun-dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, tomatoes and red onions. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing$14.99
- Lrg Southwestern Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken fingers, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, egg, and roma tomatoes on fresh greens$14.99
- Lrg Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, beets, pepperoncinis, and red onions served with our own Greek vinaigrette dressing$14.99
- Lucky's Salad$14.99
- Lrg The "Wedge"
With bleu cheese, tomato, and crumbled bacon$8.99
- Salmon Greek Salad$16.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.49
Grilled Fish
- Chargrilled Salmon
Herb seasoned and grilled served with fresh dill sauce$18.99
- Blackened Mahi Mahi
Blackened mahi mahi topped with Cajun grilled shrimp, peppers, and onions, served over sautéed spinach with lemon butter sauce$19.99
- Parmesan Crusted Grouper
Fresh florida grouper sautéed and topped with grilled asparagus and lemon butter sauce$18.99
- Salmon New Orleans
Chargrilled salmon topped with shrimp, scallops and mussels in a spicy lobster butter sauce$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon butter, and herbs$19.99
- Stuffed Grouper
Stuffed baked with shrimp and crabmeat and topped with lobster cream$18.99
- Florida Mahi Mahi
Chargrilled mahi over sautéed spinach, topped with scallops, shrimp and mussels in a light sauce of garlic, tomato, fresh herbs and white wine$20.99
- Crab Cakes & Shrimp
A combo of three crab cakes garnished with roasted red peppers and lobster cream sauce and shrimp scampi$20.99
- Stuffed Salmon
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat and topped with lobster cream$19.99
- Lake Perch
Lightly breaded topped with delicious lemon butter sauce served over garlic mashed.$19.99
Steaks & Chops
- 10 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus, creamy horseradish upon request$19.99
- 16 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus, creamy horseradish upon request$23.99
- Prime Rib & Stuffed Shrimp
10 oz prime rib with three stuffed shrimp, topped with lobster cream$24.99
- New York Strip
Steak lover's favorite! 14 oz cut$21.99
- Ribeye Steak
16 oz. U.S. Prime beef, juicy and well marbled for peak flavor$23.99
- 7 Oz Filet Mignon
Tender cut filet$22.99
- Lamb Chops
Four prime chops chargrilled to perfection$27.99
- Twin Filets & Crispy Shrimp Scampi
Two 4 oz filet mingons topped with crispy shrimp and lemon butter sauce$24.99
- 8 Oz Sirloin
A flavorful prime cut sirloin$16.99
- 12 Oz Sirloin
A flavorful prime cut sirloin$18.99
- Lucky's Prime Time
10 oz prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted mozzarella cheese$20.99
- Cajun Ribeye
16 oz ribeye blackened and topped with grilled sweet onions and roasted red peppers$25.99
- Gorgonzola Ribeye
16 oz ribeye covered with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and Gorgonzola cheese$25.99
- Porterhouse
This 20 oz prime cut combines the rich flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet$24.99
- Prime Rib & Lobster Tail
10 oz prime rib with a cold water lobster tail$29.99
- 7 Oz Filet & Lobster
Filet mignon with a cold water lobster tail served with drawn butter$30.99
Specialties
- Chicken Parmesan
Sautéed chicken seasoned with Italian herbs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella$16.99
- Chicken Monterey
Blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, and mushrooms. Served with honey dijon mustard sauce$16.99
- Tortellini and Grilled Chicken
Cheese filled pasta, grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomato cream sauce$15.99
- Lobster Pasta
Cold water lobster tail, shrimp, diced tomatoes, and green onions in a spicy lobster cream sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta$22.99
- Pan Seared Scallops
Over angel hair, tossed with diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, fresh garlic, wine, and herbs$19.99
- Maryland Chicken
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat. Topped with lobster cream sauce and grilled asparagus$16.99
- Chicken Scallopini
Sautéed chicken breast with grilled mushrooms and provolone. Topped with caper lemon butter sauce, asparagus, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese$16.99
- Chicken Tenders
South Carolina "Low country" recipe served with honey dijon mustard sauce$16.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan sauce$14.99
- Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$16.99
- Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo$16.99
- Grilled Chicken & Angel Hair
Home-made tomato sauce tossed with spinach, capers, fresh basil, garlic, wine and herbs$16.99
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine served with fettuccine alfredo.$16.99
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$16.99
Baby Back BBQ Ribs
Seafood Platters
- Fish 'N Chips
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried$17.99
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce and a fresh lemon$19.99
- Beachcomber
Chargrilled Atlantic salmon, shrimp scampi, and broiled scallops$19.99
- Fishermans Platter
Fried seafood at its best! Atlantic cod, florida grouper, lake perch, and fried shrimp. A seafood lover's delight!$20.99
- Any Two Mix & Match Shrimp
Fried, scampi, coconut, or stuffed shrimp with crabmeat$16.99
- Any Three Mix & Match Shrimp
Fried, scampi, coconut, or stuffed shrimp with crabmeat$18.99
Grilled Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Burger
Bacon, aged Cheddar and mayo with lettuce, and tomato$13.99
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon
BBQ chicken breast with bacon, aged Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato$13.99
- Half Pound Burger
Chargrilled with lettuce and tomato$13.99
- Grilled Chicken & Swiss
Chargrilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing, and Swiss cheese$13.99
- French Dip
Shaved prime beef, grilled onions, and mozzarella on a fresh baked roll served with horseradish sauce upon request$13.99
- English Pub Fish Sandwich
Icelandic cod hand-dipped and fried until golden brown$13.99
- Lucky's Burger
Double patty, signature sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese, and crispy bacon$15.99
Sides
- Angel Hair Pasta
Diced tomatoes, wine, and herbs$3.99
- Asparagus$4.29
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Bread$1.99
- Brussel Sprouts
With bacon, Parmesan, and balsamic$4.29
- Creamy Coleslaw$2.99
- Side Fettuccine Alfredo$3.99
- Garlic Green Beans$2.99
- Garlic Mashed$2.99
- German Fries
With grilled onions and bacon$4.29
- Loaded Fries$4.99
- Side Mac N Cheese$3.99
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Potato Au Gratin$3.29
- Redskin Potatoes$2.99
- Sauteed Mushrooms$3.99
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
- Steak Fries$2.99
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99