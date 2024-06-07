BLISS BAKERY
Breakfast & Pastries
- Classic Taco
Ah the classic breakfast taco! Sometimes, it’s the simple things that hit the spot! Your choice of sausage, bacon, or both with 4 cheese blend, on a flour tortilla. Upgrade to the Quesotaco (think double decker) for the ultimate experience!$2.50
- Butter Croissant
A super classic, super delicious flaky butter croissant, finished with browned butter and sea salt.$2.95OUT OF STOCK
- Pain au Chocolat
A classic French croissant rolled around not one, not two, but THREE chocolate batons! Finished with browned butter and sea salt.$3.95OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Croissant
A butter, flaky pastry folded around a delicious almond frangipane, and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.$3.10OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Soup, Salad
Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
- Combo #1
Choose a delicious sandwich, a savory side, and a tasty beverage.$10.94
- Apple Bottom Brie
Hearty Multigrain Bread, Seasonal Apples, French Brie, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Ground Pepper$7.25
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Choice of Texas Toast or Mujltigrain bread, American Cheese, Parmesan.$4.50
- The Classic
Boar’s Head REAL American, Imported Swiss, Vermont White Cheddar, and Grated Parmesan…all on pillowy soft Texas Toast.$6.25
- The Club Above
Sourdough, Neuske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, Oven-Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt & Fresh Ground Black Pepper.$7.65
Kid’s Menu
Sides
- Dirty’s Chips - BBQ
Artfully Crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style For The Perfect Crunch!$1.95
- Dirty’s Chips - Jalapeño
Artfully Crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style For The Perfect Crunch!$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dirty’s Chips - Sea Salt
Artfully Crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style For The Perfect Crunch!$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dirty’s Chips - Sweet Maui Onion
Artfully Crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style For The Perfect Crunch!$1.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dorito’s - Nacho Cheese
- Dorito’s - Cool Ranch
- Cheeto’s Puffs
- Cheeto’s Crunchy
Cakes(&)Things
Cheesecakes by the Slice
- The "OG"
Traditional NY cheesecake with a slight hint of citrus for balance and brightness, made with our signature BLISS crust.$9.50
- Cookie Monster’s Revenge
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookies N Cream Cheesecake. Chocolate Bliss Crust. Topped with Cookie Butter, Homemade Whipped Cream and Crumbled Oreo's.$9.50
- Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Pureed and Sliced Bananas, Nilla Wafers in a Vanilla Cheesecake. Signature Bliss Crust. Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream, Nilla Wafer Crumble and Cardamom.$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Margarita Cheesecake$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cherry Swirl$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Cookies
Drinks
Beverages
- Coca-Cola Bottle
16.9 oz bottle.$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Diet Coke Bottle
16.9oz bottle$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Diet Coke Can
12oz can.$0.99
- Dr. Pepper Bottle
16.9 oz bottle.$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Monster Energy Drink (Choose Flavor)
Choose your flavor.$3.75
- Starry Can
12oz Can Lemon-Lime Soda$1.98OUT OF STOCK
- Mountain Dew Can
12oz Can$1.98
- Niagara Bottled Water 16.9 oz
16.9oz Purified Water$1.49
- Alkaline Water HEB 1L
1L HEB Alkaline Purified Water$3.49
Cafe B Coffee & Tea
- Americano
Your choice of espresso strength and hot water,$3.49
- Cafe B Coffee
Our coffee is roasted specifically to our specifications by Damn Fine Coffee Roasters in Seabrook, TX. We offer a dark French Roast and of course a Decaf.$2.50
- Cafe B Decaf
Our coffee is roasted specifically to our specifications by Damn Fine Coffee Roasters in Seabrook, TX. We offer a dark French Roast and of course a Decaf.$2.50
- Caramel Macchiato
A delicious Latte with house made salted caramel and “marked” with a touch of milk foam.$5.25
- Espresso
Your choice of strength and/or single origin espresso. Choose from a single, double, triple, or quad shot.$2.25
- Espresso con Panna
Espresso with House-made Vanilla Whipped Cream. Available in a double or quadruple shot.$2.95
- Cafe Latte
A delicious blend of espresso and steamed milk, with a touch of milk foam.$4.49
- Steep by Bigelow Hot Tea
From soothing to energizing, STEEP by Bigelow is sure to hit the spot! Choose from several different blends!$2.95
- White Chocolate Mocha
A lucious blend of espresso, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, and Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream.$5.39
- Cappuccino
Perfectly portioned coffee, steamed milk, and luscious foam from first sip to last.$4.49