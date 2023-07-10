Block's Bar & Grill
Appetizers
Mozzarella sticks
$4.99
Lightly battered Mozzarella cheese, fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
Loaded Nachos
$10.99
3-cheese biend, black beans, jalapeños, Skillet Queso, Served with dico a sourcream
Cheese Fries
$6.99
smothered in rated cheddar and monterey jack cheese and bacon served witn rancn dressing
Fried pickles
$4.99
Fried pickle chips with buttermilk ranch
Salmon bites
$8.99
Crispy fried and served with basil butter
Wings
$19.99+
Platters
Country boy
$10.99
3 wings served With 2 waffles and vour choice of two side
Too Good Ribs
$18.99+
smokers sweet money Championship rub choice of two signature sides
Banging salmon
$11.99
Brown sugar glazed arilled salmon served with vou choice of two sides
Blocks Bacon Burger
$9.99
Fire-grilled beef patty applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese ,tomatoes ,lettuce and pickles
Chicken Special
$8.99
Two pieces of crispy fried chicken served with two sides
Double smash burger
$12.99
Fried pork chops
$8.99
Fried Chicken
$8.99
Block's Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(910) 207-3373
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM