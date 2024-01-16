Skip to Main content
Bloody Good Food
BLOODY GOOD FOOD 14184 Monterey Pines Dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
2508 East 131st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Food
Drinks
Desserts
Food
Rice Platters
Chicken and Rice Platter
$11.99
Lamb and Rice Platter
$11.99
Shrimp and Rice Platter
$11.99
Fish and Rice Platter
$11.99
Steak and Rice Platter
$11.99
Falafel and Rice Platter
$11.99
Philly
Philly Cheese Chicken
$10.99
Philly Cheese Shrimp
$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.99
Philly Cheese Falafel
$10.99
Gyros
Chicken Gyro
$9.99
Lamb Gyro
$9.99
Shrimp Gyro
$9.99
Fish Gyro
$9.99
Steak Gyro
$9.99
Falafel Gyro
$9.99
Fries
small Fries
$3.99
Large Fries
$5.99
Small Cheese Fries
$4.99
Large Cheese Fries
$6.99
Chicken Cheese Fries
$11.99
Lamb Cheese Fries
$11.99
Shrimp Cheese Fries
$11.99
Steak Cheese Fries
$11.99
Rice
Rice
$4.99
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings-5CT
$7.99
Chicken Wings-10CT
$12.99
Chicken Wings-15CT
$17.99
Chicken Wings-20CT
$22.99
Shawarma's
Chicken Shawarma
$11.99
Chicken Shawarma Combo
Fries
$14.99
Paneer Shawarma
$11.99
Paneer Shawarma Combo
$14.99
Falafel
Falafel-5ct
$4.99
Falafel-10ct
$8.99
Falafel-15ct
$10.99
Drinks
water
$0.99
Soda
$1.99
Desserts
chocolate
$6.99
Strawberry
$6.99
coconut
$6.99
Peach
$6.99
Bloody Good Food Location and Hours
(407) 516-9319
2508 East 131st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
