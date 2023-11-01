Bloom 137 N Main St
Breakfast
For the Table
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Bacon, garlic spinach, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onion
- French Toast Sticks$12.00
Challa bread, served with maple syrup and berry compote
- Breakfast Egg Roll$12.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, shredded cheddar, and side of gravy
- Johnny Cakes$12.00
Cornmeal cake, house compote, powdered sugar, and lemon curd
Eggs
Sweets & Breads
- Pancakes$8.00
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$9.00
Sweet potato batter and whipped cinnamon butter
- Bloom French Toast$10.00
Orange zest, lemon curd, powdered sugar, and whipped cream
- Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Mascarpone, cream cheese, berry compote, whip, and powdered sugar
- Belgian Waffles$12.00
House pearl sugar batter and whipped butter
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, choice of egg, bacon, whipped goat chive cream cheese, and micro greens
- Peanut Butter Toast$12.00
Honey, peanut butter, bacon, and seasonal fruit
- Lox & Bagel$12.00
Choice of bagel, lox, capers, red onion, and cream cheese
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.75
- Danishes and Scones
Selection varies
Bloom Classics
- Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Drop biscuit, house gravy, shredded cheddar, and hot honey side
- Bacon Benedict$12.00
Canadian bacon, poached egg, fresh tarragon and chives, and house hollandaise
- Salmon Benedict$12.00
Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, cream cheese, and hollandaise
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Salsa roja, house fried tortilla chips, avocado, queso fresco, choice of egg, cilantro, and sofrito sour cream
- Bloom Breakfast$15.00
- Create Your Own Omelette$12.00
3 eggs with Cheddar cheese, with bloom browns, & toast or pancake
- Two Eggs$11.00
With choice of meat, bloom browns, toast, or pancake
- Three Eggs$12.75
With choice of meat, bloom browns, toast or pancake
AM Handhelds
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Breakfast potato, sausage, bacon, or mushrooms, scrambled egg, sour cream, shredded cheddar, avocado mash, and salsa
- Egg White Wrap$12.00
Egg whites, bacon, spinach, feta, tomato basil aioli, and avocado
- Bloom Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Bacon or sausage, fried egg, aged cheddar, chipotle mayo, and ciabata
- Goat Sandwich$9.00
Egg white, chive goat cream cheese, arugula, house sausage, and ciabata
- Bagel Sandwich$8.00
Applewood smoked bacon or house sausage, fried egg, cheddar, chipotle mayo, and ciabata
Sides
Lunch
Bowls
- Sweet Potato Hash$14.00
Roasted sweet potato, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onions, queso fresco, jalapeño, cilantro, and sofrito salsa
- Pastrami Beef Hash$15.00
House prastrami, bloom browns, sweet onions, herbs, and choice of egg
- Brussels, Leeks, & Bacon$15.00
Roasted sweet potato, bacon, leeks, shallots, and choice of egg
- Bacon, Cheddar, & Ranch$12.00
Bloom browns, house ranch, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions
- Acai Bowl$13.00
Salads
- Bloom Chop$10.00
Fresh romaine, English cucumber, red onion, roasted tomatoes, cheddar, pasta, avocado, and BBQ ranch
- Caesar Salad$10.00
House caesar, shaved parmesan, croutons, and bacon
- Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, arugula, sweet potato, black beams corn, and shallots
- Side Salad$6.00
Carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and choice of dressing
PM Handhelds
- Pastrami on Rye$16.00
House pastrami, spicy brown mustard, and rye
- Bloom Club$14.00
Ham, turkey, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Pesto$13.00
Grilled chicken, arugula, ciabatta, tomato, and fresh mozzarella
- Bloom BLT$13.00
Candied bacon, tomato, romaine, shaved parmesan, mayo
- Smash Burger$13.00
Two patties, house aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and brioche
- Veggie Burger$13.00
Garden burger, house aioli, arugula, tomato onion jam, peanut, and special bun
- Breakfast Burger$13.00
Smash burger patty, fried egg, American cheese, house aioli, bacon jam, and brioche arugula
- Vegan's Delight$13.00
Chickpea salad, tahini, dijon, cucumber, avocado, and heirloom tomato
Kids Menu
- Pick Three$8.00
Choose from: potato, meat, fruit, and toast
- Pancake$6.00
One pancake with fresh fruit
- French Toast$6.00
One slice with fresh fruit
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with fries or fruit
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Single patty, plain with cheese. Served with fries or fruit
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Two tenders, served with fries or fruit