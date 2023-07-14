Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Cortado

$3.20

Wide Eye

$3.80

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew Latte

$4.40+

Cold Brew

$3.30+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.80+

White Mocha

$3.95+

Marble Mocha

$3.95+

Tea / Milk

Milk (Flavored or Hot Cocoa)

$3.50

London Fog

$4.20+

Matcha Latte

$4.70+

Chai Latte

$4.65+

Nitro Iced Tea

$4.00+

Tea

$3.50+

Frappe

Cream Frappe

$4.00+

Coffee Frappe

$4.30+

Funky Monkey

$6.50+

Chocolate, Banana, Peanut Butter

Mocha Java Rush

$6.00+

Mocha-Coffee Frappe with Chocolate + Java Chips

Boston Cream

$5.00+

Milk-Base

Chai Cream

$4.70+

Milk-Base

Matcha Cream

$5.20+

Milk-Base

Grasshopper

$6.70+

Matcha Cream Frappe with Peppermint and Chocolate Chips

Smoothies

Oh Kale Yeah!

$9.00

Strawberries, Kale, Mangos, Hemp Protein, OJ

Monkey Flex

$9.00

Oats, Banana, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein, Coconut Milk

Strawberry/Banana

$5.00

Cold Brews

Cold Brew

$3.80+

Cold Brew Latte

$5.10+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Food

Breakfast

Coffee Cake

$4.55

Scones

$4.35

Muffin

$4.25

Overnight Oats

$3.75

Plain Croissant

$4.45

Stuffed Croissant

$5.70

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.50

Kolache

$5.25

American Classic

$5.75

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese on a toasted English Muffin

French Classic

$5.95

American Classic on a French Toast Bagel

Sunrise Panini

$5.70

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, & Spinach with Roasted Red Peppers

Lunch

Italian Sandwhich

$5.50

Turkey, Pepperoni, Provolone, Marinara, Pesto on Garlic Bread

Pizza-Stuffed Croissant

$6.00

Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato Paste

Ham Wrap

$7.45

Ham, Provolone, Spinach, Pesto-Mayo in Herb Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.25

Grilled Chicken, Apples, Cranberries, Celery, Almonds, & Blueberry Vinaigrette

Spinach Bowl

$8.25

Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, & Raspberry Vinaigrette

Grain Bowl

$8.25

Quinoa, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, & Greek Vinaigrette

Sweets & Snacks

Protein Bites

$1.00

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Flax Seed Powder, Whey Protein, Chocolate Chips

Chips

$2.75

Pound Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Soda

$2.50

Retail

T-Shirts

$20.00

Stickers

$3.00+

Coffee Beans

10 oz bags

Trinity

$16.40

Rise & Shine

$17.12

Brazil

$12.90

Guatemala

$21.10

Ethiopia

$21.80

Costa Rica

$19.60

Mexico

$17.00

Decaf Columbia

$19.00