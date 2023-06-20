bloom Café by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh


Sandwiches and Salads

CK Patty Melt

$12.00

6oz house ground beef patty with sautéed onion, American cheese and CKP sauce on our house sourdough bread served with fries

Classic Burger

$12.00

6 oz patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickle and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun

The Melted Philly

$12.00

shredded steak, mushrooms, onion, and peppers piled high on a crispy hoagie COVERED in melted provolone cheese, and horseradish cream sauce served with fries

Grilled Chicken Muffuletta

$12.00

Grilled chicken with olive tapenade and pickled vegetables on ciabatta

BLT on Sourdough

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

CKP Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and celeriac with house-made croutons and blue cheese

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

House-made tuna salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

House-made chicken salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!

Appetizers

Tomato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese Dippers

$6.00

Tomato Soup with grilled cheese dippers

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken tenders with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese

Twice Cooked Fries with Honey Blue Cheese Crumble

$7.00

Sides

House-Cut Fries

$3.00

Cup/bowl of Chili

$5.00+