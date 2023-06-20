Guest Chef Dinner w/ Point Brugge Café Executive Chef More
bloom Café by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
Sandwiches and Salads
CK Patty Melt
$12.00
6oz house ground beef patty with sautéed onion, American cheese and CKP sauce on our house sourdough bread served with fries
Classic Burger
$12.00
6 oz patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickle and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun
The Melted Philly
$12.00
shredded steak, mushrooms, onion, and peppers piled high on a crispy hoagie COVERED in melted provolone cheese, and horseradish cream sauce served with fries
Grilled Chicken Muffuletta
$12.00
Grilled chicken with olive tapenade and pickled vegetables on ciabatta
BLT on Sourdough
$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
CKP Salad
$10.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and celeriac with house-made croutons and blue cheese
Tuna Salad
$7.00+
House-made tuna salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!
Chicken Salad
$7.00+
House-made chicken salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 499-3041
107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:45AM