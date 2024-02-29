Bloom's Coffee Bar 1209 1/2 Towanda Ave
Blooms Towanda
- Black Coffee$2.70+
- Americano$3.00
- Latte$4.25
- Mocha$4.75
- Breve$4.75
- Cold Brew$3.50
- Cortado$3.20
- Espresso Shot$1.50
- Traditional Macchiato$4.00
- To GO Carafe$18.00
- Black & White$5.40
- White Caramel Mocha$5.40
- Bonnie & Clyde$5.40
- Twilight$5.40
- Mega Twister$5.40
- Retro$5.40
- Voltage$5.40
- Salty Sweet$5.40
- Caramel Macchiato$5.40
- CC Strawberry Latte$5.40
- Cupids Arrow$5.40
- Love Potion$5.40
- Very Berry Tea$5.40
- Lemonade Custom$5.40+
- Lemonade Super Nova$5.40+
- Lemonade Mixtape$5.40+
- Lemonade Blaster$5.40+
- Lemonade Orange Fusion$5.40+
- Lemonade High Score$5.40+
- Bolt Custom$5.40+
- Bolt Super Nova$5.40+
- Bolt Mixtape$5.40+
- Bolt Blaster$5.40+
- Bolt Orange Fusion$5.40+
- Bolt High Score$5.40+
- Strawberry Banana$5.50+
- Wildberry$5.50+
- Peach$5.50+
- Pina Colada$5.50+
- Mango$5.50+
- Green Apple$5.50+
- Matcha$4.50
- Chai$4.50
- Coco$2.75
- Juice$4.70
- Teas$3.20
- Steamer$3.25
- Italian Sodas$2.75
- Trippy Oreo$5.40+
- Mint Choco Chip$5.40+
- Chocolate$5.40+
- Cookie Dough$5.40+
- Choco Chip$5.40+
- Caramel Mix$5.40+
- Strawberry Mix$5.40+
- Banana Splits$5.40+
- Orions Oreo$5.40+
- Cookie Jar$5.40+
- Strawberry Delight$5.40+
- Meteriod Mint$5.40+
- Shake$5.40+
- Lil Hot Coco$2.75
- Lil Steamer$3.25
- Lil Italian Soda$2.75
- Lil Smoothie$4.40
- Lil Shake$4.40
- Lil Juice$3.00
- Cold Foam
- Bagged Coffee & Tea$13.00
- Pup Cup$0.50
- Water$1.00
Bloom's Coffee Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(309) 750-8731
Open now • Closes at 6:30PM