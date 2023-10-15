Blossom Caribbean Restaurant 577 New Lots ave
Lunch/Dinner
Roti meal
Stew meals
Curry Meals
Medium Curry Goat
$14.50
Large Goat Curry
$17.50
Medium Beef Curry
$14.50
Large Beef Curry
$17.50
Small Curry Chicken
$7.50
Large Curry Chicken
$13.00
Curry Duck
$14.50
Boneless Curry Chicken
$11.00
Medium Fish Curry
$14.50
Large Fish Curry
$18.50
Medium Shrimp Curry
$14.50
Large Shrimp Curry
$18.50
Medium Crab Curry
$14.50
Large Crab Curry
$20.00
Medium curry meals chiken
$10.50
Chicken only
Rice Menu by itself
Small Chicken Fried Rice
$7.00
Medium Chicken Fried Rice
$10.50
Large Chicken Fried Rice
$13.00
Small Veggie Fried Rice
$6.00
Medium Veggie Fried Rice
$8.50
Large Veggie Fried Rice
$12.50
Small Cookup Rice
$6.00
Medium Cookup Rice
$10.50
Large Cookup Rice
$14.00
Small White rice
$4.00
Large white rice
$5.00
Small rice and peas
$5.00
Large rice and peas
$6.50
Medium peas and rice
$6.00
Medium white rice
$5.00
Chowmein / Lowmein/ Rasta pasta
small veggie chowmein
$7.50
medium veggie chowmein
$10.50
Large veggie chowmein
$13.00
Small pork chowmein
$7.50
Medium pork chowmein
$13.50
Large pork chowmein
$16.00
Small Chicken Chowmein
$7.50
Medium Chicken Chowmein
$13.50
Large Chicken Chowmein
$16.00
Small Beef Chowmein
$7.50
Medium Beef Chowmein
$13.00
Large Beef Chowmein
$16.00
Small meat rasta pasta
$8.00
Medium meat rasta pasta
$13.50
Large meat rasta pasta
$16.50
Small shrimp noodles
$8.50
Medium shrimp noodles
$14.50
Large shrimp noodles
$17.00
Wings only menu
Seafood menu items only
Ribs menu
Mac and cheese
Soup souse dhall
BREAKFAST MENU
Bakes
Breakfast meats
Donut
Hash brown
Toast bread (whole wheat)
Ackee & saltfish
Toast bread white
Boil & fry provison
Boiled channa
Fried bammy
Fried plantains ripe
Fried plantain green
Doubles
Aloo pies
Saltfish fritters
Fish cakes
Tennis roll & cheese
Dumplings
Saltfish
Beef pie
Chicken pie
Cheese pie
Bun and saltfish
Seafood Menu
Seafood
Garlic Shrimp
$10.50
Pepper Shrimp
$10.50
Fried Shrimp
$10.50
Coconut Shrimp
$10.50
Bake & Saltfish
$6.50
Bake & Shark
$12.00
Bake & Codfish
$6.00
Cod Fish Cakes
$3.00
Bake &Smoke Herring
$6.50
Banga fish
$3.00
Red snapper
$25.00
Poggie
$6.00
Whiting (3)
$14.00
Butter fish
$8.00
Tilipia(1)
$2.00
Salmon
$16.00
Grey snapper
$16.00
King fish (1)
$15.00
Fried shark
$15.00
Red snapper small
$15.00
Cold salads
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Tuna salad
Egg salad
Shrimp salad
Chicken salad
Green salads
Romaine
Super greens
Arugula
Spinach
Kale
Iceberg lettuce
Chinese rice
Veggie fried rice
Beef fried rice
Chicken fried rice
Pork fried rice
Shrimp fried rice
Mixed fried rice
House special fried rice
Chinese noodles
Veggie Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Mixed Lo Mein
House special Lo Mein
Chinese veggies
Chinese Broccoli
Chinese eggplant
Chinese stir fry veggie
Chinese meats
Sweet and sour chicken
Spare ribs tips
Boneless rib tips
Sweet and sour pork
Jerk pork
Roast pork
Chinese pork
BBQ pigtails
Green salads veggie add ons
cucumber
avocado
carrots
tomatoes
green bell pepper
red bell pepper
yellow bell pepper
orange bell pepper
yellow onion
red onion
pickled onion
olives
beets
cranberry
raisins
pickles
jalapeno
radish
apples
grapes
strawberry
pineapple
Salad Nuts and grains add ons
almonds
red beans
black beans
channa / chick peas
pecans
walnuts
peanuts
sesame seeds
pumpkin seeds
roasted corn
crutons
Salad Cheese add ons
feta
goat
parmesan
cheddar
Salad meat add ons
tuna
spicy tuna
salmon
shrimp
crab
steak
boiled eggs
organic eggs
chicken salad
grilled chicken
seasoned chicken
BBQ chicken
jerk chicken
Fries menu
Sweet Potato Fries
Plantain fries
Potato fries
Potato wedges
Cold beverage
Cold beverqge
Bottle Sprite
$2.50
Bottle Coca cola
$2.50
Bottle Mountain dew
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Seven up
$2.50
D&G
$2.50
icee
$2.50
Can soda
$1.50
Snapple
$2.50
Mystic
$2.50
Calypso
$2.50
Tropical rythm
$2.50
Sour sop
$5.00
Sea moss
$5.00
Peanut punch
$5.00
Mauby
$5.00
Sorrel
$5.00
Gingerbeer
$5.00
Passion fruit
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00
Tambarind
$5.00
Grapefruit
$5.00
Orange
$5.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Cucumber ginger
$5.00
Monster
$3.50
Red bull
$3.50
Lucozade
$3.50
True north
$3.50
Poland spring
$1.50
Large essential water(33.8 oz)
$2.99
Small essentia(20oz)
$1.69
Coconut water
$7.00
Caramel iced coffee
$5.75
Regular iced coffee
$5.00
Small vanilla shake
$2.50
Large vanilla shake
$2.50
Small strawberry shake
$2.50
Large strawberry shake
$2.50
Small chocolate shake
$2.50
Large chocolate shake
$2.50
Small banana smoothie
$2.50
Large banana smoothie
$2.50
Small mango smoothie
$2.50
Large mango smoothie
$2.50
Small pineapple smoothie
$2.50
Large pineapple smoothie
$2.50
Small blueberry smoothie
$2.50
Large blueberry smoothies
$2.50
Small carrot smoothie
$2.50
Large carrot smoothie
$2.50
Small green smoothie
$2.50
Large green smoothie
$2.50
Small tropical smoothie
$2.50
Large tropical smoothie
$2.50
Small banana oats smoothie
$2.50
Large banana oats smoothie
$2.50
Pastries/ snack menu
Pastries
Cheese roll
$2.50
Pine tart
$2.50
Guyana beef patties
$2.50
Jamaican beef patties
$2.50
Guyana chicken patties
$2.50
Jamaican chicken patties
$2.50
Guava tart
$2.50
Jam tart
$2.50
Cheese roll
$2.50
Sausage roll
$2.50
Pinwheel
$3.00
Cheese scones
$2.50
Cheese straw
$2.50
Cinnamon roll
$2.50
Pulorie
$2.00
Plantain chips
$2.00
Chicken foot
$2.00
Mittai
$2.00
Fry channa
$2.00
Fry split peas
$2.00
Nuts
$2.00
Tambarin ball
$2.00
Cassava ball
$2.00
Egg ball
$3.00
Coconut buns
$2.50
Cassava pone
$4.00
Aloo pie
$3.00
Chicken pie
$3.00
Beef pie
$3.00
Fish cake
$3.00
Fish fritters
$3.00
Fudge
$2.00
Cheese cake
$3.00
Pound cake
$2.50
Red velvet
$2.50
Banana nut
$2.50
Carrot cake
$2.50
Chocolate cake
$2.50
Iciningng slice
$5.00
Fruit cake
$3.00
Bread pudding
$2.50
Donut
$2.50
Sugar duff
$2.50
Cheese swirl
$2.50
Pone
$4.00
Mini cake
$1.25
Small black cake
$30.00
Large black cake
$50.00
White pudding
$7.50
Black pudding
$7.50
Potato balls
$2.00
Egg balls
$3.00
Phlorie
$2.00
Cassava ball
$2.00
Bun & cheese
$2.50
Tennis & cheese
$5.00
Cheese bread
$5.00
Extra sauce
$0.50
Tennis roll
$4.00
Single rolls\ bun
$1.00
Catering menu
Blossom Caribbean Restaurant 577 New Lots ave Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 475-8883
Open now • Closes at 11PM