Blu Bar and Grill 1645 Jefferson Dr Suite 100
Food
Daily Menu
Wings (5)
$16.00
Comes with fries and a drink
Boudain Balls (4)
$12.00
Comes with fries and a drink
Jalepeno Shrimp Poppers
$10.00
Comes with fries and a drink
Loaded Fries
$15.00
Comes with fries and a drink
Dip
$12.00
BLU Burger
$15.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$16.00
Fried Catfish Basket
$15.00
Mac & Cheese
$6.00
CHEF'S Burger Combo
$20.00
Shrimp Po'Boy
$16.00
Oyster Po'Boy
$17.00
Chicken & Waffles
$17.00
BLU BBQ Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken & Sausage Pasta
$14.00
Sides
Steam Table Items
Includes Rice & 2 Sides
Blu Bar and Grill 1645 Jefferson Dr Suite 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 446-7203
Closed