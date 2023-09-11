Blu Jelly 2650 Immokalee Road
BREAKFAST
PANCAKES
BERRY PANCAKES
Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas and served with warm homemade blueberry compote.
PLAIN PANCAKES
Served with whipped butter and maples syrup. ADD ANY TOPPINGS: +$1.50 each. Blueberries, Strawberries, Bacon Bits, Chocolate chips, Banana or Pecans.
NUTL & BERRY PANC
Nutella baked pancakes and topped with fresh berries.
OREO PANC
Oreo cookie crumbles, and chocolate chips baked in the batter.
POTATO PANCAKES
3 homemade potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream.
SHORT PANCAKES
1 PANCAKE
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
PECAN PANCAKES
CHOKO CHIPS PANCAKES
BANANA PANCAKE
SWEET TOOTH
CINM FRENCH TOAST
'Blu Jam's Favorite' Cinnamon Roll hand-dipped in our special French Toast batter and topped with fresh berries.
FRENCH TOAST
Fresh Texas bread hand dipped in our special batter, rolled in crunchy corn flakes and grilled to perfection, B topped with fresh berries.
BERRY FRENCH TOAST
Fresh berries and bananas served with blueberry compote.
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Served with whipped butter and syrup. ADD ANY TOPPINGS: +$1.50 each. BluEberries, Strawberries, Bacon bits, Chocolate chips, Banana or Pecans.
NUTL & BANA WAFF
Pecans baked in the batter and topped with Nutella and powder sugar.
PECAN WAFFLE
CHOKO CHIPS WAFFLE
SHORT FRENCH TOAST
OMELETS
GYRO OM
Spinach, gyro, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives and goat cheese.
DENVER OM
Ham, green peppers, onions and American cheese.
FARMERS OM
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli & Swiss chesse
SWISS OM
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
GREEK OM
Spinach and feta cheese.
ABC OM
Avocado,Bacon, and cheddar.
AMERICAN OM
Ham and cheese.
CANCUN OM
Tomatoes, onions, sausage, jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese and fresh avocado.
IRISH OM
Stuffed with corned beef hash Swiss cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.
FRESCA OM
Ham, spinach, mozzarella cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.
BYO Omelet
BACON & CHEESE OML
SAUSAGE & CHEESE OML
HEALTHY
EGG WHITE OMELET
Egg whites, Sautéed, spinach, peppers, mushrooms and goat cheese. Served with choice of potato, fruit or sliced tomato and toast.
SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST
Two poached eggs, diced tomatoes, feta cheese and served with choice of potato, fruit or sliced tomato.
BERRY & BANANA OATMEAL
Served with milk and brown sugar and raisins.
FRUIT PARFAIT
Granola, yougurt, pecans fresh berries and bananas.
LOX & BAGEL (Upon Availability)
Toasted Bagel topped with cream cheese, Norwegian smoked salmon, capper, onions and served with two boiled eggs.
EGGS
BACON & EGGS
2 Eggs & Choice of: Bacon (3), Ham, Sausage links (2), Sausage patties (2), Canadian Bacon.
CFS & EGGS
Served with homemade sausage gravy.
C-B HASH & EGGS
Home style corned beef hash.
NY STEAK & EGGS
8oz New York strip.
POT PANC & EGGS
2 Homemade patato pancakes, 2 eggs, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
HAM & EGGS
S-LINKS & EGGS
S-PATTIES & EGGS
CAN-BACON & EGGS
EGGS NO MEAT
BENEDICTS
CLASSIC BENEDT
Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, Canadian Bacon and homemade hollandaise sauce.
CB HASH BENEDT
Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, crispy corned beef has and homemade hollandaise sauce.
SALMON BENEDT
Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, grilled salmon, and homemade hollandaise sauce.
CALIF BENED
Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, fresh avocado and homemade hollandaise sauce.
SOUTHERN BENEDT
Grilled biscuit, poached eggs, sausage patties and topped with homemade sausage gravy.
SUNRISE BENEDT
2 Poached eggs served over homemade potato pancakes with bacon and hollandaise sauce.
CREPE SHOP
NUTL BERRY CREPE
Homemade crepes filled with fresh banana and warm Nutella.
BERRY CREPE
Homemade crepes filled with fresh berries and topped with homemade blueberry compote.
CHEESE BLINTZES
Sweet cream cheese filled blintzes topped with fresh fruit and blueberry compote.
CREPE FLORENTINE
Ham, eggs, spinach and Swiss cheese wrapped in our homemade crepes and topped with hollandaise sauce.
CREPE LORAINE
Ham, onion, swiss and broccoli wrapped in our homemade crepes and topped with hollandaise sauce.
BREAKFAST TWIST
BRKF SAND
Choice of bread or coissant with scrambeled eggs, American cheese and bacon, ham or sausage.
FULL B&G
Biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy. FULL ORDER : $10 HALF ORDER: $8 Add 2 eggs +$2.
HALF B&G
BRKF BURRITO
Eggs, sausage, tomato,onions,Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos wrapped in a tomato tortilla. Served with choice of potato,fruit sliced tomato or grits and side salsa and sour cream.
WORK’S SCRAMB
This one got it all! Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms tomato, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with chiuce of potato or fruit and a side of toast.
BRKF QUESADILLA
Sautéed peppers, onions, tomateos, sausage and eggs on a tomato tortilla with spicy jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
SKILLETS
NEW YORK SKILLET
8 oz. New York Strip. Sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions topped with cheddar cheese
WORKS SKILLET
Sautéed, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage, bacon and ham topped with cheddar cheese.
MEXICANA SKILLET
Sautéed, onions, tomatoes, spinach topped with goat cheese and cappers.
SOUTHERN SKILLET
peppers, onions and ham topped with cheddar cheese.
HASH SKILLET
Home style corned beef hash and topped with mozzarella cheese.
SIDES
LUNCH
FRESH SALADS
STRAWBERRY SALAD
Crispy romaine tossed with fresh strawberries, candid pecans, dry cranberries and blue cheese crumbles.
MEDITER SALAD
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, green peppers and feta cheese.
CAESAR SALAD
Crispy romaine shredded parmesan croutons and tossed with a light creamy Caesar dressing.
HAWAIIAN CHX SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with chunky chicken salad tossed with sugared pecans, dry cranberries, orange manadarin and grapes.
COBB SALAD
Crispy romaine & spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, onions, boil egg, turkey, bacon bits and gorgonzola cheese.
K-WEST SHRMP SALAD
Crispy romaine lettuce, grilled shrimp, fresh blueberries, orange mandarins strawberries, blue cheese crumbles and Candid pecan.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Stuffed with chicken or tuna salad over a bed of lettuce and topped with fresh blueberries. Strawberries, candid pecans and dry cranberries & orange mandarins.
CRISPY CHX SALAD
Crispy romaine fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, onions, gorgonloza cheese and buffalo cheese.
ASIAN CHX SALAD
Grilled chicken breast on crispy romaine, sliced almonds, rice noodles, orange mandarin and served with sesame ginger dressing.
TRIO SALAD
Tuna salad, chicken salad and egg saladon a bed of lettuce with sliced tomato.
BURGERS
CHEESE BURGER
Topped with American cheese. Served on Kaiser roll. Add bacon +$1
SWISS BURGER
Grilled Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. Served on Kaiser roll.
PATTY MELT
Grilled Rye Bread and grilled onions with Swiss cheese
BRUNCH BURGER
We crown it with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese.
FRIES
COLESLAW
POTATO SALAD
ONION RINGS
GOURMET SANDWICHES
GRLL CHIX SANDW
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Served on Kaiser roll.
FRENCH DIP
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a grilled Italian hoagie roll and a side au jus for dipping “its melt in your mouth delicious”
TUNA MELT
Homemade tuna salad served on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese.
ROAST BEEF MELT
ROAST BEEF MELT Shaved roast beef grilled onions, American cheese on grilled Rye bread with melted Swiss cheese.
PHILLY STEAK
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled mushroom, peppers, onions and topped with melted cheese on grilled Italian hoagie roll.
GRILLED CHEESE
Choice of Grilled Bread with American Cheese, crispy bacon and grilled tomatoes.
ENTREE
NEW YORK STRIP
8oz Char grilled New York Strip.
GRILLED SALMON
8 oz. Fresh Salmon.
KEY LIME SHRIMP
Half pound of shrimp grilled and topped with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes and key lime sauce.
GRILLED SWAI FISH
8oz Haddock Grilled or Blackened.
FISH & CHIPS
Golden fried Haddock served with fries and coleslaw or a Greek salad and tartar sauce.
PITA WRAPS
REUBENS-WRAPS-SANDWICHES
CLASSIC REUBEN
Thinly sliced corned beef, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
RUSSIAN REUBEN
Thinly sliced pastrami, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
TURKEY REUBEN
Thinly sliced turkey breast, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
FISH SANDWICH
Grilled, blackened or fried Swia fish filet on grilled Italian hoagie roll served with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce.
B-L-T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with may on choice of toast.
CHIX-SALD-SAND
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of toast or tortilla wrap.
TUNA-SALD-SAND
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of toast or tortilla wrap.
SALMON B-L-T
Norwegian smoked salmon, choice of toast, mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon.
BUFF CHIC WRAP
Fried crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
CLUB SANDWICH
Homemade egg salad, lettuce, tomato on choice of toast, tortilla wrap or croissant.
1/2 SANDWICHES
Reuben, Russian, Turkey Reuben, BLT, Chicken, Tuna or Egg Salad.