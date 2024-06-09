Blu Sardinia 8862 161st Ave NE Ste 101
Dinner Menu
Dinner Antipasti
- D Pane Rustica
Wood fired Parmesan flatbread, roasted garlic, warm goat cheese, and balsamic reduction$18.00
- D Cavolfiori
Cauliflowers with tempura batter; creamy calabrese$17.00
- D Sardinia Antipasto
Prosciutto, capicola, salami, mixed Italian cheeses, crostinis, grapes, artichokes, and Calabrian honey sauce$25.00
- D Polpette
Three meatballs - veal, pork, and beef, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, and parsley$18.00
- D Calamari
Fried calamari, served with saffron vinaigrette$18.00
- D L'Arancini
Mozzarella stuffed risotto rounds in spicy tomato sauce$18.00
- D Grilled Octopus
Served on purple potatoes, celery and Calabrian chili$24.00
- D Fried Brussels Sprouts
Lemon, pancetta, and goat cheese$16.00
- D Bruschetta
Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, served with garlic bread and capers$18.00
- D Pane Della Casa$7.00
Dinner Insalate & Soup
- D Caesar
Anchovy dressing, lemon, Reggiano, and garlic croutons$15.00
- D Insalate Di Casa
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied hazelnuts and a honey lemon dressing, and ricotta salata$17.00
- D Insalate Di Bisteca
Grilled marinated skirt steak, over grilled romaine, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, croutons, goat cheese and a limoncello vinaigrette$30.00
- D Caprese Salad
Burrata cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil, and EVOO$20.00
- D Cup of Soup$8.00
- D Bowl of Soup$11.00
Dinner Pizza
- D Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and evoo$24.00
- D Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and spiced local honey$25.00
- D Supreme
Tomato base, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives$26.00
- D Prosciutto and Figs
Evoo, prosciutto, figs, goat cheese, arugula, onions, Calabrian honey, and balsamic glaze$28.00
- D Tomato Gorgonzola
Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and mozzarella over olive oil and oregano$27.00
- D Funghi
EVOO, mozzarella, garlic, mushrooms, Gorgonzola cheese, and fennel$26.00
Dinner Pastas
- D Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta, classic ragu, and Grana Padano$28.00
- D Penne Sardinia
Penne pasta, Uli's Italian sausage, fennel in a tomato base sauce, and Pecorino cheese$26.00
- D Pesto Prawns Bucatini
Basil pesto bucatini pasta served with prawns, toasted pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese$28.00
- D Pasta Di Mare
Linguini pasta with clams, mussels, octopus, prawns, fresh fish tossed with a white wine tomato sauce$30.00
- D Pork Belly and Mushroom
White wine and bucatini pasta$28.00
- D Ricotta Gnocchi
Italian sausage and braised greens$27.00
- D Culurgiones (Little Bundles)
Braised beef short rib, horseradish brown butter, crispy garlic and chives$26.00
- D Angel Hair Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta, basil, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and crushed pepper$25.00
- D Pasta Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta, Parmesan cheese, pancetta, and black pepper$28.00
- D Ravioli Al Quattro Formaggi
A blend of ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheese in a lemon butter sauce$26.00
Dinner Entrees
- D Parmigiana Di Pollo
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, served with angel hair pasta, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, and spinach$38.00
- D Salmone
Rice, spinach & tomatoes, topped with lemon butter sauce$44.00
- D Lamb Osso Bucco
Stewed in red sauce with spices, green beans & garlic mashed potatoes$44.00
- D Pollo Al Guazzetto
Chicken, saffron, capers, onions, and fregola pasta$37.00
- D Filet Mignon
Filet 6 oz, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus$46.00
Family Style Menu
Family Style Antipasti
Family Style Pasta
- Family Style Bolognese$62.00
- Family Style Penne Sardinia$58.00
- Family Style Pesto Prawn Bucatini$75.00
- Family Style Pasta Di Mare$82.00
- Family Style Pork Belly and Mushroom$76.00
- Family Style Ricotta Gnocchi$62.00
- Family Style Culurgiones$76.00
- Family Style Angel Hair Pomodoro$72.00
- Family Style Ravioli Al Quattro Formaggi$69.00