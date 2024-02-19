Blue Cafe 2277 First Street
COFFEES/DRINKS HOT
- MED House Brew$2.50
- LRG House Brew$2.90
- MED Latte$4.50
- LRG Latte$4.95
- MED Cappuccino$4.50
- LRG Cappuccino$4.95
- Espresso SINGLE$2.25
- Espresso DOUBLE$2.95
- MED Macchiato$4.50
- LRG Macchiato$4.95
- MED Café Americano$3.50
- LRG Cafe Americano$3.95
- MED Flat White$4.50
- LRG Flat White$4.95
- MED Hot Chocolate$3.50
- LRG Hot Chocolate$4.00
- SM Hot Tea$2.25
- MED Hot Tea$3.00
COFFEES/DRINKS COLD
FOOD ITEMS HOT
- Croissant Egg and Cheese$4.95
- Croissant Bacon, Egg, Cheese$5.95
- Croissant Sausage, Egg, Cheese$5.95
- Croissant Ham, Egg, Cheese$5.95
- Bakery Roll Egg and Cheese$3.95
- Bakery Roll Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.95
- Bakery Roll Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.95
- Bakery Roll Ham, Egg, Cheese$4.95
- Bagel Egg and Cheese$3.95
- Bagel Bacon Egg Cheese$4.95
- Bagel Sausage Egg Cheese$4.95
- Bagel Ham Egg Cheese$4.95
- Egg Bites$3.75+
- Bagel w Cream Cheese$2.75
BAKERY
Grab N Go
Retail
- Swamp Gator Hot Sauce$9.99
- Gator Sauce$9.99
- Lethal Gator Hot Sauce$9.99
- Swamp Mustard$9.99
- Gator Sprinkles Shaker Jar$9.99
- Cooter Rub Shaker Jar$9.99
- Gator Done Shaker Jar$9.99
- McCoy's Orange Blossom Honey$19.99
- McCoy's Palmetto Honey$19.99
- McCoy's Florida Wildflower Honey$19.99
- Braswell's Orange Honey Mustard$9.99
- Braswell's Key Lime Grilling Sauce$9.99
- Braswell's Key Lime Marmalade$9.99
- Braswell's Florida Orange Marmalade$9.99
- Florida Key Lime Rum Cake$9.99
- Florida Coconut Rum Cake$9.99
- Florida Orange Rum Cake$9.99
- Palm City Coffee$6.99
- Palm City K-Cups$6.99
Blue Cafe 2277 First Street Location and Ordering Hours
(239) 438-5613
Closed