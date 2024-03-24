WESTTERN OMELET

$10.40

The All-American Western Omelet A fluffy three-egg omelet packed with classic Western fillings. We start by gently folding diced ham, onions, green peppers, and melty cheddar cheese into our light, airy egg batter. As it cooks on the flattop, the omelet puffs up into a golden half-moon shape. Inside, you'll discover a delicious mix of flavors and textures. Savory bites of smoky ham mingle with tender sauteed onions and crisp green pepper pieces. Pockets of oozy cheddar cheese bring a wonderful richness and creaminess. This protein-packed omelet hits all the right notes - salty, savory, cheesy, with a hint of peppered heat from the veggies. It's an iconic diner breakfast preparation that has been satisfying appetites for generations. Served piping hot with crispy hash browns or a side of toast, our Western omelet makes for a hearty and delicious morning meal. It's the perfect way to power up with eggs, meat, veggies, and cheesy goodness all wrapped into one.