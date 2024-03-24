Blue Cafe Restaurant 1563 Fulton St
BREAKFAST / DESAYUNO
- BUILT A DOMINICAN BREAKFAST - HAGA SU DESAYUNO DOMINICANO
Desayuno Dominicano (Dominican Breakfast)Immerse your senses in the bold, comforting flavors of the Dominican Republic with our authentic Dominican breakfast platter. This hearty morning meal celebrates the quintessential tastes and ingredients of the Caribbean morning table.The centerpiece is two eggs cooked any style you crave - scrambled with tomatoes and onions, fried sunny-side up, or served alongside a savory Dominican-style beef longaniza sausage link infused with zesty island spices. Anchoring the plate is a generous helping of mangú - green plantains boiled until tender, then mashed and simmered with aromatic red onion, garlic, and crispy pork cracklings (chicharrones). This dense, richly-flavored mangú makes the perfect starchy base for mopping up velvety yolks. Refried red kidney beans cooked with bright cilantro, garlic, and a balancing vinegar kick provide an extra punch of protein and zest. You'll also enjoy a couple of crispy tostones for textural contrast
- BUILT A BREAKFAST SANDWICH / CREA TU SANDWICH DE DESAYUNO
Craft Your Ultimate Morning Meal Start by choosing your base: a toasted bagel (plain, sesame, cinnamon raisin), English muffin, flaky biscuit, soft roll or nutty whole wheat bread. Then pick your protein: scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, savory sausage patties or links, smoked ham, turkey sausage, or a plant-based option. Amplify with your favorite cheese: melty American, nutty Swiss, spicy pepper jack or sharp cheddar. Get decadent with cheesy eggs or multiple proteins. Top it off: crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled veggies, hash browns, creamy avocado, zesty salsas, rich aiolis or sweet syrups. We'll toast or press your creation for the perfect warm, crispy, melty, handheld breakfast crafted exactly to your cravings. It's a delicious, hearty, custom-built morning meal - the best way to start your day. Under 900 words for building your breakfast sandwich, bagel, hero or more at Blue Cafe!
- BUILT YOUR AMERICAN BREAKFAST / CREA TU DESAYUNO AMERICANO
Craft your ideal American breakfast plate by mixing and matching items like crispy bacon, turkey bacon, pork or turkey sausage links alongside fluffy omelets stuffed with cheese, veggies, meats and more - all cooked to order.
- BACON$3.25
Thick-cut, hardwood smoked bacon slices.
- CORN BEEF HASH$6.50
Diced corned beef and diced potatoes sauteed with onions and spices into a savory hash.
- EGG WHITES$5.20
Fluffy egg white portion cooked to order - scrambled, fried, poached or made into an egg white omelet.
- FRENCH TOAST (BUTTER SYRUP)$7.80
Thick-sliced brioche bread dipped in a rich egg batter and griddled until golden, served with warm syrup.
- GRITS$6.50
Creamy, stone-ground corn grits with a rich, comforting flavor and hearty texture.
- OATMEAL LARGE / AVENA GRANDE$5.20
A warm, hearty bowl of creamy old-fashioned oatmeal.
- GRITS SMALL$3.90
Creamy, stone-ground corn grits with a rich, comforting flavor and hearty texture.
- OATMEAL SMALL / AVENA PEQUENA$2.60
A warm, hearty bowl of creamy old-fashioned oatmeal.
- HOME FRIES$6.50
Diced potatoes sauteed with onions, peppers and seasonings until crispy.
- HOME FRIES SMALL$3.90
Crispy diced potatoes sautéed with onions and peppers - a classic breakfast side.
- PANKCAKES (BUTTER SYRUP)$7.80
Fluffy, buttermilk pancakes served fresh off the griddle with maple syrup and butter.
- VEGGIE OMELET$12.29
A three-egg omelet loaded with an assortment of fresh sautéed vegetables like tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese.
- WESTTERN OMELET$10.40
The All-American Western Omelet A fluffy three-egg omelet packed with classic Western fillings. We start by gently folding diced ham, onions, green peppers, and melty cheddar cheese into our light, airy egg batter. As it cooks on the flattop, the omelet puffs up into a golden half-moon shape. Inside, you'll discover a delicious mix of flavors and textures. Savory bites of smoky ham mingle with tender sauteed onions and crisp green pepper pieces. Pockets of oozy cheddar cheese bring a wonderful richness and creaminess. This protein-packed omelet hits all the right notes - salty, savory, cheesy, with a hint of peppered heat from the veggies. It's an iconic diner breakfast preparation that has been satisfying appetites for generations. Served piping hot with crispy hash browns or a side of toast, our Western omelet makes for a hearty and delicious morning meal. It's the perfect way to power up with eggs, meat, veggies, and cheesy goodness all wrapped into one.
- WHITE VEGGIE OMELET$11.70
Light and fluffy egg white omelet filled with sautéed vegetables like tomatoes, onions, peppers, spinach and melted cheese.
- WHITE WESTERN OMELET$14.30
Fluffy egg white omelet packed with diced ham, sautéed onions, green peppers, and melty cheddar.
- SCRAMBLE EGGS W/ONIOS AND PEPPERS / HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON CEBOLLAS Y AJIS$6.50
Two eggs scrambled with sautéed onions, peppers, and seasonings.
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER JUMBO$16.90
A massive 1/2 pound beef patty loaded with toppings between a fresh-baked brioche bun - an over-the-top indulgent burger.
- CHEESEBURGER DELUXE$21.97
A grilled beef patty with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce on a fresh burger bun.
- CHEESEBURGER$11.83
A grilled beef patty topped with melted cheese between a fresh burger bun.
DESSERT
- POUND CAKE SLICE$5.07
A thick, dense slice of buttery, vanilla-scented pound cake.
- FLAN DE LECHE$8.45
A rich, velvety custard dessert with a layer of sweet caramel sauce.
- CARAMEL TRES LECHES$8.45
A sponge cake soaked in three types of milk and topped with caramelized sugar.
- GUAVA TRES LECHES$8.45
A sponge cake soaked in three milks and layered with tangy guava puree.
- BREAD PUDDING$8.45
A rich, custard-soaked casserole made from cubed bread, eggs, milk, and warm spices
- TRES LECHES$8.45
A light sponge cake soaked in a sweet mixture of three milks (evaporated, condensed, and cream).
- CORN MUFFIN$4.23
A lightly sweet, moist muffin made with cornmeal batter.
- EMPANADA
Flaky fried or baked turnovers stuffed with savory fillings like beef, chicken or cheese.
DRINKS
- Pepsi$2.54
A 12 oz aluminum can of classic Pepsi cola.
- Orange Juice$4.56
- Cranberry Juice$4.56
- Cofee Large / Cafe Grande$3.38
Freshly brewed, hot coffee.
- Cofee Small / Cafe Pequeno$1.69
Freshly brewed, hot coffee.
- Flavored Coffee / Cafe con Savor$4.23
Freshly brewed coffee available in rotating flavors like hazelnut, vanilla, and caramel.
- Flavored Coffee / Cafe con Savor$2.54
Freshly brewed coffee available in rotating flavors like hazelnut, vanilla, and caramel.
- Expresso$4.23+
A concentrated shot of bold, rich espresso.
- capuchino$4.23+
- americano$4.23+
LUNCH SPECIAL
- RICE W/ROTISSERIE CHICKEN - ARROZ CON POLLO ASADO$10.40
chicken slowly turned over a rotisserie until the skin is crispy and the meat is juicy and tender.
- RICE W/ROTISSERIE CHICKEN - ARROZ CON POLLO ASADO$16.90
chicken slowly turned over a rotisserie until the skin is crispy and the meat is juicy and tender.
- RICE W/CHICKEN STEW / ARROZ C/POLLO GUISADO$10.40
Juicy chicken marinated in a blend of citrus juices and Dominican spices, then oven-baked until the skin is crispy.
- RICE W/CHICKEN STEW / ARROZ C/POLLO GUISADO$16.90
Juicy chicken marinated in a blend of citrus juices and Dominican spices, then oven-baked until the skin is crispy.
- RICE W/SAUTEED CHICKEN / ARROZ C/POLLO AL CALDERO$13.00
Boneless, skinless chicken breast pieces sautéed in a skillet with butter or oil until cooked through.
- RICE W/SAUTEED CHICKEN / ARROZ C/POLLO AL CALDERO$19.50
Boneless, skinless chicken breast pieces sautéed in a skillet with butter or oil until cooked through.
- RICE W/CHICKEN TENDERS SMALL / ARROZ C/PECHURINA$15.60
Crispy breaded and fried strips of juicy white meat chicken breast.
- RICE W/CHICKEN TENDERS SMALL / ARROZ C/PECHURINA$22.10
Crispy breaded and fried strips of juicy white meat chicken breast.
- RICE W/RILLED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGHS LARGE /ARROZ C/MULO CORTO$15.60
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs grilled until juicy and charred.
- RICE W/RILLED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGHS LARGE /ARROZ C/MULO CORTO$22.10
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs grilled until juicy and charred.
- RICE W/MEATBALL / ARROZ C/MEATBALLS$15.60
Savory beef meatballs seasoned with herbs and breadcrumbs.
- RICE W/MEATBALL / ARROZ C/MEATBALLS$22.10
Savory beef meatballs seasoned with herbs and breadcrumbs.
- SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALL / ESPAGUETTI C/MEATBALLS$16.90
Classic spaghetti pasta topped with savory beef and herb meatballs in a zesty tomato sauce.
- SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALL / ESPAGUETTI C/MEATBALLS$23.40
Classic spaghetti pasta topped with savory beef and herb meatballs in a zesty tomato sauce.
- BEEF STEW W/RICE / ARROZ CON CARNE DE GUISDA$16.90
Tender beef and vegetables simmered in a rich gravy.
- BEEF STEW W/RICE / ARROZ CON CARNE DE GUISDA$22.10
Tender beef and vegetables simmered in a rich gravy.
- RICE W/PEPPER STEAK / BISTEC SALTEADO CON ARROZ$18.20
Strips of beef sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and a savory sauce.
- RICE W/PEPPER STEAK / BISTEC SALTEADO C/ARROZ$26.00
Strips of beef sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and a savory sauce.
- RICE W/OXTAILS SMALL / RABO DE VACA C/ARROZ$20.80
Braised oxtail pieces in a rich, flavorful Dominican-style gravy.
- RICE W/OXTAILS SMALL / RABO DE VACA C/ARROZ$32.50
Braised oxtail pieces in a rich, flavorful Dominican-style gravy.
- GOAT STEW SMALL / CHIVO PEQUENO$28.08
A Caribbean-style stew made with tender pieces of goat meat simmered in a flavorful broth with vegetables and spices.
- RICE W/GOAT STEW LARGE / CHIVO GUISAOO C/ARROZ$20.80
A Caribbean-style stew made with tender pieces of goat meat simmered in a flavorful broth with vegetables and spices.
- RICE W/GOAT STEW LARGE / CHIVO GUISAO C/ARROZ$32.50
Hearty stew with tender pieces of pork simmered with vegetables in a savory broth.
- RICE W/PORK STEW LARGE / PUERCO GUISADO C/ARROZ$15.60
Your choice of white rice, yellow rice, or rice with red/black beans, accompanied by a savory pork stew.
- RICE W/PORK STEW LARGE / PUERCO GUISADO C/ARROZ$23.40
Your choice of white rice, yellow rice, or rice with red/black beans, accompanied by a savory pork stew.
- RICE W/FRIED PORKCHOP / CHULETA C/ARROZ$16.90
Thick, bone-in pork chops breaded and fried until crispy on the outside, juicy inside.
- RICE W/FRIED PORKCHOP / CHULETA C/ARROZ$26.00
Thick, bone-in pork chops breaded and fried until crispy on the outside, juicy inside.
- W/ROAST PORK SHOULDER / PERNIL C/ARROZ$15.60
Succulent, slow-roasted pork shoulder marinated in a citrus-garlic mojo sauce until fall-off-the-bone tender.
- W/ROAST PORK SHOULDER / PERNIL C/ARROZ$23.40
Succulent, slow-roasted pork shoulder marinated in a citrus-garlic mojo sauce until fall-off-the-bone tender.
- WHITING W/RICE / PESCADO C/ARROZ$13.00
A mild, flaky whitefish fried or baked until golden brown and crispy.
- WHITING W/RICE / PESCADO C/ARROZ$19.50
A mild, flaky whitefish fried or baked until golden brown and crispy.
- RICE W/SALMON / SALMON C/ARROZ$16.90
Fresh salmon filet grilled, baked or pan-seared until flaky with a lightly crispy exterior.
- RICE W/SALMON / SALMON C/ARROZ$26.00
Fresh salmon filet grilled, baked or pan-seared until flaky with a lightly crispy exterior.
- BAKED ZITI$15.60
Ziti pasta baked with ricotta, mozzarella and a tomato sauce.
- BAKED ZITI$23.40
Ziti pasta baked with ricotta, mozzarella and a tomato sauce.
- LASAGNA$9.10
Layers of wide pasta noodles, ricotta, mozzarella and a robust tomato sauce, baked until hot and bubbly.
- SOFT FISH W/RICE / BACALAO C/ARROZ$16.90
Whiting filets lightly fried and finished with a zesty Dominican sofrito sauce made with tomatoes, peppers and garlic.
- SOFT FISH W/RICE / BACALAO C/ARROZ$26.00
Flaked salt cod sautéed with tomatoes, peppers and onions. Served with your choice of white rice, yellow rice (moros) or rice with pigeon peas (arroz con gandules).
- RICE W/CRIST FRIED PORK / CHICHARON DE PUERCO C/ARROZ$16.90
Crispy fried pork belly or pork rinds served with your choice of white rice, yellow rice, or a side of red/black beans.
- RICE W/CRIST FRIED PORK / CHICHARON DE PUERCO C/ARROZ$24.70
Crispy fried pork belly or pork rinds served with your choice of white rice, yellow rice, or a side of red/black beans.
MEAT SIDES
- WHOLE CHICKEN$25.35
Whole chicken slowly turned over a rotisserie until the skin is crispy and the meat is juicy and tender.
- QUARTER LEG / QUARTER BREAST$5.92
A juicy, crispy-skinned quarter portion of a whole rotisserie-roasted chicken leg.
- RIBS (1 RIB) / COSTILLA$5.07
Slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone tender pork ribs basted in a sticky, sweet barbecue sauce.
- PORK CHOPS$8.45
Thick, juicy center-cut pork chops, grilled or fried until cooked through with a crispy exterior.
- TURKEY WING (1 WING)$5.92
Roasted turkey wings, crispy on the outside with juicy, flavorful dark meat.
- BEEF STEW / RED GUISADA$11.83+
Tender beef chunks simmered in a flavorful tomato-based stew with potatoes, carrots and Spanish spices.
- CHICKEN WINGS FRIED / SAUTE / ALITAS$4.23
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce like buffalo, BBQ
- CRIST FRIED PORK / CHICHARRON DE PUERCO$15.21+
Freshly fried, crispy pork belly or pork rinds sold by the pound.
SALADS
- MACARONI TUNA SALAD$6.76+
A cold pasta salad made with elbow macaroni, flaked tuna, mayonnaise, and diced veggies.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$21.97
A fresh salad topped with slices of grilled chicken breast over a bed of greens and veggies.
- SEAFOOD SALAD$11.83+
Octopus Salad: A salad of tender boiled octopus pieces tossed with vegetables, herbs and vinaigrette. Shrimp Salad: A salad with chilled boiled shrimp, mixed greens, vegetables and a creamy dressing.
- POTATO SALAD$6.76+
A classic cold salad made with boiled potato chunks, mayonnaise, mustard, and diced veggies.
SEAFOOD SIDES
SIDES
- MASHED POTATOES$5.07+
Smooth, creamy mashed potatoes made with butter and milk.
- POTATO SALAD / ENSALADA DE PAPA$6.76+
A zesty potato salad made with boiled potatoes, red onions, parsley and a vinegar-based dressing.
- WHITE RICE/ ARROZ BLANCO$5.07+
Fluffy long grain rice cooked with annatto oil, garlic, and a chicken bouillon base.
- YELLOW RICE / ARROZ AMARILLO$5.07+
Long grain rice cooked with annatto oil, bell peppers, onions, garlic and bits of smoky bacon or pork.
- RICE & PEAS / ARROZ CON GUANDULES$5.07+
Rice cooked with savory pigeon peas, olives, bacon and a sofrito seasoning blend.
- VEGETABLE RICE / ARROZ CON VEGETALES$5.07+
White rice mixed with a variety of cooked vegetables like carrots, peas, corn and onions.
- SWEET PLANTAINS / MADUROS$6.76+
Ripe sweet plantains sliced and fried until caramelized and tender.
- FRIED PLANTAINS / TOSTONES$8.45+
Crispy, flattened disks made from green plantains that are fried twice until golden brown.
- GREEN SALAD / ENSALADA VERDE$6.76+
A basic salad of crisp lettuce greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.
- MANGU$5.07+
A savory mash of boiled green plantains simmered with pork cracklings and aromatics like onions and garlic.
- YUCCA$8.45
Boiled and seasoned yucca root.
- MALANGA (YAUTIA)$5.07+
Boiled and seasoned taro root pieces.
- GUINEITO$8.45
Firm green bananas boiled until tender and served with a savory onion sauce.
- HOME FRIES$5.07+
Diced potatoes sauteed with onions, peppers and seasonings until crispy.