BLUE CORN HARVEST LEANDER
Starters
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Made to order with fire roasted pineapple relish, house roasted salsa, and house fried chips
Harvest #4
Chile con queso, fresh guacamole, house roasted salsa, & house fried chips
Flash Fried Oyster Shooters
On blue corn tostadas with mango relish and habanero aioli
Chili Shrimp Quesadilla
Sautéed shrimp with red peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, Jack cheese, and guacamole
New Mexico Pork Verde
Slow roasted pork with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and flour tortillas
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli
Spinach, pecorino, and ricotta stuffed, on a sundried tomato cream sauce
512 Blue Corn Pork Taquitos
Pulled pork cooked with 512 pecan porter, Monterey Jack cheese, green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and habanero aioli
Steak and Mushroom Quesadilla
Seared beef tenderloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers Jack cheese, and guacamole
Tinga Chicken Nachos
Fried corn chips, pureed black beans, tinga chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, finished with habanero aioli, served with fresh guacamole and house pickled jalapeños
Queso & Steak
No Meat Queso
Chips & Salsa
Soups and Salads
Cup Blue Tortilla Soup
Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips
Bowl Blue Tortilla Soup
Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips
Cup Soup of the Day
Chef's special
Bowl Soup of the Day
Chef's special
My Garden Salad
Baby spinach and spring mix with watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes, and onions, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and candied pecans
Avocado Roasted Beet Salad
Greens, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in red wine vinaigrette. Topped with roasted beets, fresh avocado and cotija cheese
Farm Fried Chicken
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots and celery, tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with mixed cheese and tortilla strips
Crisp Wedge
Crisp iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, farm fresh tomatoes, and applewood bacon
Spicy Jamaican Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, and red cabbage, tossed with ginger dressing, grilled jerk chicken, blue corn tortilla strips and feta cheese
Southwestern Grilled Chicken
Organic mixed greens tossed with ranch vinaigrette, black beans, red onions, feta cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan crusted chicken breast, bacon bits, baby spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, and bacon vinaigrette
Lg House Salad
Sm House Salad
Sandwiches
Texas Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise
Diablo Burger
8 oz burger with habanero sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, house pickled jalapeños, and chipotle mayonnaise
Roasted Veggie Sandwich
Grilled farm fresh vegetables and new Mexico cilantro pesto
BBQ Burger
8 oz burger, house made hickory sauce, cheddar jack, pickles, onion, and chipotle mayonnaise
Avocado Melt BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pimento mayo. Option of French fries or soup
Bacon Jam Burger
8 oz burger, housemade bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayonnaise
Blue Corn Burger
Specialties
Artichoke Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, and artichokes, topped with a guajillo cream sauce and pumpkin seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and farm fresh vegetables
Steak Burrito
Seared tenderloin, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato salad. Topped with green chile sauce and queso, served on top of veggie rice
Blue Crab Stuffed Chicken
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crab meat, Jack cheese, and sweet roasted peppers with Cajun cream sauce, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
Meat Loaf
Organic beef and pork meat loaf topped with caramelized onion sauce, cotija cheese, and fried onions rings over mashed potatoes
Chicken Mac & Cheese
Baked and creamy with blue, jack, cheddar, Romano, and parmesan cheese, topped with bacon gratin, grilled chicken, and andouille sausage
Tinga Chicken Rellenos
Anaheim peppers stuffed with tinga chicken and Jack cheese, on top of green chile sauce and ranchero cream sauce. Served with beans, veggie rice, a drizzle of sour cream, and cotija cheese
Blue Corn Crust Crispy Salmon
With crab avocado salad and roasted tomatillo beurre Blanc, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
Pan Fried Catfish
Topped with crab, pico de gallo, and sundried tomato cream sauce, veggie rice, and farm fresh vegetables
Hand Cut Chipotle Rib-Eye
Grilled choice 12-13 oz rib-eye with chipotle cream and sour cream drizzle. Served with mashed potatoes, farm fresh vegetables, and cotija cheese
Chicken Fried Rib-Eye
Choice rib-eye with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried chicken with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
Hand Cut Smothered Pork Chop
Topped with TX bourbon demi glaze and sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
Fiesta Taco Salad - Steak
Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch
Fiesta Taco Salad - Chicken
Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch
Chicken Diablo Pasta
Local linguini pasta, Jamaican cream sauce, and farm fresh vegetables, topped with cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and grilled jerk chicken
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Adult Chicken Strips
Tacos and Enchiladas
512 Crispy Pork Enchiladas
Slow roasted pork with 512 pecan porter and jack cheese, topped with green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of habanero aioli with house pickled jalapeños
Verde Chicken Enchiladas
Tinga chicken, roasted peppers, and jack cheese, topped with mole Verde, sour cream drizzle and chipotle dots
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Natural grass-fed ground beef with jack cheese, chile guajillo cream sauce, cotija cheese, and a side of guacamole
Seafood Enchiladas
Blackened salmon, shrimp, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, spicy tomato cream sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream drizzle, and fresh tomato salad
Make Your Own Baja Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, onions, and sweet roasted peppers, cooked with pineapple baja sauce, topped with cotija cheese, and fresh jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
Fish Tacos
Fried catfish lightly battered, with baja slaw, habanero aioli, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and ginger sauce on flour tortillas
Make Your Own BCH Street Tacos
Seared tenderloin and sautéed onions on a skillet, topped with fresh avocado, tequila peppers, and cotija cheese. Served with corn tortillas and a side of homemade salsa Verde
Navajo Shrimp
Navajo Chicken
Chicken Fajita
Beef Fajita
Vegetarian
Avocado and Black Bean Nachos
Fried tortilla chips, black beans, tomato salad, jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Topped with habanero aioli and roasted pineapple relish
Stacked Wild Mushroom Enchiladas
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and tomato salad with jack cheese and mole Verde. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with rice and black beans
Farmers Veggie Quesadillas
Sautéed grilled veggies with Jack cheese on a crispy flour tortilla. Served with rice and fresh guacamole
New Mexico Veggie Relleno
Anaheim pepper stuffed with corn relish, roasted veggies, and Jack cheese. Served over homemade salsa Verde and topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Side of rice and black beans
Veggie Burrito
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Graham crackers, housemade butter crust with cream anglaise and whipping cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate crust, mousse cake with chocolate sauce, and whipping cream
A La Mode Chocolate Brownie
With vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Coconut Cream Pie
With cream anglaise and whipping cream
Chef's Special Dessert
Kid's Meals
Kiddie Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta with Cheddar cheese sauce & fried chicken breast
Organic Beef Crispy Taco
Organic ground meat tacos with Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Big Kids Grilled Cheese
Challah bread with melted Monterey Jack cheese
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, carrots, celery, & mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Cheeseburger
4 oz ground beef patty with melted white cheese
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken fingers
Organic Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with chili con queso