Starters

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$9.99

Made to order with fire roasted pineapple relish, house roasted salsa, and house fried chips

Harvest #4

$10.99

Chile con queso, fresh guacamole, house roasted salsa, & house fried chips

Flash Fried Oyster Shooters

$12.99

On blue corn tostadas with mango relish and habanero aioli

Chili Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Sautéed shrimp with red peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, Jack cheese, and guacamole

New Mexico Pork Verde

$10.99

Slow roasted pork with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and flour tortillas

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Spinach, pecorino, and ricotta stuffed, on a sundried tomato cream sauce

512 Blue Corn Pork Taquitos

$10.99

Pulled pork cooked with 512 pecan porter, Monterey Jack cheese, green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and habanero aioli

Steak and Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Seared beef tenderloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers Jack cheese, and guacamole

Tinga Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Fried corn chips, pureed black beans, tinga chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, finished with habanero aioli, served with fresh guacamole and house pickled jalapeños

Queso & Steak

$9.99

No Meat Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Soups and Salads

Cup Blue Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips

Bowl Blue Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Chef's special

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Chef's special

My Garden Salad

$14.99

Baby spinach and spring mix with watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes, and onions, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and candied pecans

Avocado Roasted Beet Salad

$15.99

Greens, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in red wine vinaigrette. Topped with roasted beets, fresh avocado and cotija cheese

Farm Fried Chicken

$15.99

Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots and celery, tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with mixed cheese and tortilla strips

Crisp Wedge

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, farm fresh tomatoes, and applewood bacon

Spicy Jamaican Salad

$15.99

Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, and red cabbage, tossed with ginger dressing, grilled jerk chicken, blue corn tortilla strips and feta cheese

Southwestern Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Organic mixed greens tossed with ranch vinaigrette, black beans, red onions, feta cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$17.99

Pecan crusted chicken breast, bacon bits, baby spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, and bacon vinaigrette

Lg House Salad

$6.99

Sm House Salad

$3.99

N/C House

Sub House

$2.00

N/C Soup

Sandwiches

Texas Club Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise

Diablo Burger

$16.99

8 oz burger with habanero sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, house pickled jalapeños, and chipotle mayonnaise

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled farm fresh vegetables and new Mexico cilantro pesto

BBQ Burger

$15.99

8 oz burger, house made hickory sauce, cheddar jack, pickles, onion, and chipotle mayonnaise

Avocado Melt BLT

$15.99

Hickory smoked bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pimento mayo. Option of French fries or soup

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.99

8 oz burger, housemade bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayonnaise

Blue Corn Burger

$16.99

Specialties

Artichoke Stuffed Chicken

$18.99

Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, and artichokes, topped with a guajillo cream sauce and pumpkin seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and farm fresh vegetables

Steak Burrito

$15.99

Seared tenderloin, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato salad. Topped with green chile sauce and queso, served on top of veggie rice

Blue Crab Stuffed Chicken

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crab meat, Jack cheese, and sweet roasted peppers with Cajun cream sauce, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables

Meat Loaf

$18.99

Organic beef and pork meat loaf topped with caramelized onion sauce, cotija cheese, and fried onions rings over mashed potatoes

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Baked and creamy with blue, jack, cheddar, Romano, and parmesan cheese, topped with bacon gratin, grilled chicken, and andouille sausage

Tinga Chicken Rellenos

$16.99

Anaheim peppers stuffed with tinga chicken and Jack cheese, on top of green chile sauce and ranchero cream sauce. Served with beans, veggie rice, a drizzle of sour cream, and cotija cheese

Blue Corn Crust Crispy Salmon

$24.99

With crab avocado salad and roasted tomatillo beurre Blanc, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables

Pan Fried Catfish

$24.99

Topped with crab, pico de gallo, and sundried tomato cream sauce, veggie rice, and farm fresh vegetables

Hand Cut Chipotle Rib-Eye

$31.99

Grilled choice 12-13 oz rib-eye with chipotle cream and sour cream drizzle. Served with mashed potatoes, farm fresh vegetables, and cotija cheese

Chicken Fried Rib-Eye

$16.99

Choice rib-eye with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Fried chicken with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables

Hand Cut Smothered Pork Chop

$25.99

Topped with TX bourbon demi glaze and sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and grilled veggies

Fiesta Taco Salad - Steak

$17.99

Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch

Fiesta Taco Salad - Chicken

$16.99

Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch

Chicken Diablo Pasta

$17.99

Local linguini pasta, Jamaican cream sauce, and farm fresh vegetables, topped with cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and grilled jerk chicken

Lunch Feature

$18.99

Dinner Special

$27.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Adult Chicken Strips

$10.99

Tacos and Enchiladas

512 Crispy Pork Enchiladas

$14.99

Slow roasted pork with 512 pecan porter and jack cheese, topped with green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of habanero aioli with house pickled jalapeños

Verde Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Tinga chicken, roasted peppers, and jack cheese, topped with mole Verde, sour cream drizzle and chipotle dots

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

Natural grass-fed ground beef with jack cheese, chile guajillo cream sauce, cotija cheese, and a side of guacamole

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Blackened salmon, shrimp, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, spicy tomato cream sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream drizzle, and fresh tomato salad

Make Your Own Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp, onions, and sweet roasted peppers, cooked with pineapple baja sauce, topped with cotija cheese, and fresh jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Fried catfish lightly battered, with baja slaw, habanero aioli, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and ginger sauce on flour tortillas

Make Your Own BCH Street Tacos

$17.99

Seared tenderloin and sautéed onions on a skillet, topped with fresh avocado, tequila peppers, and cotija cheese. Served with corn tortillas and a side of homemade salsa Verde

Navajo Shrimp

$15.99

Navajo Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Beef Fajita

$19.99

D George Ench

$13.99

Vegetarian

Avocado and Black Bean Nachos

$15.99

Fried tortilla chips, black beans, tomato salad, jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Topped with habanero aioli and roasted pineapple relish

Stacked Wild Mushroom Enchiladas

$15.99

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and tomato salad with jack cheese and mole Verde. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with rice and black beans

Farmers Veggie Quesadillas

$15.99

Sautéed grilled veggies with Jack cheese on a crispy flour tortilla. Served with rice and fresh guacamole

New Mexico Veggie Relleno

$15.99

Anaheim pepper stuffed with corn relish, roasted veggies, and Jack cheese. Served over homemade salsa Verde and topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Side of rice and black beans

Veggie Burrito

$15.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Graham crackers, housemade butter crust with cream anglaise and whipping cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

Chocolate crust, mousse cake with chocolate sauce, and whipping cream

A La Mode Chocolate Brownie

$8.99

With vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.99

With cream anglaise and whipping cream

Chef's Special Dessert

$11.99

Birthday Dessert

$8.99

Kid's Meals

Kiddie Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Elbow pasta with Cheddar cheese sauce & fried chicken breast

Organic Beef Crispy Taco

$7.99

Organic ground meat tacos with Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Big Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Challah bread with melted Monterey Jack cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, carrots, celery, & mixed cheese with ranch dressing

Cheeseburger

$7.99

4 oz ground beef patty with melted white cheese

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Fried chicken fingers

Organic Beef Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with chili con queso

Ice Cream

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Minute Maid Lemonaide

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kids Bev

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Family Packages

1 Lb Medallions

$25.00

1 Lb Turkey

$20.00

Fam CF Chicken

$50.00

Fam Enchiladas

$45.00

Fam Fajitas

$65.00

Fam Mac & Cheese

$55.00

Fam Medallions

$55.00

Fam Migas

$40.00

Fam Verde

$40.00

Holiday Bundle

$120.00

Holiday Side

$15.00

Whole Blondie

$22.99

Whole Pecan

$22.99

Whole Pumpkin

$22.99

Sides

Side-Choices

Veggies

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Pineapple Relish

$3.00

SD Mix Cheese

$0.50

SD Pickled Japs

$0.50

SD Queso

$3.00

SD Hab Aioli

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Salmon

$10.00

Steak

$7.00

Grd Beef

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

8 Shrimp

$8.00

1 Patty

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$7.00

4 Shrimp

$4.00

Crab

$5.00

1 Corn Bread

$1.00

2 Flour Tort

$2.00

2oz Guac

$3.00

3 Corn Tort

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Gravy

$1.50

Cheddar Cake

$3.00

Egg Ala Carte

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Chz

$0.50

Ranch Vin

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Jalp Vin

$0.50

Bacon vin

$0.50

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50