Appetizers
Shrimp & Crab Dip
Homemade!! Shrimp, crab, & Parmesan cheese with tortilla chips
Firecracker Shrimp
A heaping bowl full of crispy fried popcorn shrimp with firecracker sauce
Crab Stack
Fried crab cakes atop green tomatoes smothered with crawfish cream sauce
Cheese Logs
Pepper Jack cheese deep-fried
Fried Green Tomatoes
Green tomatoes hand cut and deep-fried. Finished with crawfish Julie sauce
Cup Seafood Gumbo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Crab Bread
Sandwiches
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing
Entrée Caesar Salad
Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing
Side House Salad
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis
Entrée House Salad
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis
Sides
Drinks
Entrées
Ribeye
Bourbon Salmon
Atlantic salmon blackened and smoked topped with a light Orleans cream
Redfish
Red drum with Creole seasonings paired with grilled shrimp
Crab Cake Pontchartrain
Local hand crafted blue crab cakes grilled with butter and Cajun spices. Finished with crawfish Julie
Hamburger Steak
USDA Angus beef ground daily and cooked to order topped with beef gravy, grilled onions, & mushrooms
Shrimp & Grits
Cheese grits, jumbo blackened shrimp, onions, andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce and crispy bacon. Side salad only
Pastas
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy Alfredo atop linguine pasta
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce
Crawfish Pasta
Savory cream base with crawfish, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, fresh garlic, green onion, & creole spices
Seafood Pasta
Platters
Seafood Platter
Local catfish, crab cake, jumbo shrimp, and stuffed crab
Chicken & Fish
Southern Fried Catfish
Deep-fried local catfish
Crab Cake
Hand crafted cakes deep-fried
Jumbo Shrimp
Shrimp, hand battered and dusted in seasoned flour and fried golden
1/2 Filet 1/2 Shrimp
Two deep-fried catfish and six jumbo shrimp
Chicken Tenders
Popcorn Shrimp
Seafood Platter w/ Crawfish Tails
Steamers
Shrimpsation
1 lb of jumbo steamed shrimp
I'm Hooked
S.O.S
2 Dungeness crab clusters and 1 lb jumbo shrimp
Just Hitched
A half pound of wild caught royal reds and jumbo shrimp
Seaside
Summon the Kracken
Poor Mans Lobster
1 lb of wild caught royal red shrimp
Feeling Crabby
1 snow crab cluster & ½ lb jumbo shrimp
Can't Afford the Real S.O.S
1 Dungeness crab clusters & 1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
Not Hungry
1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
A Reel Deal
1 lb steamed and peeled shrimp
Al La Carte
Beer and Wine
Glass Red & Rose
Glass White
Beer
Bottled Red
Bottled White
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Half Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Full Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
Half Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Full Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Half Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Full Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Half Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Full Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Half Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Full Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Half Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Full Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
Half Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Full Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Half Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Full Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Half Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Full Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Half Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Full Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Half Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Full Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
Half Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
Full Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel