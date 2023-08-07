Blue Crown Bistro 1061 B Street
Food
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Select 7 items to create your salad. Lettuce, cucumber, grilled vegetables, tomato, corn, sweet potato, broccoli, mushroom, chickpeas, black beans, olives and onion.
Vegan/Vegetarian Spinach Salad
Spinach, chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, tomato, corn, sweet potato, mushroom, and house made dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over romaine, red bell pepper, crisp apple, crisp cucumber, topped with almonds and dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy Roman lettuce, chicken, and Parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese
goat cheese, sun-dried, tomato, almonds, and pesto vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Style Chicken Salad
crispy Roman and iceberg lettuce white meat, chicken roasted corn for cheeses blend and tortilla chips with salsa ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Tasty steak over mixed greens and romaine with fresh mozzarella
Soup
Wings & Lumpia
Sandwiches
Cosmo
Chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, onions, tomato, and pickle
Margarita
Steak with melted brie cheese, and crisp apple
Tuna Melt
Tuna melts with cheese and tomato
Mini Sliders
3 pieces. With a choice of meat or vegetables topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha aioli
Vegetarian Sandwich
Roasted vegetable, cheese, tomato, pickle and chipotle mayo dressing
Vegan Meat Sandwich
Vegan meat, avocado, tomato and vegan dressing.
Vegan Tuna Melt
Vegan Tuna melt with chickpeas
Vegan Falafel Sandwich
Falafel hummus, olives and pita bread
Burrito & Wraps
The Ultimate Vegan Burrito (Crunch wrap)
Vegan Portobello Tacos
Smoky, spicy, and "Meaty", these vegan tacos are sure to satisfy even the most diehard meat lovers. Make them in 30 minutes. A satisfying meal for the plant-based diet
Crispy Vegan Quinoa Cakes
Crispy vegan quinoa cakes (with no eggs, flour, breadcrumbs or filler of any kind. Topped with tomato chickpea relish- a delicious, healthy flavorful vegan dinner that is gluten-free- a great addition to your plant-based diet
Miso Tofu Wrap
A delicious vegan recipe for miso tofu wrap with roasted winter squash, baked miso tofu, Asian slaw, avocado, furikake, and flavorful miso dressing
Vegan Peruvian Burrito!
These vegan Peruvian burritos are filled with roasted sweet potato, fresh corn, peppers, quinoa and creamy black beans, then drizzled with spicy Peruvian green sauce. A favorite vegan and delicious, this plant-based meal ticks all the boxes!
Middle Eastern Salad Tacos
Middle eastern salad tacos- my personal "Go-to" plant-based vegan meal that is loaded with veggies and leaves me feeling energized and satisfied. Vegan and gf
The Best Falafels
Our authentic falafels with tahini sauce recipe is made with soaked, uncooked chickpeas