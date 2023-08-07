Food

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$13.50

Select 7 items to create your salad. Lettuce, cucumber, grilled vegetables, tomato, corn, sweet potato, broccoli, mushroom, chickpeas, black beans, olives and onion.

Vegan/Vegetarian Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach, chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, tomato, corn, sweet potato, mushroom, and house made dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast over romaine, red bell pepper, crisp apple, crisp cucumber, topped with almonds and dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Crispy Roman lettuce, chicken, and Parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese

goat cheese, sun-dried, tomato, almonds, and pesto vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Style Chicken Salad

crispy Roman and iceberg lettuce white meat, chicken roasted corn for cheeses blend and tortilla chips with salsa ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$11.50

Tasty steak over mixed greens and romaine with fresh mozzarella

Soup

Vegetable Soup

$7.00+

Fresh vegetables in a savory broth

Vegan Butternut Squash

$7.00+

Roasted squash and herbs pureed into creamy richness. Vegan and gluten free

Lentil Soup

$7.00+

Savory lentil, vegetables and species. Vegan and gluten free

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Wings & Lumpia

Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce

$12.99

Chicken wings with buffalo sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing

Spicy chicken wings with blue cheese dressing

Lumpia Shanghai

Filipino spring rolls, pork

Sandwiches

Cosmo

$13.50

Chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, onions, tomato, and pickle

Margarita

$13.50

Steak with melted brie cheese, and crisp apple

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Tuna melts with cheese and tomato

Mini Sliders

$13.50

3 pieces. With a choice of meat or vegetables topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha aioli

Vegetarian Sandwich

$13.50

Roasted vegetable, cheese, tomato, pickle and chipotle mayo dressing

Vegan Meat Sandwich

$13.50

Vegan meat, avocado, tomato and vegan dressing.

Vegan Tuna Melt

$13.50

Vegan Tuna melt with chickpeas

Vegan Falafel Sandwich

$13.50

Falafel hummus, olives and pita bread

Burrito & Wraps

Crunch Wrap The Ultimate Vegan Burrito

$14.99

The Ultimate Vegan Burrito (Crunch wrap)

Vegan Portobello Tacos

$14.99

Sheet-Pan, Chipotle Portobello Tacos – smoky, spicy and “meaty”, these VEGAN tacos are sure to satisfy even the most diehard meat-lovers! Make them in 30 minutes! A satisfying meal for the plant-based diet!

Sheet-Pan, Chipotle Portobello Tacos

$14.99

Smoky, spicy, and "Meaty", these vegan tacos are sure to satisfy even the most diehard meat lovers. Make them in 30 minutes. A satisfying meal for the plant-based diet

Crispy Vegan Quinoa Cakes

$14.99

Crispy vegan quinoa cakes (with no eggs, flour, breadcrumbs or filler of any kind. Topped with tomato chickpea relish- a delicious, healthy flavorful vegan dinner that is gluten-free- a great addition to your plant-based diet

Miso Tofu Wrap

$14.99

A delicious vegan recipe for miso tofu wrap with roasted winter squash, baked miso tofu, Asian slaw, avocado, furikake, and flavorful miso dressing

Vegan Peruvian Burrito!

$14.99

These vegan Peruvian burritos are filled with roasted sweet potato, fresh corn, peppers, quinoa and creamy black beans, then drizzled with spicy Peruvian green sauce. A favorite vegan and delicious, this plant-based meal ticks all the boxes!

Middle Eastern Salad Tacos

$14.99

Middle eastern salad tacos- my personal "Go-to" plant-based vegan meal that is loaded with veggies and leaves me feeling energized and satisfied. Vegan and gf

The Best Falafels

$10.50

Our authentic falafels with tahini sauce recipe is made with soaked, uncooked chickpeas

Burgers

Hamburger with Grilled Onions and Avocado

Southwestern Hamburger with Fries and Onions and Bacon

Vegan Chick"n Burger

Pasta

Creamy Vegan Carrot Miso Pasta

$14.99

This vegan orecchiette with creamy carrot miso sauce, is dreamy. Topped with a carrot top gremolata and toasted bread crumbs, we utilize the whole carrot here! Who says you can't have gourmet mac and cheese on the vegan diet. This comes as close as it gets

Dessert & Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake Danish Cream Pastry

$6.50

Vegan Muffins Blueberry

$5.50

Multigrain Muffins

$5.50

Scones

$4.50

Orange and cranberry scones

Breakfast

Ube Pancake with Ube and Blueberry Syrup

$14.50

Ube Waffles with Maple Syrup

$14.50

Pancake and Strawberries

$14.50

Baked Pumpkin French Toast

$14.50

Eggs with Bacon and Sausage

$12.00

Vegan Cream Cheese

$14.50

Vegan Tempeh Stuffed Buffalo Taco

$14.50

Vegan Pulled Mushroom Taco

$14.50

Vegan Cream Cheese Banana Bread

$14.50

Beverages

Coffees

Coffee

Espresso

Latte

Mocha

Tap Beers

Sierra Nevada

Stella

Niro

Bottled Beers

Corona

Heineken

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Wine & Mimosas

Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Trio

$23.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

